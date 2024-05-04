Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re fully in the season of shorts, I can finally pull out my favorite pairs. Whether I’m vegging out at home or hanging out with my friend, I constantly reach for a pair of shorts during spring. What’s more, if you acquire the right pair of shorts, they can help you transition from the couch to out on the streets effortlessly. I found my favorite shorts that are perfect for all your spring or summer festivities — and they’re only $27 on Amazon!

Related: 17 Luxe-Looking Shorts for Spring for $70 and Under Spring is finally here! The impending warmer weather calls for breezy clothing that allows you to cool off stylishly! Whether you prefer sleek dresses or airy tops, spring is the perfect time to prepare your wardrobe for warmer months. Shorts are a versatile piece of clothing that’s perfect for showcasing your legs and providing plenty […]

These BMJL Women’s Athletic Shorts are a light and easy way to stay chill while accomplishing all your daily tasks. They feature a 95% polyester and 5% spandex quick-dry material composition for a sturdy and stretchy option. This option stops at the top of the thigh and has a double-layer construction for maximum comfort and movement. Also, they can hold all your essentials thanks to their double side zipper pockets — these shorts literally check off every box.

Get the BMJL Women’s Athletic Shorts for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although styling these babies probably didn’t come to the top of your mind, you absolutely can. For example, if you have a workout coming up, you can throw these on with a crop top and sneakers for a flexible ensemble that will allow you to look your best while you sweat. Or, instead, you could rock them with an oversized, lump sweatshirt, thick socks and slippers for a comfy, functional look while lounging around the house — the choice is yours. Further, this option comes in 38 colors — we love the black and neon green variations — and have an XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing and discussing these shorts, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “Wow – I really love these! I am picky about athletic wear (let’s be honest: I pretty much live in it), and these fit the bill. I am impressed with the quality. The built-in underwear stays put, and the color is so pretty!” Another reviewer added, “I LOVE THESE SHORTS. These shirts are perfect for everyday wear or working out.”

So, if you’re looking for a pair of versatile shorts that can do it all, this pair of workout shorts could be the answer!

See it: Get the BMJL Women’s Athletic Shorts for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from BMJL here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!