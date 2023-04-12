The Best Mother’s Day Gifts From lululemon for 2023

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner! The celebration falls on Sunday, May 14 for 2023, and we’re looking to buy the best gifts yet this year. Whether you’re shopping for a super active mom who loves the gym and nature walks or a mom who loves to hang out in chic athleisure comfort, lululemon is your ultimate gifting destination!

From clothing to accessories to footwear, lululemon has top-tier gift ideas for Mother’s Day. Treat your own mom, a friend who’s a new mom or even yourself. Shop below for our top seven Mother’s Day gift picks of the moment!

Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31″

Comfort is key, but being on trend certainly doesn’t hurt! These pants are buttery-soft and super stretchy, but they have a stylish silhouette that can totally be dressed up for social gatherings or outings!

$128.00 See it!

Restfeel Women’s Slide

This shoe is a great gift pick in general, but it’s especially nice for mid-May as sandal season starts up. It’s a soothing slide she can wear outside but might choose to wear as an indoor slipper too. It’s that comfortable!

$58.00 See it!

Customizable Snap Scarf Shine

If you’re not sure what size to grab in clothing, try this one-size multipurpose piece instead. It can be worn as a lightweight scarf or it can be easily transformed into a cardigan for chilly spring and summer nights!

$68.00 See it!

New Parent Backpack 17L

Shopping for a new mom? They’ll be so thrilled when you gift them this online-exclusive bag. It’s water-repellent, abrasion-resistant and it comes with a removable pouch and changing mat. The straps can also be unclipped so the bag can be secured to a stroller!

$198.00 See it!

Pima Cotton Open-Back Midi Dress

This breezy dress is the perfect piece to just slip on whenever. The open back is wonderful for warm weather, and we love how it mixes a slim fit with a flowier skirt. Shout-out to the side slits!

$118.00 See it!

Women’s Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock

If your mom is the type of person who says, “Don’t get me anything” — but you still want to — a pair of nice socks is your best bet. These cute, high-quality socks have integrated cushioning and come in four colorways!

$18.00 See it!

Patch Logo Travel Kit 5L

Moms don’t always need to lug the giant diaper bag around all the time — especially as their kids become toddlers. That’s when this travel pouch comes in handy. It’s smaller, but it’s still spacious. It comes with a transparent, removable pouch for all essentials too!

$48.00 See it!

