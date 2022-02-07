Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We normally associate sunglasses with summer, but lately, as the snow has been covering the ground and distorting our vision with its brightness, we’ve started to shop for them again. It’s never too early in the year! Our eyes need protection any and every season, especially as the sun will soon start to set later and later again.

Plus, if we find something stylish that we absolutely love, we’re not going to let it sell out before the “time is right.” The time is always right, especially when you find a fabulous look-alike product that costs about 99% less than the original you’ve been pining after. And it’s on Amazon Prime!

Get the Xpectrum Extra Large Squared Elton Crystal Sunglasses for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s rewind. Last year, Real Housewife and fashion icon Kyle Richards posted a selfie on her Instagram wearing sparkling purple shades with oversized square frames. This Anna-Karin Karlsson Beaming Sky pair costs €925.00, which is about $1,058. Gorgeous, but not necessarily in budget.

So how thrilled were we when we stumbled upon this pair on Amazon with a similar style — for just $15? “Very” doesn’t even begin to describe it. These sparkling sunnies had the vibe down! They have translucent purple frames and lenses and that oversized square silhouette we adore. Sparkling rhinestones surround the lenses in two sizes, and they carry over onto the bridge as well!

These shades were already a great deal, but you actually get more with your purchase! You’ll also receive a hard zipper case to protect them, as well as a glasses bag and a cleaning cloth. And you can always explore more colors and designs on the same page too. There are even a couple of two-packs you can pick up at a value price!

If you’ve been on the lookout for a pair of glamorous sunglasses, or even if this is your moment of falling in love with the idea, look no further. You could wear these beauties to a fun concert, to the beach, on a simple drive to the grocery store or even to sit out on the porch and enjoy the fresh air. And remember to wear them in the snow too if you have any. You’re the one who sparkles the most brilliantly now!

Not your style? Shop more from Xpectrum here and check out even more sunglasses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

