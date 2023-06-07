Pretty in Pink! Our 11 Favorite Pink Pieces for Summer From Nordstrom

Cancel OK
Think pink! Looking for a way to spice up your summer style? Add a pop of pink! Whether you prefer hot pink, baby pink or pale pink, this feminine hue was made for warmer weather.

National Pink Day is coming up on June 23, so celebrate by rocking some brand-new pink fashion from Nordstrom! Channel your inner Elle Woods, Barbie and the Plastics from Mean Girls with these 11 pretty pink pieces!

Kurt Geiger London Medium Kensington Crochet Shoulder Bag in Pink at Nordstrom
I own this crocheted shoulder bag from Kurt Geiger, and I’m absolutely obsessed! The soft texture and subtle shine make this purse the perfect statement piece for summer.

Pros

  • Soft
  • Luxe
  • Boho-chic

Cons

  • No zipper closure
Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants in Pink Peacock at Nordstrom, Size 2
Favorite Daughter is the fashion brand from our favorite Foster sisters. And these high-waisted pink trousers are about to be your new favorite pants! Style these slacks with a matching pink top for a monochromatic look or add a white tee instead for a dressed-down vibe.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Ideal for tall figures
  • Trendy

Cons

  • Run baggy and long
Splendid Leslie Tie Waist Midi Dress in Pomello Stripe at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
This lightweight cotton dress from Splendid is an airy dream for a hot summer day! You can choose to wear this striped dress with or without straps, depending on your preference.

Pros

  • Removable straps
  • Lightweight
  • Flattering tie belt

Cons

  • A little boxy
FARM Rio Leopard Forest Cotton Sundress in Leopard Forest Pink at Nordstrom, Size Medium
Welcome to the jungle! We’re totally swooning over the tropical print of Farm Rio’s tiered sundress, as well as the flirty open back.

Pros

  • Gorgeous
  • Day-to-night dress
  • Fun pattern

Cons

  • Some shoppers don't like the open back exposure
River Island Faux Pearl Crop Bouclé Blazer in Pink at Nordstrom, Size 8
Preppy in pink! Adorned with faux pearls and fringe trim, this classic tweed blazer is the cutest layering piece for summer. We’re simply smitten!

Pros

  • Chic
  • Versatile
  • Fits well

Cons

  • Not everyone's style
English Factory Puff Sleeve A-Line Shirtdress in Pink at Nordstrom, Size Medium
Looking for an easy dress you can rock to work? This swingy shirtdress is comfy-chic!

Pros

  • Appropriate for the office
  • Covers trouble areas
  • Cute cut

Cons

  • Not the most flattering shape
La Blanca Island Goddess High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit in Pop Pink at Nordstrom, Size 14
Fun in the sun! Featuring a keyhole cutout and criss-cross back, this ruched swimsuit from La Blanca is shape-sculpting and flattering.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Tummy control
  • Good coverage

Cons

  • Doesn't suit all shapes
FARM Rio Pink Coconut Padded Organic Cotton Graphic Muscle T-Shirt at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
We’re going cocoNUTS for this tie-dye graphic tee from Farm Rio! Love the fun print and loose-fitting design.

Pros

  • Feels retro-inspired
  • Fun print
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Muscle tee might not be great for broad shoulders
ASTR the Label Ceres Off the Shoulder Satin Blouse in Fuchsia at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
This new off-the-shoulder fuschia blouse from ASTR the Label is our top choice for date night! Make a splash in this satin top.

Pros

  • Sexy
  • Vibrant
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Can get stained easily
Billabong Day After Day Floral Drapey Button-Up Blouse in Pink Trails at Nordstrom, Size Small
This billowy button-down top is a summer staple. Take this boho-inspired blouse from brunch to the beach!

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Flowy
  • Beautiful

Cons

  • Might be too much of a relaxed fit for some
River Island Scrunchie Strap Beach Minidress in Pink at Nordstrom, Size Medium
Hot pink for a hot summer day! This flouncy frock features a tiered skirt and a cutout back with a pretty bow.

Pros

  • Breezy
  • Lovely design
  • Bright color

Cons

  • Low-cut

