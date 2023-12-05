Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter may still be a few weeks away, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is getting a head start on the season.

The model posted a mirror selfie the morning of Tuesday, December 5, on her Instagram. She wore all black (including her The Row Sofia bag), topping the look off with a long, ivory coat by the same brand.

This wool and silk blend Catena coat costs $5,250, but if you’re loving the look, we’re here to help you find something similar for less!

Get the Danedvi Double-Breasted Peacoat for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Coming in at 99% less than Huntington-Whiteley’s coat, this Amazon Prime pick is an excellent affordable alternative. Like the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s, it’s double-breasted with notched lapels, features side pockets and comes in a creamy ivory shade reminiscent of a snowfield at sunset.

This coat, which also comes in grey, camel and black, has a mid-length hem and can either be dry cleaned or washed in the machine. Hoping for a slightly different style in the same vein? Check out what else we found on our search below!

