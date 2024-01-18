Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s always so exciting wearing a new pair of shoes for the first time — especially when there’s no break-in period. They truly put that extra pep in your step, making every stride count. Then it snows.

Slushy, muddy, slippery streets and sidewalks have no care or consideration for our cute shoes. They might even actively hate them. Once some shoes get dirty, they’re nearly impossible to clean. Washing them by hand is a huge pain too. This is the case with many popular winter boots and slippers — but these Litfun slides are changing things up.

These slippers are a number one bestseller on Amazon with over 6,700 reviews. One major reason shoppers are drawn to them? They’re machine washable! Wash them on a cold cycle and let them air dry for a quick and easy refresh.

The washability of these slippers is especially great as they can be worn outdoors! No need to fear messy stains. You can totally rock these babies for quick errands or Sunday brunches. Their après-ski vibes also make them perfect for cozying up in a cabin by the fireplace with a marshmallow-topped hot cocoa!

These slippers continue to impress with a cushiony, high-density memory foam footbed and a wildly soft faux-fur lining and collar. They also have a suede-like upper and an anti-slip rubber outsole. They’re available in eight colorways as well: seven solids and one leopard print.

“Ummmm UGGS WHO?” one happy shopper — who ended up buying a second pair of these slippers in a different color — titled their review. “Talk about walking on clouds,” another wrote, also noting that the “price was superb for a slipper made so well.”

Whether you prefer to wear these slippers with a pajama set, leggings and an oversized crew neck or jeans and a polo sweater, they’re going to become a key part of your winter uniform. They’d even be lovely with a long-sleeve dress and beanie. What are you thinking for your first outing with them?

