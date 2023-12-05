Your account
Stylish

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Winter-Ready in a $5,250 Ivory Coat — Get the Look

By
rosie-huntington-whiteley-ivory-coat
Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyCourtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Winter may still be a few weeks away, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is getting a head start on the season.

The model posted a mirror selfie the morning of Tuesday, December 5, on her Instagram. She wore all black (including her The Row Sofia bag), topping the look off with a long, ivory coat by the same brand.

This wool and silk blend Catena coat costs $5,250, but if you’re loving the look, we’re here to help you find something similar for less!

Get the Danedvi Double-Breasted Peacoat for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Coming in at 99% less than Huntington-Whiteley’s coat, this Amazon Prime pick is an excellent affordable alternative. Like the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s, it’s double-breasted with notched lapels, features side pockets and comes in a creamy ivory shade reminiscent of a snowfield at sunset.

This coat, which also comes in grey, camel and black, has a mid-length hem and can either be dry cleaned or washed in the machine. Hoping for a slightly different style in the same vein? Check out what else we found on our search below!

Danedvi Womens Double Breasted Peacoats Natch Lapel Collar Jacket Winter Long Trench Coat
Danedvi

Danedvi Double-Breasted Peacoat

$50
Shop more ivory coats we love:

Show Me Your Mumu Women's Trevor Trench, Off White
Show Me Your Mumu
You save: 42%

Show Me Your Mumu Trevor Trench

$115$198
chouyatou Women's Essential Elegant Wear Double Breasted Mid Long Wool Pea Coat (Medium, Off White)
chouyatou

Chouyatou Mid Long Wool Peacoat

$59
CHARTOU Women's Oversized Notched Collar Wool Blend Single Breast Midi Long Trench Coat (XX-Large, White)
CHARTOU

Chartou Wool-Blend Long Trench Coat

$49
