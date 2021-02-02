Reviewers Are Calling This Glowy, Water-Based Bronzer a ‘Dream Product’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bronzers are a staple in our makeup routine. The issue is they’re the kind of staple that tends to come out all bent out of shape, never quite fitting in the way we want it to. It can be very difficult to apply bronzer perfectly, finding that natural balance of color, and even when you do, it’s probably not going to last.

Powder bronzers tend to be messy and cakey, and sometimes we can barely even get them to show up. Cream bronzers, however, tend to be streaky or way too pigmented. They leave very little room for error. It’s frustrating too, because if you mess up your bronzer, you might have to start your face makeup all over again. That’s why when we discovered this water-based bronzer, we were instantly intrigued!

Get the Water Bronzer for just $10 at Undone Beauty!

Just $10? For a bronzer with this many five-star reviews? Okay, now we’re even more intrigued. Shoppers say this is a “dream product” for them, wishing that “all products had this formula.” They’re “obsessed with how it blends,” calling it “the most natural looking bronzer [they’ve] ever used.” It gives them that “sun-kissed look’ they crave — all without the aging sun damage!

This water-based bronzing stick “softly melts into skin” for long-lasting pigment, and its ultra-blendable formula is so easy to apply, you don’t need to be 100% precise. It claims to be “mistake-proof”! We especially love this for mornings when we’re in a rush, or for when we just need a quick swipe of color to look alive during a Zoom meeting. It’s infused with coconut water too, so you get that extra-dewy glow!

This bronzer is non-comedogenic, vegan, cruelty-free and also free of parabens and gluten. It’s a must for contouring in our book, but you can also use it in place of a blush for a general wash of color. Undone recommends trying it on your forehead, temples, chin and beneath your cheekbones, blending it all in with your fingers or a sponge before it dries.

Because these bronzers are water-based, they look much darker in stick form than they appear on your face. Luckily, Undone explains the shade of each color and who it’s recommended for. Amber is a warm shade for neutral or yellow undertones, Baked is a cool shade for those with blue, pink or red undertones, Blast is a warm shade for yellow, olive, golden and peachy undertones and Sangria is a deep cool shade on the pinker side for those with neutral to red undertones.

Considering the innovation and low price of this bronzer, we almost feel like we’ve stumbled upon a hidden treasure. We’re not ones to be selfish though — there’s plenty for all of us, so get in on this makeup magic!

