Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Winter may still be a few weeks away, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is getting a head start on the season.
The model posted a mirror selfie the morning of Tuesday, December 5, on her Instagram. She wore all black (including her The Row Sofia bag), topping the look off with a long, ivory coat by the same brand.
This wool and silk blend Catena coat costs $5,250, but if you’re loving the look, we’re here to help you find something similar for less!
Get the Danedvi Double-Breasted Peacoat for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
Coming in at 99% less than Huntington-Whiteley’s coat, this Amazon Prime pick is an excellent affordable alternative. Like the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s, it’s double-breasted with notched lapels, features side pockets and comes in a creamy ivory shade reminiscent of a snowfield at sunset.
This coat, which also comes in grey, camel and black, has a mid-length hem and can either be dry cleaned or washed in the machine. Hoping for a slightly different style in the same vein? Check out what else we found on our search below!
Shop more ivory coats we love:
- Rachel Roy Db Coat — $99!
- Makkrom Double-Breasted Long Trench — was $70, now $66!
- Anrabess Long Sweater Coat — $47!
- Zeagoo Lightweight Trench — $73!