Customize Your Skincare With This 2-Minute Virtual Quiz

Know why it’s hard to find skincare that works perfectly for you? It’s the same reason why it’s hard to find a pair of perfectly-fitting jeans or a diet that actually feels doable. It could be created with the best ingredients in the world by top experts in the industry, but in the end, it wasn’t made specifically for you.

Customization in skincare? A game-changer. You can try to seek out ingredients you think might help out your skin, but you want the contents of the entire formula to work for you, not just one or two key ingredients. You also might want the help of professionals to figure out those ingredients for you in the first place. That’s why we’re recommending Murad’s custom face serums!

Murad just relaunched these custom serums, and considering the way winter has been treating our skin, they couldn’t have come back at a better time. A clinically-backed serum specifically customized for our wants and needs? Yes, please! If you want to get in on this, all you have to do is take a two-minute quiz. We’ll tell you how it works.

First, you’ll enter your name (so they can print it on the label!), as well as your age range. Then you can either upload a photo of your face to have your skin analyzed, or you can skip this step and continue answering questions. The quiz will ask you how your skin looks and feels post-cleanse (Is it oily and shiny or dry and tight?) and what your top concerns are, such as blemishes, dryness or wrinkles/aging. It will then ask important questions that we might’ve not considered on our own (or known how to handle), such as how often you exercise and what your day-to-day diet is like. You can then choose a scent preference (or go fragrance-free), input your email and — boom! — see your results! Here’s my customized serum:

Since my skin can be a bit sensitive, I chose to go fragrance-free. I was also given star ingredients like niacinamide and amino acids to help out with concerns like aging and blemishes. I was also thrilled to see that this serum (and any custom serum) is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, animal-derived ingredients, gluten and all of those other common skincare no-nos!

It’s recommended that you use your custom serum morning and night after cleansing and toning, and before moisturizer and SPF. Simply apply a thin layer to your face, neck and chest, massaging and patting in until absorbed. Need more reliable products to fill up the rest of that routine? Scroll down to the bottom of your results page to see recommended products to try with your serum. Your skin is going to love this!

