Pretty in Pink! Our 11 Favorite Pink Pieces for Summer From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Think pink! Looking for a way to spice up your summer style? Add a pop of pink! Whether you prefer hot pink, baby pink or pale pink, this feminine hue was made for warmer weather.
National Pink Day is coming up on June 23, so celebrate by rocking some brand-new pink fashion from Nordstrom! Channel your inner Elle Woods, Barbie and the Plastics from Mean Girls with these 11 pretty pink pieces!
Pros
- Soft
- Luxe
- Boho-chic
Cons
- No zipper closure
Pros
- Flattering
- Ideal for tall figures
- Trendy
Cons
- Run baggy and long
Pros
- Removable straps
- Lightweight
- Flattering tie belt
Cons
- A little boxy
Pros
- Gorgeous
- Day-to-night dress
- Fun pattern
Cons
- Some shoppers don't like the open back exposure
Pros
- Chic
- Versatile
- Fits well
Cons
- Not everyone's style
Pros
- Appropriate for the office
- Covers trouble areas
- Cute cut
Cons
- Not the most flattering shape
Pros
- Flattering
- Tummy control
- Good coverage
Cons
- Doesn't suit all shapes
Pros
- Feels retro-inspired
- Fun print
- Comfortable
Cons
- Muscle tee might not be great for broad shoulders
Pros
- Sexy
- Vibrant
- Flattering
Cons
- Can get stained easily
Pros
- Lightweight
- Flowy
- Beautiful
Cons
- Might be too much of a relaxed fit for some
Pros
- Breezy
- Lovely design
- Bright color
Cons
- Low-cut
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!