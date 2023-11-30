Need a holiday gift for someone who loves to cook? Something sweet and sentimental? Or maybe they prefer something spicy or savory! From delicious food to upgraded kitchen tools, we’re helping you pick out the very best gifts for the home chef in your life!
Whether they love trying unique flavors, testing out new techniques or learning the science behind their meals, we have 21 top-notch gift ideas for people who love cooking below. And do we have picks for all budgets? Yes, chef!
The Food Lab by J. Kenji López-Alt
For the Cook Who’s Always Trying to Improve: The Food Lab isn’t your ordinary cookbook. It’s the master of all cookbooks. Not only does it contain hundreds of recipes with over 1,000 full-color images, but it dives into the science behind America’s favorite dishes. This is a must for any home chef (or even professional chef) looking to level up their game!
Pros:
- Editors’ pick
- New York Times bestseller
- Over 10,000 reviews on Amazon
Cons:
- Super big book — needs a little space!
Available at: Amazon
ButcherBox Subscription
For the Person Who Lives for a Perfectly-Cooked Steak: Special offer! When you gift a loved one a ButcherBox subscription, you can take $100 off — and receive 100% grass-fed and finished steaks for free in every single order for an entire year. Choose between the Classic Box or go for the Big Box for the best value!
Pros:
- For the free steaks, can choose between ribeyes, NY strips and filet mignons
- Can choose between custom or curated plan
- Boxes can be shipped every four, six or eight weeks!
Cons:
- Obviously not for vegetarians!
Available at: ButcherBox
Gobble Dinner Kits
For the Person Short on Time: Know someone who doesn’t always have time to cook a dinner from scratch — but also stays far away from frozen meals from the grocery store? Gobble is the perfect alternative. Chefs do all of the prep work in advance so your giftee can cook a fresh, homemade dinner in just 15 minutes!
Pros:
- Get the first six meals for just $36 — and free cookies in the first box!
- Gift cards also available
- Can preview menus in advance
Cons:
- Six meals for $36 offer is for two-person plan only
Available at: Gobble
Fullstar x Ototo Croc Chopper
For the Person Who Hates Chopping: Sometimes, the longest part of cooking a meal is chopping up all of the veggies. The Croc Chopper, which we’ve seen going viral online, will have your giftee throwing (or gently placing) their knife aside. Its stainless steel blades can chop through onions, cucumbers, peppers, potatoes and more with ease!
Pros:
- Comes with two sizes of dice blades
- Also comes with ribbon blade and spiral blade, plus more accessories
- Dishwasher-safe
Cons:
- A few shoppers have trouble removing and replacing the top piece
Available at: Amazon
Tovala Smart Oven + Meals
For the Person Who Needs to Upgrade: Shopping for someone who loves to cook but still has an old-school toaster oven? It’s time to introduce them to Tovala: a smart oven that toasts, bakes, air fries, steams, broils and reheats. It can even scan barcodes to automatically set the right mode and temperature for whatever you’re cooking. For a limited time, grab your giftee the oven and a meal plan for a massive discount!
Pros:
- Cyber Week: Save $200 when you order meals six times over six months
- Thousands of scannable foods
- Library of preset recipes in the app
Cons:
- Cannot buy the oven without a meal plan
Available at: Tovala
Thoughtfully Gourmet Salt Collection
For the Person Who Never Skips Seasoning: This incredible salt sampler features 18 different salts of all different flavors: lemon, garlic, pink Himalayan — even lavender, espresso and merlot! It’s an unbeatable gift for anyone who steers toward savory over sweet, and the price is great!
Pros:
- Can be added to everything from steak to ice cream
- Vegan/vegetarian-friendly
- Very giftable packaging
Cons:
- Not full-sized jars
Available at: Amazon
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
For the Person Who Lives for Umami: If you really want to excite your giftee’s tastebuds, grab them this trio of addictive Sichuan sauces. They’ll receive a hot and crispy Sichuan Chili Crisp, a sweet and tangy Zhong Sauce and a savory and spicy Chengu Crunch. They’ll want to put these sauces on everything!
Pros:
- Delicious on dinners, desserts, snacks, etc.
- Vegan and non-GMO
- Shelf-stable (but can be refrigerated for prolonged freshness)
Cons:
- Must be able to handle a little heat!
Available at: Fly By Jing
Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Knife
For the Person Who Appreciates the Magic of Butter: Butter is key for elevating so many foods — but spreading it onto bread (or whatever else) when it’s cold and hard? A nightmare. This knife is the ultimate stocking stuffer for anyone who loves butter. Use it to cut slices — or use the different sides to cut spreadable, meltable strips, curls or shreds!
Pros:
- Number one bestseller
- Value packs available
- High-quality stainless steel
Cons:
- Might not be enough for a main gift
Available at: Amazon
Automatic Pan Stirrer
For the Person With Four Burners Going at Once: Cooking an elaborate meal can mean some serious stress — especially when continuous stirring is involved. No need to worry about burning sauces or tired arms with this handy little sous chef. Just stick it into any simmering or low-heat liquid and let it do the work!
Pros:
- Available in battery-powered or rechargeable options
- Charge lasts up to nine hours
- Built-in timer
Cons:
- Battery-powered option does not come with batteries
Available at: Uncommon Goods
Vpcok Direct Sous Vide Cooker
For the Chef Who’s Very Precise: Uneven, fluctuating temperatures can screw up a lot of dishes, which is why cooking sous vide is a preferred method for many people. This tool lets you accurately control time and temperature for the perfect results every time — no guesswork!
Pros:
- Helps maintain nutrients, moisture and flavors
- Touch operating panel
- Can be used for meat, fish, vegetables, cheese and beyond
Cons:
- Must provide your own pot
Available at: Amazon
Misen The Cheffy Kit
For the Person With Rusty Knives: Everyone who loves to cook knows the importance of high-quality knives and tools. For this set, Misen asked chefs what tools were most indispensable to them. Each purchase comes with a chef knife, a paring knife, a ceramic honing rod, a bench scraper and a fish spatula!
Pros:
- Multiple color options
- Lifetime guarantee against defects
- Pro-grade Japanese steel
Cons:
- Not a complete knife set
Available at: Misen
Sur La Table Large Tile Oven Gloves, Set Of 2
For the Person Always Burning Their Hands: Protecting your hands is super important when using the oven or even handling certain pots and pans on the stove, but mitts can severely limit your dexterity and lead to spills. We’re obsessed with these cooking gloves as an alternative. They can even be used to hold a kettle of boiling water from the base!
Pros:
- Heat-resistant up to 500 degrees
- Heat-resistant cuffs protect wrists and forearms
- Non-slip pattern
Cons:
- Hand wash only
Available at: Sur La Table
Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
For the Person With Fancy Taste: Everyone with good taste wants more Le Creuset in their kitchen. The cookware is gorgeous, of course, but its quality is also unmatched. This nearly-nonstick stoneware dish is excellent for meat, veggies and more!
Pros:
- Lid doubles as a serving platter
- Safe for freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher
- Nine color options
Cons:
- Breakable — handle carefully!
Available at: Amazon
Boarderie Happy Holidays Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board
For the Charcuterie Fanatic: Even people who love to cook need a little break sometimes — or an appetizer they don’t have to prepare. Plus, cooking connoisseurs will majorly appreciate the artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and olives on this beautiful board. So good for holiday parties!
Pros:
- Comes with rosemary and olive oil crackers, serving board and bamboo cutlery kit
- Lasts 7-10 days in the refrigerator
- Comes in three sizes
Cons:
- Need room in the fridge if not enjoying right away
Available at: Boarderie
Personalized Cutting Board by Kim Strassner and Mike Pararas
For the Person Who Loves a Personal Touch: A new cutting board is always a nice gift, but this personalized one is next level! Customize it with your giftee’s first or last name (or the names of them and their partner), and they’ll receive a custom, hand-cut board made just for them!
Pros:
- Different customization options
- 4.9/5 rating
- Also available to buy with mineral oil for conditioning/preserving
Cons:
- Only one wood color option
Available at: Uncommon Goods
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
For the Person With a Sharp Tongue: In this case, when we say a sharp tongue, we mean someone who can pick out different flavors in an instant — and they definitely know if an olive oil is extra virgin or not. For them, we choose this elevated set. Awake pairs well with anything from soup to eggs and pasta, while Alive is essential for dipping and drizzling!
Pros:
- Cold-pressed within 90 minutes of harvest
- Stunning, giftable bottles
- Vegan and gluten-free
Cons:
- Pricier than your average olive oil
Available at: Amazon
Our Place Wander Bowl
For the Commuter: Chances are, the person who loves to cook already owns an Always Pan, but Our Place has several other amazing gift options for all budgets. Forget cheap, plastic containers. This ceramic travel bowl is perfect for taking their carefully cooked food to work, on picnics or wherever else!
- Four chic color options
- Microwave-safe
- Comes with custom-fit lid, silicone sleeve and silicone strap
Cons:
- No sets available
Available at: Our Place
The Pink Stuff
For the Person Who Wants a Pristine Kitchen: Even when your kitchen is totally clean, burn marks, stains, grease and grime often remain. It happens to us all. But there’s no need to replace anything just yet! Try the legendary Pink Stuff first — a “miracle” cleaning paste that’s outstanding for pots, pans, stovetops and more!
Pros:
- Nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon
- Great stocking stuffer idea
- Can also be used on silverware, floors, bathrooms, car wheels, jewelry, etc.
Cons:
- Not necessarily a “fun” gift
Available at: Amazon
Creative Co-Op 4 -Piece Ceramic Measuring Cup Set
For the Baker: Baking is all about precise measurements, which means measuring cups are absolutely essential. Many people stick with basic stainless steel cups, but why not make the process of baking cakes and other goodies that much more joyous with this artsy set? So cute!
Pros:
- Dishwasher-safe
- Stackable
- Will come in handy for regular cooking too!
Cons:
- No handles may be a con for some
Available at: Wayfair
Red Dollar Mechanical Kitchen Timer
For the Person Who Prefers Analog: While some of us simply use our phones as timers these days, some home chefs like the act of setting a physical timer. Plus, this colorful, mushroom-shaped pick is so cute, it acts as adorable kitchen decor too!
Pros:
- Mechanical — no batteries required!
- Available in other colors (and animals instead of mushrooms)
- Under $10
Cons:
- Not from a well-known brand
Available at: Amazon
Botany Bakeshop Dried Organic Edible Flowers
For the Person Who Loves a Little Flourish: The only way to make a delicious dish look even more delectable? Add flowers! These colorful, dried flowers can be sprinkled on top of savory dishes, desserts and even drinks. They’ll be perfect for wowing guests, or even just romanticizing everyday meals!
Pros:
- Organically grown and/or sustainably and ethically harvested
- Two mixes to choose from
- Edible, of course!
Cons:
- Not available as a set
Available at: Free People
