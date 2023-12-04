Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While sometimes Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas, for 2023, it falls in the earlier half of the month. The eight-night holiday will begin the evening of December 7th, with the menorah fully lit on December 15. Basically, it’s time to buy your Hanukkah gifts…now!

Need something small? Something big? A different gift for all eight nights? Want to stick with something Hanukkah-themed? Maybe you just want a gift anyone would love! We have a bunch of ideas ready for you below — including some fast-shipping picks in case you need your gift ASAP!

This top-rated bar soap is the perfect night one gift for Hanukkah. The art is so charming, they won’t want to unwrap it — but the Peppermint Pop scent is well worth it!

Pros:

Don’t necessarily need to wrap

Also available in other adorable holiday designs

Affordable but special

Cons:

A smaller gift

Buy at Anthropologie | $14.00 Get it!

Colder weather means chapped lips are making an (unwanted) comeback. This calls for Nooni! Grab your lucky recipient this lip oil and lip mask set for a smooth, painless pout!

Pros:

Fast shipping

Non-irritant formula

Non-sticky

Cons:

One shopper mentioned not liking the scoop packaging

Buy at Amazon | $26.00 Get it!

In the past, we’ve featured D.S. & Durga’s Lightable Latkes candle (now sold out), but this year, Chanukah in the Desert is the scent that dreams are made of. Its fragrance evokes “ancient amber, levant resins and deep desert shrubbery”!

Pros:

A stunning scent that can be enjoyed even post-holidays

Chic design

Unique

Cons:

No other sizes

Buy at D.S. & Durga | $70.00 Get it!

I never used to use a sleeping mask. I always found them too tight, not dark enough, irritating, etc. Then I started using this Drowsy mask. Game-changing — especially for sleeping in on winter weekends!

Pros:

100% silk and 100% light-blocking

Adjustable fit

Fast shipping

Cons:

A little pricy (hence why it’s a good gift)

Buy at Amazon | $79.00 Get it!

We all love to enjoy sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) on Hanukkah, but we always have room for extra sweets! We’re eyeing this beautiful, on-theme set from Sugarfina, featuring three types of candy!

Pros:

Kosher

Gorgeous packaging

Not your basic grocery store candies

Cons:

Not pareve

Buy at Nordstrom | $32.00 Get it!

Cheap bathrobes come and go, but Brooklinen’s 100% Turkish cotton robe is bound to become a mainstay in any loved one’s life. Available in both essential and limited-edition colors, you’ll want to check this one out!

Pros:

15% off your first order

Adjustable cuffs and waist tie

Can machine wash and tumble dry

Cons:

A couple of colors are selling out of sizes

Buy at Brooklinen | $84.00 Get it!

This gift is cool in a multitude of ways. It comes with eight teas and a silver heart tea infuser, but it also includes eight illustrated cards, a pom pom rope, tassels and clothespins to create a mini garland that can be used year after year!

Pros:

Kosher

Mix of caffeine and caffeine-free teas

On theme but not corny

Cons:

Can’t see flavors in advance

Buy at Sips by | $32.00 Get it!

Every chic babe who loves to travel probably already has Béis on their wish list. Time to cross it off for them! This Weekender bag will be their main squeeze for small trips or their necessary extra for plane rides and beyond!

Pros:

Bottom compartment allows separation for shoes, toiletries, etc.

Removable crossbody strap

Padded tech sleeve

Cons:

Probably too big for everyday life

Buy at Nordstrom | $98.00 Get it!

Shopping for a pet owner? The only thing they might love more than a gift for themselves is a gift for their animal BFF. These precious PJs can fit both cats and dogs. Perfect for Pawnukkah!

Pros:

Come in sizes XS-XXL

On sale for a limited time

Has a hood!

Cons:

Some pets don’t love clothing

Buy at Petco | $10.00 Get it!

Shower bombs are infinitely giftable, and it’s easy to see why Body Restore has claimed the number one bestseller spot. These tablets are designed to last an entire shower, filling the steam around you with stress-relieving scents from natural essential oils!

Pros:

Available in numerous types (Relief, Calm, Energize, etc.)

Each shower bomb is individually wrapped

On sale for a limited time

Cons:

Variety packs currently sold out

Buy at Amazon | $20.00 Get it!