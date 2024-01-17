Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m convinced I was a mermaid in a past life. There’s something about the sea that calms me, and I feel most at home when I’m by the ocean. Because I don’t live anywhere near the coast (New York City beaches don’t cut it for me — sorry!), I try to keep oceanic elements scattered around my apartment. I display seashells, pin up countless coastal vacation photos and even use algae-infused skincare. Yep, you read that right: algae-infused skincare. You may be wondering who in their right mind would think to put the slimy sea plant in skincare. Well, the answer to that is the skincare brand Mara.

Related: The 27 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As counterintuitive as it may seem, people with oily skin need an effective moisturizer just as much as their dry skin counterparts. Skip the moisturizer, and you run the risk of dehydrating the complexion, which can […]

Don’t worry, they didn’t just scoop algae out of the ocean and mix it into skincare. Once discovering the skin benefits of the organism, it took founder Allison McNamara two years to develop Mara’s signature blend, which is proven to firm, plump and smooth skin. (Who knew a little protist could do so much?)

The science — and of course, the marine aspect — first piqued my interest, but it’s the results I’ve gotten from Mara which have made the brand a must-have in my skincare routine. Although I use multiple products from the line, if I could only choose one to use for the rest of my life, it would have to be their newest launch: The SeaDream Firming Algae Creme.

Get the Mara SeaDream Firming Algae Creme for $64 at Sephora!

I had the opportunity to test SeaDream a month before it launched. After using it every morning and evening, I can confirm that the name is spot on — this moisturizer is literally a dream. Hoisting the power of rainbow algae with sea moss and bioactive plant peptides to hydrate, firm and sculpt skin, the formula feels thick and luxurious — yet not heavy. It somehow manages to melt into skin on contact and leaves me with a cooling wave of moisture that lasts the entire day (and night).

For the most part, my skin is pretty normal. I can slather just about anything onto my face and be A-OK. However, cold temperatures paired with my insanely dry apartment in the winter wreck havoc on my skin, dehydrating it and, more often than not, causing flakes. Since incorporating this into my routine, I completely bypassed that dreaded arid skin phase. Instead, my complexion has remained glowing, refreshed, hydrated and — most importantly — comfortable.

In full transparency, I can’t fully attest to the firming claims, since my skin is naturally pretty bouncy. That said, while getting a facial last week, my esthetician kept mentioning how firm my skin was… a comment I’ve never gotten before. So, I take that as a sign that the cream is definitely excelling on that front.

I’m not one to use tub after tub of the same moisturizer, but I never, ever want to live without this. If you struggle with any sort of dryness, I highly recommend applying it daily. For those with oily or combination skin, I think it would be great as an overnight mask when you need an extra moisture boost.

Despite the fact that this may sound silly, applying this moisturizer every day makes me feel like I’m one step closer to becoming a real mermaid. Hey, a girl can (sea)dream, right? Shop the new Mara SeaDream Firming Algae Cream at Sephora now!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Some of My Other Favorite Mara Products