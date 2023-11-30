Need a holiday gift for someone who loves to cook? Something sweet and sentimental? Or maybe they prefer something spicy or savory! From delicious food to upgraded kitchen tools, we’re helping you pick out the very best gifts for the home chef in your life!

Whether they love trying unique flavors, testing out new techniques or learning the science behind their meals, we have 21 top-notch gift ideas for people who love cooking below. And do we have picks for all budgets? Yes, chef!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For the Cook Who’s Always Trying to Improve: The Food Lab isn’t your ordinary cookbook. It’s the master of all cookbooks. Not only does it contain hundreds of recipes with over 1,000 full-color images, but it dives into the science behind America’s favorite dishes. This is a must for any home chef (or even professional chef) looking to level up their game!

Pros:

Editors’ pick

New York Times bestseller

Over 10,000 reviews on Amazon

Cons:

Super big book — needs a little space!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $35.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Lives for a Perfectly-Cooked Steak: Special offer! When you gift a loved one a ButcherBox subscription, you can take $100 off — and receive 100% grass-fed and finished steaks for free in every single order for an entire year. Choose between the Classic Box or go for the Big Box for the best value!

Pros:

For the free steaks, can choose between ribeyes, NY strips and filet mignons

Can choose between custom or curated plan

Boxes can be shipped every four, six or eight weeks!

Cons:

Obviously not for vegetarians!

Available at: ButcherBox

Buy at ButcherBox | $169.00 Get it!

For the Person Short on Time: Know someone who doesn’t always have time to cook a dinner from scratch — but also stays far away from frozen meals from the grocery store? Gobble is the perfect alternative. Chefs do all of the prep work in advance so your giftee can cook a fresh, homemade dinner in just 15 minutes!

Pros:

Get the first six meals for just $36 — and free cookies in the first box!

Gift cards also available

Can preview menus in advance

Cons:

Six meals for $36 offer is for two-person plan only

Available at: Gobble

Buy at Gobble | $36.00 Get it!

Related: 21 of the Best Gifts to Wow Women Over 50 We’re steadily making our way through our holiday shopping checklist, and while for some people we might come up with ideas right away, others might require more brainstorming (and research). Can’t figure out what to buy a woman over 50 in your life? You’ve landed in the right place! We’ve picked out 21 awesome gifts […]

For the Person Who Hates Chopping: Sometimes, the longest part of cooking a meal is chopping up all of the veggies. The Croc Chopper, which we’ve seen going viral online, will have your giftee throwing (or gently placing) their knife aside. Its stainless steel blades can chop through onions, cucumbers, peppers, potatoes and more with ease!

Pros:

Comes with two sizes of dice blades

Also comes with ribbon blade and spiral blade, plus more accessories

Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

A few shoppers have trouble removing and replacing the top piece

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $38.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Needs to Upgrade: Shopping for someone who loves to cook but still has an old-school toaster oven? It’s time to introduce them to Tovala: a smart oven that toasts, bakes, air fries, steams, broils and reheats. It can even scan barcodes to automatically set the right mode and temperature for whatever you’re cooking. For a limited time, grab your giftee the oven and a meal plan for a massive discount!

Pros:

Cyber Week: Save $200 when you order meals six times over six months

Thousands of scannable foods

Library of preset recipes in the app

Cons:

Cannot buy the oven without a meal plan

Available at: Tovala

Buy at Tovala | $49.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Never Skips Seasoning: This incredible salt sampler features 18 different salts of all different flavors: lemon, garlic, pink Himalayan — even lavender, espresso and merlot! It’s an unbeatable gift for anyone who steers toward savory over sweet, and the price is great!

Pros:

Can be added to everything from steak to ice cream

Vegan/vegetarian-friendly

Very giftable packaging

Cons:

Not full-sized jars

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $36.00 Get it!

Related: Treat Yourself! 21 Best Holiday Gifts Just for You ‘Tis the season to treat yourself! While you’re busy making a list and checking it twice, add yourself to the holiday shopping agenda. Why wait for someone else to get you your dream gift when you could just buy it for yourself? I rounded up 21 elite indulgences below, from under-eye masks to massagers. Relax […]

For the Person Who Lives for Umami: If you really want to excite your giftee’s tastebuds, grab them this trio of addictive Sichuan sauces. They’ll receive a hot and crispy Sichuan Chili Crisp, a sweet and tangy Zhong Sauce and a savory and spicy Chengu Crunch. They’ll want to put these sauces on everything!

Pros:

Delicious on dinners, desserts, snacks, etc.

Vegan and non-GMO

Shelf-stable (but can be refrigerated for prolonged freshness)

Cons:

Must be able to handle a little heat!

Available at: Fly By Jing

Buy at Fly By Jing | $46.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Appreciates the Magic of Butter: Butter is key for elevating so many foods — but spreading it onto bread (or whatever else) when it’s cold and hard? A nightmare. This knife is the ultimate stocking stuffer for anyone who loves butter. Use it to cut slices — or use the different sides to cut spreadable, meltable strips, curls or shreds!

Pros:

Number one bestseller

Value packs available

High-quality stainless steel

Cons:

Might not be enough for a main gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $13.00 Get it!

For the Person With Four Burners Going at Once: Cooking an elaborate meal can mean some serious stress — especially when continuous stirring is involved. No need to worry about burning sauces or tired arms with this handy little sous chef. Just stick it into any simmering or low-heat liquid and let it do the work!

Pros:

Available in battery-powered or rechargeable options

Charge lasts up to nine hours

Built-in timer

Cons:

Battery-powered option does not come with batteries

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $25.00 Get it!

Related: 21 Creative Gift Ideas for the Person Who Has Everything Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s always someone on our holiday list who feels impossible to shop for. Whether they already have everything or say they “don’t want anything,” we’re still determined to grab them something that will wow. Shop below for a […]

For the Chef Who’s Very Precise: Uneven, fluctuating temperatures can screw up a lot of dishes, which is why cooking sous vide is a preferred method for many people. This tool lets you accurately control time and temperature for the perfect results every time — no guesswork!

Pros:

Helps maintain nutrients, moisture and flavors

Touch operating panel

Can be used for meat, fish, vegetables, cheese and beyond

Cons:

Must provide your own pot

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $50.00 Get it!

For the Person With Rusty Knives: Everyone who loves to cook knows the importance of high-quality knives and tools. For this set, Misen asked chefs what tools were most indispensable to them. Each purchase comes with a chef knife, a paring knife, a ceramic honing rod, a bench scraper and a fish spatula!

Pros:

Multiple color options

Lifetime guarantee against defects

Pro-grade Japanese steel

Cons:

Not a complete knife set

Available at: Misen

Buy at Misen | $190.00 Get it!

For the Person Always Burning Their Hands: Protecting your hands is super important when using the oven or even handling certain pots and pans on the stove, but mitts can severely limit your dexterity and lead to spills. We’re obsessed with these cooking gloves as an alternative. They can even be used to hold a kettle of boiling water from the base!

Pros:

Heat-resistant up to 500 degrees

Heat-resistant cuffs protect wrists and forearms

Non-slip pattern

Cons:

Hand wash only

Available at: Sur La Table

Buy at Sur La Table | $17.00 Get it!

Related: 21 of the Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 Holiday shopping should be an Olympic event. It takes practice, careful consideration, research, fast-thinking and creativity — and you can double all of that if you’re working with a specific budget! $100 is a solid budget for many people around the holidays, so we’re going to help you over the hurdles and high jumps of […]

For the Person With Fancy Taste: Everyone with good taste wants more Le Creuset in their kitchen. The cookware is gorgeous, of course, but its quality is also unmatched. This nearly-nonstick stoneware dish is excellent for meat, veggies and more!

Pros:

Lid doubles as a serving platter

Safe for freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher

Nine color options

Cons:

Breakable — handle carefully!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $125.00 Get it!

For the Charcuterie Fanatic: Even people who love to cook need a little break sometimes — or an appetizer they don’t have to prepare. Plus, cooking connoisseurs will majorly appreciate the artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and olives on this beautiful board. So good for holiday parties!

Pros:

Comes with rosemary and olive oil crackers, serving board and bamboo cutlery kit

Lasts 7-10 days in the refrigerator

Comes in three sizes

Cons:

Need room in the fridge if not enjoying right away

Available at: Boarderie

Buy at Boarderie | $139.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Personal Touch: A new cutting board is always a nice gift, but this personalized one is next level! Customize it with your giftee’s first or last name (or the names of them and their partner), and they’ll receive a custom, hand-cut board made just for them!

Pros:

Different customization options

4.9/5 rating

Also available to buy with mineral oil for conditioning/preserving

Cons:

Only one wood color option

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $169.00 Get it!

Related: 21 Best Gifts for Dads That Aren't Just Ties and Power Tools Holiday shopping for fathers is quite the challenge. I always have an idea of what to get my mom, my bestie, even my next-door neighbor. But what to buy my dad, on the other hand? Now that’s the age-old question. Part of the problem is that most men don’t even know what they want! Meanwhile, […]

For the Person With a Sharp Tongue: In this case, when we say a sharp tongue, we mean someone who can pick out different flavors in an instant — and they definitely know if an olive oil is extra virgin or not. For them, we choose this elevated set. Awake pairs well with anything from soup to eggs and pasta, while Alive is essential for dipping and drizzling!

Pros:

Cold-pressed within 90 minutes of harvest

Stunning, giftable bottles

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Pricier than your average olive oil

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $74.00 Get it!

For the Commuter: Chances are, the person who loves to cook already owns an Always Pan, but Our Place has several other amazing gift options for all budgets. Forget cheap, plastic containers. This ceramic travel bowl is perfect for taking their carefully cooked food to work, on picnics or wherever else!

Four chic color options

Microwave-safe

Comes with custom-fit lid, silicone sleeve and silicone strap

Cons:

No sets available

Available at: Our Place

Buy at Our Place | $35.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Wants a Pristine Kitchen: Even when your kitchen is totally clean, burn marks, stains, grease and grime often remain. It happens to us all. But there’s no need to replace anything just yet! Try the legendary Pink Stuff first — a “miracle” cleaning paste that’s outstanding for pots, pans, stovetops and more!

Pros:

Nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon

Great stocking stuffer idea

Can also be used on silverware, floors, bathrooms, car wheels, jewelry, etc.

Cons:

Not necessarily a “fun” gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $6.00 Get it!

Related: 21 Affordable Luxury Gifts for the Person With Expensive Taste Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shopping can put a major dent in your wallet — especially if your giftee has expensive taste. Or maybe you want to simply surprise a loved one with a luxury gift. Even if they’d be happy with […]

For the Baker: Baking is all about precise measurements, which means measuring cups are absolutely essential. Many people stick with basic stainless steel cups, but why not make the process of baking cakes and other goodies that much more joyous with this artsy set? So cute!

Pros:

Dishwasher-safe

Stackable

Will come in handy for regular cooking too!

Cons:

No handles may be a con for some

Available at: Wayfair

Buy at Wayfair | $23.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Prefers Analog: While some of us simply use our phones as timers these days, some home chefs like the act of setting a physical timer. Plus, this colorful, mushroom-shaped pick is so cute, it acts as adorable kitchen decor too!

Pros:

Mechanical — no batteries required!

Available in other colors (and animals instead of mushrooms)

Under $10

Cons:

Not from a well-known brand

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $9.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Little Flourish: The only way to make a delicious dish look even more delectable? Add flowers! These colorful, dried flowers can be sprinkled on top of savory dishes, desserts and even drinks. They’ll be perfect for wowing guests, or even just romanticizing everyday meals!

Pros:

Organically grown and/or sustainably and ethically harvested

Two mixes to choose from

Edible, of course!

Cons:

Not available as a set

Available at: Free People

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Buy at Free People | $24.00 Get it!

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes! Some white elephant parties steer […]