The Best Skincare for Dry, Acne-Prone Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having dry, acne-prone skin feels like an anomaly. There must be some kind of mistake! Most acne-fighting products are specifically made with oily skin in mind, making them much too drying for those of us on the drier side. They strip our natural moisture barrier and leave our face red, irritated and rough.

The truth is, the drier your skin, the more likely it is that you may experience breakouts. As reported by Asarch Dermatology, there are numerous potential causes. Your skin may produce excess sebum to keep itself from drying out — leading to blocked follicles and therefore acne. A buildup of dead, flaky skin may only make things worse.

As someone who personally has this skin type, I’ve been working for years to perfect my routine, focusing on moisturizing yet clean and simple products, chemical exfoliation and acne-fighting powerhouses that have a gentle touch. Shop my favorite skincare for dry, acne-prone skin below!

Related: 10 Instantly Iconic Valentine's Day Gifts for Her The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your […]

Best Skincare for Dry, Acne-Prone Skin

1. Best Oil Cleanser: Acwell pH Balancing Watery Cleansing Oil

Our Top Highlights:

K-beauty cult-favorite

First step of a double-cleansing routine

Hypoallergenic

Pros:

Mild for sensitive skin

Amazing ingredients include green tea, licorice and tea tree

5.5 pH is unlikely to disturb skin’s barrier

Cons:

Doesn’t get as milky as other oil cleansers

Should be used with a second cleanser (like the one below)

It only makes sense to start with a cleanser! This plant-based cleansing oil is the first step of my nightly skincare routine, and I never skip it. It’s excellent for melting off makeup, and it’s a must if you’re worried about blackheads. Use on dry skin first, then add water!

2. Best Cleansing Gel: Dr. Dennis Gross AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel

Our Top Highlights:

Soap-free

pH-balanced

Chemically exfoliating

Pros:

Clean, cruelty-free and recyclable

Safe to use around eyes

Two sizes available

Cons:

Pricier than drugstore cleansers

Not specifically marked as an acne product

This cleanser proves that powerful ingredients don’t need to wreak havoc on your skin. A soap-free cleanser like this is a phenomenal pick for dry skin. I love using it in the morning after the gym, as well as at night for a double-cleanse (after the Acwell oil cleanser above)!

3. Best Clay Mask: Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

Our Top Highlights:

Pore-minimizing

Made with Amazonian white clay

Detoxifying

Pros:

Contains soothing aloe barbensis

Free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates

Shoppers with sensitive skin and rosacea give it five stars

Cons:

Pricier than drugstore products

Doesn’t come with applicator (but can use clean fingers!)

If you have dry skin, you may shudder at the sound of a clay mask. Many are incredibly drying, made specifically for shiny skin. I was actually shocked the first time I rinsed this mask off. My skin felt good! Happy! It looked great the next day too, as my pimples had seriously shrunk!

4. Best Toner: Acwell Licorce pH Balancing Toner

Our Top Highlights:

Comes in two sizes and a two-pack

Contains 10% licorice extract

Alcohol-free

Pros:

May address acne and dark spots

5.5 pH is unlikely to disturb skin’s barrier

Very lightweight but moisturizing

Cons:

Need to buy your own cotton pads (can also apply with hands)

Shoppers looking for a minimal routine may not want a toner

Toners essentially act as “a primer for the rest of your skincare routine.” (Cleveland Clinic) I’ve repurchased this one again and again, and I’ve noticed that whenever I run out, my skin noticeably acts up. I pat it in with clean hands to keep things even more gentle, but you’re welcome to use a cotton pad as well!

5. Best Essence: Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence

Our Top Highlights:

Fragrance-free

Contains hyaluronic acid and collagen

Non-sticky

Pros:

Five-in-one: moisturizing, glow-inducing, balancing, softening, smoothing

A “glass skin” essential

Also contains algin to calm irritation and balance oil

Cons:

Shoppers looking for a minimal routine may not want an essence

Packaging is being updated — possibility of receiving a differently designed bottle

You know that elated feeling you get when you recommend a product to someone and they love it? This essence is that product for me. I’ve recommended it to so many friends to great success. The viscous texture is the gold standard for essences, and the gentle hydration is unmatched. Another K-beauty win!

Related: This Algae-Infused Face Cream Prevents and Repairs Dry Winter Skin Overnight I’m convinced I was a mermaid in a past life. There’s something about the sea that calms me, and I feel most at home when I’m by the ocean. Because I don’t live anywhere near the coast (New York City beaches don’t cut it for me — sorry!), I try to keep oceanic elements scattered […]

6. Best Retinal: Peach & Lily Retinal for All Renewing Serum

Our Top Highlights:

Up to 20 times more effective than traditional retinol

Ectoin reduces irritation

Dermatologist-approved

Pros:

May improve acne, wrinkles, brightness, texture and more

Vegan and fragrance-free

Brand founder has eczema and created product for dry, sensitive skin like hers

Cons:

Retinal is never cheap (though other brands are pricier!)

Only one size available

Years ago, I used a prescription retinoid to address my acne. It dried my skin out so badly, I looked like an ancient mummy. Now, I exclusively use over-the-counter products, including this retinal. This may be the gentlest option on the market. Getting started with retinal (preferred over retinol!) can feel scary, but it’s so worth it for brighter, clearer, more youthful skin!

7. Best Spot Treatment: Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots Bundle

Our Top Highlights:

Medical-grade hydrocolloid patches

Three types of patches for three different concerns

Fast results

Pros:

Reduces pimple popping/picking

Reduces inflammation and size of blemishes

Options for whiteheads, under-the-skin pimples and acne scars/dark spots

Cons:

Microdart versions come with fewer patches than the regular Spot Dots

Clear, but not completely invisible

I’ve tried many pimple patches, but I always come back to Peach Slices. As a chronic pimple popper, they’re perfect for protecting my skin while actively clearing it up. The Deep Blemish patches especially changed the game in addressing those painful pimples that refuse to show their heads!

8. Best Moisturizer: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Bouncy gel-cream texture

Two sizes available

Comes with two free samples

Pros:

Claims to deliver 100-hour hydration

Redness was reduced in 100% of testers

Fragrance-free

Cons:

My priciest pick

Some shoppers may prefer the original Magic Cream for a richer texture

When this Magic Water Cream launched, I thought perhaps it wouldn’t be moisturizing enough compared to the iconic, original Magic Cream. I was pleasantly shocked by how well this lighter, gel-textured moisturizer hydrated my skin. If you’re going to splurge on anything, this versatile cream should be The One. It’s fabulous under makeup too!

9. Best Under-Eye Product: Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Eye Balm

Our Top Highlights:

Balm rather than a cream

Certified organic ingredients

May be more hydrating than water-based eye creams

Pros:

Primes, brightens and hydrates

Formulated to address fine lines

Lasts an extremely long time

Cons:

A pricier pick

Need to use your finger to apply

I unexpectedly fell in love with this eye balm, and while I was put off by the price at first, it proved its value with its results. Each jar lasts forever too, so you may ultimately end up saving money with this extremely nourishing pick. Another cool thing? It can double as a lip balm!

10. Best Sunscreen: Coola Mineral Sun Silk Crème

Our Top Highlights:

Mineral formula (not chemical)

SPF 30

Oil-free, fragrance-free

Pros:

May protect against the sun’s UV rays, blue light, pollution and more

70%+ Certified Organic ingredients

Contains niacinamide to support moisture retention

Cons:

Pricier than drugstore sunscreens

Only one size available

Switching to a mineral (AKA physical) sunscreen is a must for anyone with dry, acne-prone, sensitive skin, as mineral sunscreens are “less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions.” (LexWell) This one is my favorite ever. It has a silky-smooth finish, it’s reef-friendly, it’s clean and cruelty-free and it even comes in a glass bottle!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us