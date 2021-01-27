Score 60% Off Bestselling Beauty Products During the L’ange Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re already a couple of weeks into 2021, but it’s never too late to get your new year glow-up started. As we try to stay on top of all of our fitness-based resolutions, we realize there’s one part of our body that’s being neglected: our follicles! Who says our hair doesn’t deserve an extra boost to feel fresh and fabulous?

That’s exactly why the sale that we’re here to tell you about is so perfectly timed. If you’re in the same headspace as Us (no pun intended) and want to give your haircare routine an upgrade, you need to check out L’ange’s Anniversary Sale. You can score up to 60% off everythin — from their bestselling haircare products to their seriously affordable hot tools bundles! We have all of the discounts laid out for you below, so all you have to do is shop! Don’t forget to enter the code: CHEERS at checkout to get all of these major markdowns added to your total.

60% off haircare with code: CHEERS at checkout!

L’ange launches their haircare products with the customer in mind. The company actually listens to the feedback they receive, which enables them to create products that address your specific needs! They have so much available — from stellar dry shampoos, to heat protectant sprays and even hair masks that show your locks some love. No matter what you’re looking for, we’re sure you can find the exact product you need at L’ange!

Take an extra 30% off hot tools with code: CHEERS at checkout!

Every type of hot tool that you need on a regular basis is available from L’ange, and the prices have never been better! If you’re in the market for a new blow dryer brush, want to give a heated straightening brush a try or are looking for new curlers to experiment with, L’ange has it all.

Get 30% off all gift sets with code: CHEERS at checkout!

The bundle sets that are available from L’ange are going to be the best bang for your buck — specifically during this sale! Some sets combine an array of different hot tools, and others focus on one tool and include all of the products that you need to style with it. We honestly want them all!

50% off hair brushes with code: CHEERS at checkout!

Using a high-quality hairbrush is important for the health of your hair. Cheaper ones can pull and tug at your locks, and end up causing unwanted hair loss or damage. Luckily, you can get a luxe brush for a great price at L’ange right now! They have flat paddle brushes, round styling brushes and pretty much any other type of hair tamer you could ever dream of.

All hair accessories are 50% off with code: CHEERS at checkout!

You have your hair tools and products sorted, so now you need the right accessories to perfect your salon-worthy hair setup! L’ange has quality hair clips, scrunchies, hot tool stands and so much more available. Yes!

Want to check out more? See all of the bestsellers available right now from L’ange here!

