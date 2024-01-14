Your account
This Dermaflash Device That ‘Changed Everything’ For Reviewers Unclogs Pores and Infuses Skincare

By
Dermaflash DERMAPORE
Dermaflash

Look, we’ve said before, and we’ll say it again: winter is one of the worst seasons for skin. The harsh, brutal winds and temperatures can make your skin appear lifeless, cracked and dull. And when all the bad things start, it’s hard to get your skin back on track. That’s why it’s important to find skincare products — and tools for that matter — that make your regimen easier and more accessible. The mission of Dermaflash is to give you smooth, clear and glowing skin by offering next-generation devices that use patented Sonic Technology to safely and gently exfoliate, remove peach fuzz and unclog pores. The brand’s DERMAPORE device will definitely capture your attention!

The Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser will elevate your beauty routine easily. This device helps extract dirt from your pores and infuse your favorite serums or other skincare items. Essentially, it’s a custom-curved spatula that glides over the skin effortlessly. It comes with a protective cap, a device stand and a USB charging cord. Also, it comes in four colors to match your decor aesthetic.

To use this device, first, start with wet skin to keep the process frictionless. Then, set the device in extract mode followed by your favorite skincare products. Next, use the device in infuse mode and glide it over your face to help your skincare products absorb into the skin. Finally, you should wipe the device down in between uses with an alcohol wipe or cleanser.

If you’re still on the fence, don’t worry! The DERMAPORE is clinically proven, and it’s safe for all skin types.

Dermaflash has thousands of fans worldwide, but one of the brand’s reviewers fawned, “I love this tool! It really helps bring a blemish to the surface that would otherwise linger for me for days/weeks! I also find that it even helps reduce the healing time of a blemish. I expected that where I used it might be a bit inflamed, but this really doesn’t happen at all. If I use it at night, the next morning, the spot I had treated is flat and nearly undetectable. It really has made a difference in my skincare, thank you!”

One satisfied Dermaflash reviewer added, “This device is great. It keeps me from picking at my skin and leaves my skin looking poreless. I mostly use it on my chin and follow up a session with a toner and a mask. My skin looks great the next day, and I’m no longer spending time trying to conceal the damage I’ve caused trying to squeeze my pores clean.”

Another Dermaflash reviewer chimed in, “Yes, it really works! I have problem skin. Usually, I press the pimples with my fingers and then walk with a red face for a couple of days. The dermaflash device changed everything. I no longer injure my skin. The device gently cleanses the skin fat. I have small comedones all over my cheeks, and dermaflash helps me get rid of them. The skin after it is red for a couple of hours, but not injured.”

So, if you need a way to clean your pores without much fuss, this option from Dermaflash may be perfect for you!

