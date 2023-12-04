Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While sometimes Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas, for 2023, it falls in the earlier half of the month. The eight-night holiday will begin the evening of December 7th, with the menorah fully lit on December 15. Basically, it’s time to buy your Hanukkah gifts…now!
Need something small? Something big? A different gift for all eight nights? Want to stick with something Hanukkah-themed? Maybe you just want a gift anyone would love! We have a bunch of ideas ready for you below — including some fast-shipping picks in case you need your gift ASAP!
Emily Taylor for George & Viv Bar Soap
This top-rated bar soap is the perfect night one gift for Hanukkah. The art is so charming, they won’t want to unwrap it — but the Peppermint Pop scent is well worth it!
Pros:
- Don’t necessarily need to wrap
- Also available in other adorable holiday designs
- Affordable but special
Cons:
- A smaller gift
Nooni Best Lip Duo Set
Colder weather means chapped lips are making an (unwanted) comeback. This calls for Nooni! Grab your lucky recipient this lip oil and lip mask set for a smooth, painless pout!
Pros:
- Fast shipping
- Non-irritant formula
- Non-sticky
Cons:
- One shopper mentioned not liking the scoop packaging
D.S. & Durga Chanukah in the Desert Candle
In the past, we’ve featured D.S. & Durga’s Lightable Latkes candle (now sold out), but this year, Chanukah in the Desert is the scent that dreams are made of. Its fragrance evokes “ancient amber, levant resins and deep desert shrubbery”!
Pros:
- A stunning scent that can be enjoyed even post-holidays
- Chic design
- Unique
Cons:
- No other sizes
Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask
I never used to use a sleeping mask. I always found them too tight, not dark enough, irritating, etc. Then I started using this Drowsy mask. Game-changing — especially for sleeping in on winter weekends!
Pros:
- 100% silk and 100% light-blocking
- Adjustable fit
- Fast shipping
Cons:
- A little pricy (hence why it’s a good gift)
Sugarfina Hanukkah Love & Light 3-Piece Candy Bento Box
We all love to enjoy sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) on Hanukkah, but we always have room for extra sweets! We’re eyeing this beautiful, on-theme set from Sugarfina, featuring three types of candy!
Pros:
- Kosher
- Gorgeous packaging
- Not your basic grocery store candies
Cons:
- Not pareve
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Cheap bathrobes come and go, but Brooklinen’s 100% Turkish cotton robe is bound to become a mainstay in any loved one’s life. Available in both essential and limited-edition colors, you’ll want to check this one out!
Pros:
- 15% off your first order
- Adjustable cuffs and waist tie
- Can machine wash and tumble dry
Cons:
- A couple of colors are selling out of sizes
Sips by DIY 8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah Calendar
This gift is cool in a multitude of ways. It comes with eight teas and a silver heart tea infuser, but it also includes eight illustrated cards, a pom pom rope, tassels and clothespins to create a mini garland that can be used year after year!
Pros:
- Kosher
- Mix of caffeine and caffeine-free teas
- On theme but not corny
Cons:
- Can’t see flavors in advance
Béis The Weekender Travel Bag
Every chic babe who loves to travel probably already has Béis on their wish list. Time to cross it off for them! This Weekender bag will be their main squeeze for small trips or their necessary extra for plane rides and beyond!
Pros:
- Bottom compartment allows separation for shoes, toiletries, etc.
- Removable crossbody strap
- Padded tech sleeve
Cons:
- Probably too big for everyday life
Merry Makings Hanukkah Printed PJs for Cats and Dogs
Shopping for a pet owner? The only thing they might love more than a gift for themselves is a gift for their animal BFF. These precious PJs can fit both cats and dogs. Perfect for Pawnukkah!
Pros:
- Come in sizes XS-XXL
- On sale for a limited time
- Has a hood!
Cons:
- Some pets don’t love clothing
Body Restore Shower Bombs
Shower bombs are infinitely giftable, and it’s easy to see why Body Restore has claimed the number one bestseller spot. These tablets are designed to last an entire shower, filling the steam around you with stress-relieving scents from natural essential oils!
Pros:
- Available in numerous types (Relief, Calm, Energize, etc.)
- Each shower bomb is individually wrapped
- On sale for a limited time
Cons:
- Variety packs currently sold out
