7 Sunglasses Under $17 That Totally Look Designer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunny side up! Every now and then, we’ll shell out on a luxury style staple. A nice piece of jewelry or designer handbag is often worth the investment. But one accessory we’ll never splurge on is sunglasses! Don’t get Us wrong — we love rocking shades, but we don’t love spending hundreds of dollars on a pair we’ll probably end up losing anyway.

If you want the designer look without the designer price tag, we’ve got you covered. We tracked down seven effortlessly cool sunglasses that seem much more expensive than they are. Don’t be surprised if people think these lookalike sunnies cost a pretty penny! (It will be our little secret.) Shade your eyes from the sun in style with these fashion-forward sunglasses!

These Celeb-Approved Cat Eye Sunglasses

Take your summer street style up a notch with these chic cat eye sunglasses. This $12 Amazon bestseller is an affordable alternative to the Céline Edge sunnies, as seen on Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Last summer, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton exclusively told Us, “These black frame glasses are so chic and elevate any outfit, even jeans and a T-shirt! They’re my go-to, most worn pair, and I love that they’re so affordable.” Other influencers who have rocked these $12 shades include Michelle Infusino and Suyapa Lucy.

Get the Feisedy Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Oversized Square Sunglasses

With its oversized, sleek design, this pair of sunglasses will instantly add some edge to your summer wardrobe. “These are the best dupes for the Celine sunnies that are so popular right now,” one shopper said.

Get the zeroUV Oversized Fashion Retro Square Sunglasses for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Round Sunglasses

Introducing my go-to pair of sunglasses! Polarized with UV protection coating, these round sunnies have held up well over time without stretching out. Perfect for a beach day or a mountain hike! Shoppers say these sunglasses are great for smaller faces.

Get the Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Round Retro Sunglasses

Available in 11 different shades, these sunglasses are modern and retro at the same time. “Designer quality for a low price,” one reviewer reported. “Highly recommend.”

Get the Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses for just $13 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Aviator Sunglasses

Top Gun vibes! Channel your inner Maverick with these classic Aviators that are nearly identical to Ray Bans. These polarized sunglasses provide 100% UV protection. “Best sunglasses I ever purchased!” one shopper proclaimed. Reviews rave that these sunnies fit snug and feel expensive.

Get the Joox Polarized Aviator Sunglasses for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Polarized Tortoise Shell Sunglasses

If you usually wear black sunglasses, switch it up with this trendy tortoise shell pair. “100% polarized with better than Ray Ban quality!” one customer declared. With over 24,000 reviews, these sunnies are a summer smash!

Get the Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Round Metal Frame Sunglasses

Whether you’re wearing these stylish shades on vacation or on your commute to work, you’re going to look fabulous. “I love these glasses,” one customer gushed. “They’re perfect knock-off Raybans.”

Get the Pro Acme Small Round Metal Polarized Sunglasses for just $11 (originally $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

