These Trendy Sunglasses Complement Every Face Shape — Only $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to splurging on designer styles, we like to be selective with our shopping strategy. Staple pieces, such as a pair of jeans or a leather jacket, are usually worth it. And every now and then, we even treat ourselves to a luxury handbag or jewelry. But the one accessory we’re never overspending on again is sunglasses. Been there, done that! At this point, we’ve lost too many sunnies to count — the rest are either cracked, damaged or broken altogether.

I learned my lesson the hard way after my favorite pair of Ray-Bans were stolen. Those round sunglasses were iconic — effortlessly cool with vintage vibes that went with absolutely any outfit. Determined to recreate the same look on a budget, I found similar sunnies from Amazon that are only $15! These lookalikes have over 14,000 positive reviews from men and women alike. Keep scrolling for all the scoop on these stylish sunglasses!

Get the WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re going to invest in one new pair of sunglasses, it should be the WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses. These unisex sunnies flatter every face shape! No wonder almost every influencer under the sun (pun intended) owns a similar style. These everyday essentials are nearly identical to Ray-Bans but for a fraction of the cost. Plus, the lenses are polarized for heightened clarity and saturation.

These Amazon sunglasses feature a lightweight metal frame that won’t weigh you down, and the 100% UV protection will protect your eyes from the sun. The gold frame with black lenses is a classic look, but there are five more color combos to choose from — black on black, blue or pink mirrored lenses, green lenses or black lenses with a silver frame.

Shoppers say that these sunglasses look so much more expensive than they are! “These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas.” Another customer wrote, “They are a great price, fabulous fit, the style is on point, they are lightweight and come packaged beautifully. I love that they come with a harder zip case, as well as a soft case that double as a polisher for the lenses.”

This summer, step up your sunglasses game without breaking the bank. These round sunglasses will make your world go round all season long!

