Sometimes, your skin needs a little extra help. It’s not that you’ve done anything wrong, or that you can’t get it back to the shape it might have been in before, but it might take a little more than a gentle face wash and the occasional mask to rehab it enough to meet your expectations. That’s where serums come in. These rich, nutrient-packed skin helpers are a great option to bolster the power of moisturizers, toners, and even retinol. And they can do so much more when paired with other products than they can on their own.

The Rapid Repair Barrier Balancing Serum is a super-hydrating treatment that can help you quickly and efficiently restore your skin’s natural barrier. It mixes plumping and nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid as well as prebiotics and antioxidants to give your skin the glow it’s been waiting for. Whether you want to fight fine lines or revive dull and tired skin, this repair serum is an affordable addition to your skincare routine at just $45 from Dermelect.

The skin barrier is an extremely important aspect of your body as a whole. It’s responsible for protecting your body from pollution or UV rays, sending and circulating nutrients around your skin, and keeping your skin hydrated. If it isn’t performing at its best, you’ll be dehydrated, notice your skin looking dull, and experience more sensitivity problems as well as irritation. Once it’s been damaged or weakened by UV radiation, too much exfoliating, or even too little sleep, it’ll be in dire need of repair.

Using a combination of ingredients that include yuzu ceramide, aloe extract, green tea, and other barrier-building goodies, this serum injects your skin with moisture and works to restore and rebalance your skin barrier. As a result, you see fewer signs of aging, less redness, improved skin brightness and smoothness, and much more.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the serum, praising it for doing exactly what it says it should. “Great product!” one wrote. “Noticeable improvement in smoothness & softness of my skin injust a short time. Very hydrating!”

Another raved, “Gives me rapid results!” They shared: “I couldn’t believe how quickly it absorbed and how it made my pores noticeably smaller. It felt really good on my skin – not sticky, not irritating and worked well under my makeup. It also brightened my skin. This is now my favorite hyaluronic acid serum!”

Treat yourself to this gentle yet effective serum and watch how quickly your skin transforms. It packs a punch for such a small price, and you’ll be loving your skincare routine again in no time.

Get the Rapid Repair Barrier Balancing Serum for just $45 at Dermelect! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

