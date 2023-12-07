Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the whipping wind of fall and winter now upon us, it’s time to think about your skincare routine! In order to deal with the weather, you should choose to fight the brutal winds with luxurious yet efficacious skincare options. If you’re looking for products to fight aging and wrinkles, don’t worry — we found a skincare brand that Blake Lively reportedly loves that may become your favorite too!

Related: This Texturizing Spray Keeps Erin Andrews’ Hair Voluminous and Fresh During Long Game Days I’m one of those people that tunes into the NFL… not actually to watch the games, though. I tune in solely for Erin Andrews. The sportscaster has paved the way for other women to pursue sports-oriented careers in the male-dominated arena, and she’s always looked great doing so! We already know that she swears by collagen […]

Dermelect, a clean beauty brand, is known for providing efficient age-defying, wrinkle-fighting skincare products that get the job done! The Savior Skin All-In-One Repair Balm is a lightweight, easy-to-use formula perfect for any weather condition!

Get the Dermelect Savior Skin All-In-One Repair Balm at Dermelect!

Dermelect’s Savior Skin All-In-One Repair Balm is a multi-purpose rescue balm that’s richly soothing, luxurious, hydrating and nourishing. It helps to heal, treat and nourish dry, cracked skin, nails and more. It’s a creamy salve suitable for every skin type, and it works well in all climates.

The key ingredients in the balm include castor oil — which helps with hydration; Candelilla wax — another important hydrating property; rose flower oil — for its radiance-boosting properties; Evening Primrose Oil — a highly effective plant extract loaded with nourishing fatty acid GLA and known for moisturization and Abyssinian oil for a lightweight, greaseless oil finish.

Related: Our 8 Favorite Products From Blake Lively’s Amazon Picks Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Learn more! Whatever you may be hosting next — a holiday soiree, self-care day, cookie decorating, girls’ night in or full […]

One reviewer said, “This cream is amazing! It feels terrific and has toned my thigh dimples. I love it! And I won’t be without it from now on!”

Another reviewer chimed in, “If you’re interested in a deep moisturizing and repairing balm, this is it! I have tried so, so, so many products like this and none have come close to doing what this stuff does. I can put this directly on my psoriasis patches, even the bad ones, and it’s so very soothing. After two weeks of applying this to my elbow, (that was so thick with scales that it looked two times its normal size) it was almost back to normal! I kept applying two times a day for a month and now all you can see is a slight pink tint to my elbow and that’s it! It’s a miracle in a tube! I’ll be reordering two at a time now.”

Get the Dermelect Savior Skin All-In-One Repair Balm at Dermelect!

Want a skin repair balm but not feeling this option? Show more of our favorite picks below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Burning Red! Nail Taylor Swift’s Style With This Fuzzy Coat “Loving him was red!” We’ve been seeing Taylor Swift in a ton of red since she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — a perfect match for the singer who has an album named after the shade. One of her most recent looks involved a cherry-red teddy coat by Stella McCartney (which she may or […]