Pretty in Pink! Our 11 Favorite Pink Pieces for Summer From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Think pink! Looking for a way to spice up your summer style? Add a pop of pink! Whether you prefer hot pink, baby pink or pale pink, this feminine hue was made for warmer weather.

National Pink Day is coming up on June 23, so celebrate by rocking some brand-new pink fashion from Nordstrom! Channel your inner Elle Woods, Barbie and the Plastics from Mean Girls with these 11 pretty pink pieces!

I own this crocheted shoulder bag from Kurt Geiger, and I’m absolutely obsessed! The soft texture and subtle shine make this purse the perfect statement piece for summer. Pros Soft

Luxe

Boho-chic Cons No zipper closure

Favorite Daughter is the fashion brand from our favorite Foster sisters. And these high-waisted pink trousers are about to be your new favorite pants! Style these slacks with a matching pink top for a monochromatic look or add a white tee instead for a dressed-down vibe. Pros Flattering

Ideal for tall figures

Trendy Cons Run baggy and long

This lightweight cotton dress from Splendid is an airy dream for a hot summer day! You can choose to wear this striped dress with or without straps, depending on your preference. Pros Removable straps

Lightweight

Flattering tie belt Cons A little boxy

Welcome to the jungle! We’re totally swooning over the tropical print of Farm Rio’s tiered sundress, as well as the flirty open back. Pros Gorgeous

Day-to-night dress

Fun pattern Cons Some shoppers don't like the open back exposure

Preppy in pink! Adorned with faux pearls and fringe trim, this classic tweed blazer is the cutest layering piece for summer. We’re simply smitten! Pros Chic

Versatile

Fits well Cons Not everyone's style

Looking for an easy dress you can rock to work? This swingy shirtdress is comfy-chic! Pros Appropriate for the office

Covers trouble areas

Cute cut Cons Not the most flattering shape

Fun in the sun! Featuring a keyhole cutout and criss-cross back, this ruched swimsuit from La Blanca is shape-sculpting and flattering. Pros Flattering

Tummy control

Good coverage Cons Doesn't suit all shapes

We’re going cocoNUTS for this tie-dye graphic tee from Farm Rio! Love the fun print and loose-fitting design. Pros Feels retro-inspired

Fun print

Comfortable Cons Muscle tee might not be great for broad shoulders

This new off-the-shoulder fuschia blouse from ASTR the Label is our top choice for date night! Make a splash in this satin top. Pros Sexy

Vibrant

Flattering Cons Can get stained easily

This billowy button-down top is a summer staple. Take this boho-inspired blouse from brunch to the beach! Pros Lightweight

Flowy

Beautiful Cons Might be too much of a relaxed fit for some

Hot pink for a hot summer day! This flouncy frock features a tiered skirt and a cutout back with a pretty bow. Pros Breezy

Lovely design

Bright color Cons Low-cut

