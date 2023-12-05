Your account
Burning Red! Nail Taylor Swift’s Style With This Fuzzy Coat

By
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2023.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2023.Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“Loving him was red!” We’ve been seeing Taylor Swift in a ton of red since she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — a perfect match for the singer who has an album named after the shade.

One of her most recent looks involved a cherry-red teddy coat by Stella McCartney (which she may or may not have borrowed from Brittany Mahomes). This coat is sold out, and it’s not necessarily going to fit into most shoppers’ budgets. Want a look-alike?

See it!

Get the Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Coat for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Swift’s, this coat is fuzzy, bright and obviously beautiful. If you hate how fall and winter coats tend to swallow up your figure, you’ll adore the more feminine silhouette of this pick. Details like notched lapels elevate it all the more!

This coat also comes in a ton of other colors, but we’re obviously seeing red and only red right now. Want to see some other similar picks? Shop below!

angashion-red-coat-amazon
Angashion

Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Coat

$60
See it!

Shop more red coats we love below:

