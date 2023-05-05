15 Zara-Style Fashion Finds From Nordstrom You Need in Your Spring Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring fling! While everyone else is cozying up to their high school sweetheart at prom or getting ready for wedding season with their permanent plus-one, we’re crushing on clothing. Shopping is our soulmate! And try as we might to resist the urge for retail therapy, we love keeping up with all the latest trends.

With spring in full swing and summer right around the corner, we’re in the process of elevating our warm-weather wardrobe. Zara has always inspired Us with their trendy looks, but it’s hard to stand out when everyone is shopping at the same store. So, we found 15 Zara-style pieces from Nordstrom that are chic and unique. We’re totally smitten with these fresh finds!

BP Cotton Gauze Cargo Shorts

Made with a lightweight cotton gauze, these elastic shorts are resort-ready! Cute enough for traveling on vacation but cozy enough for lounging around the house, these pocketed shorts are a summer staple.

$39.00 See It!

Open Edit Saydee Sandal

Perfectly puffy! If you’re looking for a pair of neutral block heels for summer, these knotted sandals are a step above the rest. Shoppers say that these shoes are super comfortable and make your feet look smaller.

$50.00 See It!

Caslon Linen Joggers

Living in linen! Take these linen joggers from the grocery store line to the school pick-up line. They’re our ideal pants for everyday errands!

Was $59 On Sale: $40 You Save 32% See It!

Treasure & Bond Rib Tank

Sometimes all you need is a really solid basic that holds your whole look together. This halter-style ribbed tank is extremely soft and flattering!

$20.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Deacon Sandal

We are head-over-heels in love with these raffia sandals from Sam Edelman! Featuring a beaded buckle and woven straps, these low heels are dreamy for any occasion.

$130.00 See It!

Splendid Gwendolyn Tiered Maxi Dress

This white maxi dress is absolutely Splendid (see what we did there?)! Featuring a glistening geometric pattern in a metallic finish, this tiered V-neck frock is billowy and breezy.

$228.00 See It!

La Blanca Island Goddess High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This high-neck one-piece looks very similar to the styles Zara’s selling this season. This flattering ruched swimsuit provides tummy control and shape-sculpting. Available in black, emerald and ice blue.

$120.00 See It!

Mother The Hustler High Waist Fray Hem Ankle Bootcut Jeans

Every closet needs white jeans for spring and summer! Designed with a high waist and a frayed hem, these ankle-cut Mother jeans fit like a glove. As one shopper gushed, “These jeans are stretchy and so FLATTERING! By far the most comfortable pair of jeans I’ve owned.”

$218.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Griffin Slide Sandal

Braided beauty! Almost every review we read called these summer slides “cute and comfortable.”

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See It!

BTB Los Angeles Riley Clutch

The last straw! This trendy straw clutch comes in seven stunning shades for spring and summer.

$88.00 See It!

Socialite Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Spring in full bloom! We’re swooning over this floral maxi dress with delicate shoulder ties, a smocked bodice and a tiered silhouette.

$89.00 See It!

Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts

These are my all-time favorite denim shorts! Designed with distressed details, these flattering shorts look lived-in in the best way. The color also goes with everything!

$138.00 See It!

BP Nola Sandal

These transparent block heels look nearly identical to a similar style from Zara. Reviewers rave that these shoes are comfy and affordable! Plus, they make your legs look miles long and match every outfit.

$50.00 See It!

Free People Sundrenched Smocked Waist Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress

This maxi is major! So flowy and breathable in the humid heat. “Very comfortable,” one customer commented. “Perfect for summer.”

$148.00 See It!

Quay Australia Call the Shots 48mm Polarized Small Cat Eye Sunglasses

I own these Quay cat eye sunglasses, and I’m obsessed! The white color feels fitting for spring and summer, and the retro-inspired shape makes me feel like a glamorous old Hollywood starlet.

$75.00 See It!

