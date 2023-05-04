22 Spring Dresses at Nordstrom to Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we shop for dresses, we often look for details to guarantee a slimming effect — most significantly in the abdominal region. Whether it’s a specific silhouette with a looser fit or a streamlined garment, we always appreciate a little tummy control action.

Even form-fitting dresses can offer these handy features, so we decided to comb through Nordstrom’s latest dress styles to pick out frocks which fit any occasion. Whether you’re looking for an everyday style, want something to wear to work or you need a fresh party dress, we have the best slimming picks to upgrade your closet. Check out our picks below!

Casual Dresses

1. Dresses like this midi from Zella have somewhat of a sporty vibe which is ideal for running errands — starting at $36!

2. This little prairie-style dress from BP. has smocking details in all of the right spots — get it for just $39!

3. A full-length maxi dress like this one from Loveappella is fabulous for low-key days and evenings when you want to feel snazzy — originally $68, now $48!

4. The simplicity of this maxi dress from Nordstrom is a minimalist staple — get it for $69!

5. Even though this Treasure & Bond dress is bodycon, it has ruching around the tummy area which serves as the perfect slimming disguise — starting at just $20!

Elevated Daytime Dresses

6. This mini dress from ASOS has an empire waist design that’s absolutely adorable — get it for just $35!

7. We’re obsessed with flowy frocks, and this wrap dress from Chelsea28 is one of our favorites — get it for $99!

8. If you’re a fan of super feminine style, this puff-sleeve dress from FLORET STUDIOS will be right up your alley — get it for $142!

9. A boho-esque maxi dress like this one from Free People has the proper silhouette to make any shopper look amazing — get it for $168!

10. We’re loving the off-the-shoulder neckline on this ASTR the Label midi dress, plus the way it flows on the body — get it for $95!

11. This Open Edit knit dress is basically a two-in-one look — you can wear it on the front or back — starting at just $19!

Office-Appropriate Dresses

12. You can highlight your waist in this belted Elia J dress which comes outfitted with a wide belt and a gorgeous professional aesthetic — get it for $148!

13. Shirt dresses are a solid workwear staple, and this TAHARI ASL number is one of our favorites yet — get it for $159!

14. An A-line midi moment is always slimming, and this belted dress from Donna Ricco is a total stunner — get it for $129!

15. The simplicity of this short0sleeve dress from Halogen is an office staple — get it for $109!

16. Yes, many shirt dresses are on the looser side, but the structure of this Bardot dress is simply swoon-worthy — get it for $129!

Party Dresses

17. This strapless column dress from WAYF shows off your figure, but the wrap style can help you conceal the tummy area for a streamlined look — get it for $128!

18. This Lulus full-length gown also has an elegant wrap design that’s figure-hugging but hides the tummy area perfectly — only $58!

19. If you’re looking for a sleek LBD situation, this short and sweet French Connection dress is such a strong choice — get it for $148!

20. We always love keeping an eye out for ruched dresses if we’re going for a slimmer appearance, and this WAYF satin dress effortlessly fits the bill — get it for $138!

21. Be prepared to turn heads in this stunning strapless dress from HOUSE OF CB which has gathered details throughout to result in a slimming silhouette — get it for $299!

22. A fit-and-flare dress like this one from Dress the Population is always guaranteed to flatter any figure — get it for $182!

