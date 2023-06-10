21 Neutral Summer Pieces That Look Expensive But Are Actually Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The newest TikTok trend taking over our FYP is the concept of a “beige flag.” Not a green flag or a red flag, but that grey area in between. Our beige flag? We like to dress in beige. Neutrals never go out of style! Just look at some of the biggest fashion icons of our time — Kim Kardashian swears by neutral tones (even her home is reportedly all-ivory), Rihanna’s Instagram feed is basically all muted shades and Hailey Bieber is the queen of elevated basics in a classic color palette.

Embrace the quiet luxury trend by rocking coastal-cool neutrals that look luxe. We gathered 21 summer styles that are surprisingly affordable so you can achieve this aesthetic without breaking the bank!

1. This strapless knit top looks like an expensive designer piece! Available in a variety of neutral colors, including beige, white, black and brown — just $21!

2. Coastal cowgirl! This cutout crochet vest is totally on trend this season — just $23!

3. Shoppers say that this slouchy short-sleeve sweater top feels high quality — just $24!

4. This stretchy ribbed knit crop top looks nearly identical to the popular top from Aritzia. And it comes in every color of the rainbow — just $26!

5. Viral vibes! With over 31,000 rave reviews on Amazon, this buttery-soft halter-neck bodysuit is such a popular pick — originally $36, now just $27!

6. This satin champagne-colored nightgown from Luvlette doubles as a mini dress for date night! So soft and silky-smooth — just $9!

7. We heard that wearing a black bodysuit and blue jeans on a first date will help you meet The One. Put that theory to the test with this flattering tank — originally $36, now just $26!

8. If you told Us that this tiered midi dress was from a luxury label, we’d believe you! Luckily, the price is surprisingly reasonable — just $60!

9. Straw bags are the hottest trend of summer! We love how this top-handle style can convert from a clutch to a crossbody — just $26!

10. My best friend Gaby has impeccable taste and a special knack for finding low-cost items that look high-end. She was wearing the cutest ballet flats the other day, so I asked her where they were from. I was shocked that the answer was Amazon! According to Gaby, these inexpensive shoes are also super comfy (score!) — just $18!

11. This straw tote is perfect for a beach day! Store all of your belongings in this spacious bag with zipper closure — just $34!

12. These strappy heels are comfy-chic! I wore them all night without experiencing any pain — just $50!

13. Another pair of shoes I adore for summer are these braided slides from Dream Pairs! Crafted with a cushioned sole, these sandals are stylish and comfortable. Available in black, white and nude — originally $46, now just $31!

14. Easy-breezy! Take these lightweight linen pants from brunch to the beach — originally $33, now just $26!

15. An oversized khaki-colored blazer is a closet staple in the summer. Go from the office to out on the town in this versatile layering piece — originally $50, now just $40!

16. Get your sweat on in this two-piece workout set that snatches you in all the right places! Available in beige, black, brown and more — just $24!

17. You don’t have to be a bride to wear a white dress in the summer! This adorable A-line mini dress looks like something you’d find at a bespoke boutique — just $33!

18. Sporty Spice! This beige Adidas baseball cap is such an essential accessory, especially when you’re having a bad hair day — originally $26, now just $24!

19. Dubbed the “Perfect T-Shirt,” this Hanes tee gets the Vogue seal of approval — originally $12, now just $9!

20. These Reebok white sneakers are fresh and fashion-forward! You can’t beat this sale price on brand-name shoes — originally $50, now just $37!

21. This two-piece matching linen shorts set looks like it’s straight off a Pinterest board of a European vacation! So effortlessly chic — just $35!

