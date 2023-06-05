17 Oversized Tops That Are Secretly Super Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

My twin sister is like the Ashley to my Mary-Kate Olsen — or the Annie to my Hallie from The Parent Trap. She gravitates towards feminine, form-fitting fashion, while I prefer oversized outfits (can you guess which one of Us was a tomboy growing up?). I feel suffocated when my clothing is too tight, opting for comfort instead. But I also realize that slouchy styles erase my shape, making me look like I’m wearing a burlap sack.

If you also prefer rocking relaxed fits, then I’ve got a list of items you’ll love. Below are 17 loose tops that still feel flattering — the best of both worlds!

1. This white oversized button-down is a closet staple! Style this chic shirt with blue jeans and flats for an effortless everyday outfit — just $28!

2. Comfy and cloud-soft! This long-sleeve off-the-shoulder tunic is loose and lightweight for summer — just $22!

3. This long-sleeve ribbed knit top feels like a Free People find! Featuring billowy sleeves, a front pocket and exposed seams, this V-neck pullover is casual and cool — originally $43, now just $35!

4. Another top that looks more expensive than it is? This trendy Los Angeles T-shirt with an oversized fit — just $20!

5. Style this drapey long-sleeve top with jeans or leggings for an easy loungewear look — originally $40, now just $36!

6. You may recognize the brand Boys Lie from Ariana Madix‘s iconic sweat set on the way to the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Other celebrity fans include Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande. Go for that unbothered off-duty look in this super comfy oversized graphic tee — just $60!

7. This off-the-shoulder knit top is slouchy yet chic! It’s giving coastal quiet luxury — just $30!

8. On a brisk summer night, this long-sleeve lightweight pullover will keep you cozy without overheating — just $41!

9. Shoppers say that this Free People tee is “perfectly oversized” and flattering! Available in 12 colors — just $38!

10. Good vibrations! Whether you’re hitting a music festival or the beach this summer, this oversized Beach Boys top is a must-have. Pair this graphic tee with biker shorts or jeans — just $88!

11. Go from the office to the alfresco restaurant in this sleek and sophisticated oversized button-down shirt from Reformation — just $128!

12. This Reformation oversized crewneck tee is an elevated basic you can layer with any outerwear — just $48!

13. Lightweight and airy, this “perfectly oversized” button-down shirt from Anthropologie can be a cover-up for the beach or a top for everyday life — just $98!

14. Dubbed the “Perfect Oversized Tee,” this flattering organic cotton top from Anthropologie has earned rave reviews from customers — just $48!

15. This Ain’t My First Rodeo! This red, white and blue tee is perfect for the 4th of July with a pair of blue jean shorts. Yee-haw! — just $51!

16. If you’re looking for a loose blouse with a flattering fit, then this Vince Camuto floral top is a dreamy design — just $79!

17. This Free People button-down is called the Summer Daydream Tunic Shirt. Breezy and boho-chic, this is a summer staple — just $108!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: