10 On and Off-Theme Hanukkah Gifts to Set Someone’s Heart Aglow

While sometimes Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas, for 2023, it falls in the earlier half of the month. The eight-night holiday will begin the evening of December 7th, with the menorah fully lit on December 15. Basically, it’s time to buy your Hanukkah gifts…now!

Need something small? Something big? A different gift for all eight nights? Want to stick with something Hanukkah-themed? Maybe you just want a gift anyone would love! We have a bunch of ideas ready for you below — including some fast-shipping picks in case you need your gift ASAP!

Emily Taylor for George & Viv Bar Soap

hanukkah-gift-guide-anthropologie-soap
Anthropologie

This top-rated bar soap is the perfect night one gift for Hanukkah. The art is so charming, they won’t want to unwrap it — but the Peppermint Pop scent is well worth it!

Pros:

  • Don’t necessarily need to wrap
  • Also available in other adorable holiday designs
  • Affordable but special

Cons:

  • A smaller gift
Nooni Best Lip Duo Set

hanukkah-gift-guide-amazon-nooni-lip-set
Amazon

Colder weather means chapped lips are making an (unwanted) comeback. This calls for Nooni! Grab your lucky recipient this lip oil and lip mask set for a smooth, painless pout!

Pros:

  • Fast shipping
  • Non-irritant formula
  • Non-sticky

Cons:

  • One shopper mentioned not liking the scoop packaging
D.S. & Durga Chanukah in the Desert Candle

hanukkah-gift-guide-ds-durga-candle
D.S. & Durga

In the past, we’ve featured D.S. & Durga’s Lightable Latkes candle (now sold out), but this year, Chanukah in the Desert is the scent that dreams are made of. Its fragrance evokes “ancient amber, levant resins and deep desert shrubbery”!

Pros:

  • A stunning scent that can be enjoyed even post-holidays
  • Chic design
  • Unique

Cons:

  • No other sizes
Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask

hanukkah-gift-guide-amazon-drowsy-mask
Amazon

I never used to use a sleeping mask. I always found them too tight, not dark enough, irritating, etc. Then I started using this Drowsy mask. Game-changing — especially for sleeping in on winter weekends!

Pros:

  • 100% silk and 100% light-blocking
  • Adjustable fit
  • Fast shipping

Cons:

  • A little pricy (hence why it’s a good gift)
Sugarfina Hanukkah Love & Light 3-Piece Candy Bento Box

hanukkah-gift-guide-nordstrom-sugarfina
Nordstrom

We all love to enjoy sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) on Hanukkah, but we always have room for extra sweets! We’re eyeing this beautiful, on-theme set from Sugarfina, featuring three types of candy!

Pros:

  • Kosher
  • Gorgeous packaging
  • Not your basic grocery store candies

Cons:

  • Not pareve
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

hanukkah-gift-guide-brooklinen-robe
Brooklinen

Cheap bathrobes come and go, but Brooklinen’s 100% Turkish cotton robe is bound to become a mainstay in any loved one’s life. Available in both essential and limited-edition colors, you’ll want to check this one out!

Pros:

  • 15% off your first order
  • Adjustable cuffs and waist tie
  • Can machine wash and tumble dry

Cons:

  • A couple of colors are selling out of sizes
Sips by DIY 8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah Calendar

hanukkah-gift-guide-sips-by-tea-set
Sips by

This gift is cool in a multitude of ways. It comes with eight teas and a silver heart tea infuser, but it also includes eight illustrated cards, a pom pom rope, tassels and clothespins to create a mini garland that can be used year after year!

Pros:

  • Kosher
  • Mix of caffeine and caffeine-free teas
  • On theme but not corny

Cons:

  • Can’t see flavors in advance
Béis The Weekender Travel Bag

hanukkah-gift-guide-nordstrom-beis-bag
Nordstrom

Every chic babe who loves to travel probably already has Béis on their wish list. Time to cross it off for them! This Weekender bag will be their main squeeze for small trips or their necessary extra for plane rides and beyond!

Pros:

  • Bottom compartment allows separation for shoes, toiletries, etc.
  • Removable crossbody strap
  • Padded tech sleeve

Cons:

  • Probably too big for everyday life
Merry Makings Hanukkah Printed PJs for Cats and Dogs

hanukkah-gift-guide-petco-pajamas
Petco

Shopping for a pet owner? The only thing they might love more than a gift for themselves is a gift for their animal BFF. These precious PJs can fit both cats and dogs. Perfect for Pawnukkah!

Pros:

  • Come in sizes XS-XXL
  • On sale for a limited time
  • Has a hood!

Cons:

  • Some pets don’t love clothing
Body Restore Shower Bombs

hanukkah-gift-guide-amazon-shower-bombs
Amazon

Shower bombs are infinitely giftable, and it’s easy to see why Body Restore has claimed the number one bestseller spot. These tablets are designed to last an entire shower, filling the steam around you with stress-relieving scents from natural essential oils!

Pros:

  • Available in numerous types (Relief, Calm, Energize, etc.)
  • Each shower bomb is individually wrapped
  • On sale for a limited time

Cons:

  • Variety packs currently sold out
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

