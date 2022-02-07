Do Denim the Kyle Richards Way in This Essential Shirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Isn’t it so nice buying something you know will never go out of style? Sure, we get excited about shopping super hot trends, but sometimes there’s a slight twinge of guilt, knowing that any year, month, or even day, the fashion world could change its mind. The timeless classics, however, are forever!

Of course, it’s hard to go wrong with denim. As celebs like Britney Spears have proven, even a ridiculous, full-denim get-up can become an iconic fashion moment. But right now, we want to talk about the kind of piece you can wear for everyday life, this decade into the next. Kyle Richards inspired Us!

Get the Mafoose Long-Sleeve Value Denim Shirt starting at just $24 at Walmart!

Richards recently posted an outfit selfie on her Instagram Story as she headed out for some fun at the Silver City music saloon in Aspen, CO. She wore a denim button-up shirt with cowboy boots, a cowboy hat, dark jeans and a sleek, fuzzy jacket. She posted a few more photos wearing what may be the same denim shirt as well while on the trip with her fellow Real Housewives stars and husband, Mauricio Umansky. We immediately took to the internet to find a similar shirt!

We were thrilled to spot this top at Walmart starting under $30 and with great reviews. The Faded Blue shade looks just like Richards’, but as a bonus, there’s a darker Ink Blue option as well. This shirt is made of soft, stretchy, 100% cotton denim, and it has a size range going from XS to 4XL!

This shirt has a generous cut, offering a comfy, relaxed fit you’ll enjoy wearing on both lazy days and nights out. It features a button-up front, a spread collar, adjustable button cuffs and a curved hem. It’s simple, which is part of what makes it timeless, but it hits every mark. Just because a concept is forever fashionable doesn’t mean it’s always done right, but this Mafoose shirt has totally nailed it!

Richards, as always, has offered up multiple ideas for how to wear this shirt, but don’t think it’s not an option if you’re not a fan of cowboy garb. It can do so much more. Go professional by tucking it into high-rise trousers with a blazer and a couple of chain necklaces peeking out from under the collar, or go city-chic by undoing a few buttons, grabbing a flowy midi skirt and popping on a pair of heeled booties. You could also go for an effortless yet stylish vibe, half-tucking it into a pair of joggers with some chunky sneakers and a jacket draped over your shoulders. And hey, denim on denim is always an option!

