15 Gifts for Book Lovers That Aren’t Books

You might be tempted to gift the book lover in your life more books. While this seems like the obvious thing to do, there are so many other options that literary enthusiasts will appreciate. Plus, you won’t run the risk of getting them a book or series they’ve already read.
As an avid reader, there needs to be a certain vibe when I read. I’ll slip on my fuzziest socks, brew some tea and cuddle up in a blanket before turning a page. Any of those items that create the cozy aesthetic will pique a book lover’s interest. Practical gifts like bookmarks, reading lights, and book ends are also foolproof options.
Below, discover the 15 best gifts for book lovers that aren’t books. All of these will have your loved on itching to start their next novel… and they may just inspire you to pick up your next page turner too.
Best Gifts for Book Lovers Under $20
Our Absolute Favorite: Every time your recipient turns to the page marked with this Personalized Hand Embroidered Corner Bookmark, they’ll be reminded of your friendship. Typically customization costs a decent amount of money, but this heartfelt gift is under $10!
- Lavley Funny Socks for Book Lovers — just $13!
- Coolife Book Themed 16oz Glass Cup with Lid & Straw — just $19!
- ‘A Day Without Reading Is Like’ Book Lover T-Shirt — just $20!
- Personalized Hand Embroidered Corner Bookmark — just $6!
- 86lux Reading Light, Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed — was $17, now just $12!
Best Gifts for Book Lovers Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: Can’t choose just one gift? We recommend the Becta Design Store Book Lovers Gifts Box. This curated set features a printed tote bag, cozy socks, a wooden page holder, a silicone pointer bookmark and a kitschy sign that says ‘Shhh I’m Reading.”
- Book Lovers Literary Blanket 60″x 50″ — just $29!
- The Chai Box Chai & Biscuits Gift Set — just $45!
- Weldon Owen The Book Lover’s Advent Calendar — just $29!
- Becta Design Store Book Lovers Gifts Box – The Perfect 5 Curated Reading Gifts for Book Lovers — just $40!
- Homesick Book Club Candle — just $38!
Best Gifts for Book Lovers Under $100
Our Absolute Favorite: With an Amazon Kindle, you’re essentially giving the gift of unlimited books — and for the bookworm, what could be better? This sleek and compact design is just under $100!
- Amazon Kindle, the lightest and most compact Kindle — just $100!
- Bey-Berk Onyx Solid Marble Wedge Bookends — just $83!
- Youkia 9 Tier Tree Bookshelf — just $69!
- Hay Sowden Tea Pot — just $95!
- Well Read Book Themed Purse for Literary Lovers — just $85!