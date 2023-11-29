21 Best Gifts for Dads That Aren’t Just Ties and Power Tools

Holiday shopping for fathers is quite the challenge. I always have an idea of what to get my mom, my bestie, even my next-door neighbor. But what to buy my dad, on the other hand? Now that’s the age-old question. Part of the problem is that most men don’t even know what they want! Meanwhile, my wish list is miles long.
That’s why I had to call in the troops. As a Boomer with a passion for plants, sports and entertainment (a true Renaissance man), my dad was the perfect person to help me curate a gift guide for other fathers out there.
Below are the 21 best gifts for any type of father figure, hand-picked by my dad and me! There’s something for everyone, whether your pops loves to grill or garden. (Dad jokes not included.)
Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For the Coffee Connoisseur: Skip the Starbucks run and get your caffeine fix from home with this cold brew coffee maker! You can even use this device to make iced tea or fruit-infused wine. Compact enough to fit in the fridge and convenient for easy everyday use, this cold brew coffee maker will start your day off on the right note.
Pros:
- Easy to use and clean
- Affordable and on sale!
Cons:
- Not everyone likes the taste of cold brew
Available at: Amazon
StoryWorth Subscription
For the Storyteller: Preserve your family’s oral history when you sign up for a StoryWorth subscription! Such a special gift for a dad who cherishes stories seeped in nostalgia. Each membership comes with weekly story prompts and a black-and-white interior hardcover book.
Pros:
- Sentimental and meaningful
- Get $10 off Storyworth through 12/31/23
Cons:
- Requires work on recipient’s end
Available at: Storyworth
Popsmith Movie Night Bundle
For the Father Who Loves The Godfather: Does your pop always hog the popcorn during family movie night? Then he’ll start salivating over this Popsmith Movie Night Bundle! Complete with the brand’s stainless steel stovetop Popper (available in five bright colors) and 10 ready-to-make Oh Sooo Buttery popcorn kits, this gift set is ideal for foodies and film fans alike. Yum!
Pros:
- Fun for the whole family
- Retro-inspired for dads
- On sale!
Cons:
- Popcorn isn’t everyone’s fave!
Available at: Popsmith
BiOptimizers Ultimate Digestive Solution
For the Papa With Tummy Trouble: Stomach relief is as easy as 1-2-3 with this 3-in-1 dietary supplement that solves 99% of digestive issues. First, the enzyme formula MassZymes repairs damaged intestinal wall and increases your energy. Then, the HCL Breakthrough helps with indigestion, heartburn and detoxification. And finally, P3-OM eliminates bloating and gas.
Pros:
- Supports healthy digestion
- Can reduce stomach discomfort
Cons:
- Results may vary — consult your doctor before use
Available at: BiOptimizers
Qunol Turmeric Curcumin Complex
For the Health Nut: Does your dad struggle with joint discomfort from physical overexertion? The no. 1 doctor-recommended form of turmeric curcumin, these Qunol supplements support health inflammation response. Unlike regular turmeric, these turmeric curcumin capsules deliver high absorption,
Pros:
- Ultra-high absorption
- Reduces joint pain
Cons:
- Results may vary — consult your doctor before use
Available at: Qunol
Pacific Coast Feather Hotel Featherbed with Zippered Cover
For the Serious Sleeper: For all the fathers struggling to get a good night’s sleep, we have a supportive solution. Introducing the Pacific Coast Feather Hotel Featherbed, a luxurious baffle box with feather fill. You’ll feel like you’re falling asleep at a five-star hotel! Made with 100% cotton covers, this cozy featherbed will deliver the sweetest dreams.
Pros:
- Comfortable and cozy
- Hotel-quality
- On sale!
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: Pacific Coast Feather
SureFit Hampstead Stretch Velvet Short Dining Chair Slipcover
For the Neat Freak: Keep your dining chairs fresh and clean with these SureFit Hampstread Stretch Velvet Slipcovers! Offering both style and protection, these slipcovers will safeguard your chairs from spills and daily wear and tear. Simply attach these plush velvet covers to your chairs with the convenient elastic tabs that fasten under the seat. Before you know it, you’ll have brand-new dining room furniture!
Pros:
- On sale and affordable!
- Offers protection and style
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Limited color options
Available at: SureFit
Vera Forma Leatherworks Moleskin Notebook
For the Journal Junkie: To quote Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, “I’m very important. I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany.” Make your dad feel important with this moleskin notebook, featuring a handmade Italian leather cover. Store pens, notes, dollar bills and cards in the inside slots.
Pros:
- Gorgeous — handmade with real leather!
- Extra slots for storage
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- None!
Available at: Amazon
TOLOCO Deep Tissue Massage Gun
For the Ailing Athlete: Muscles sore after a tough workout? My dad recommends this massage gun for powerful pain relief. “After playing sports, you use the massager to help unwind and loosen the muscles that were used the most,” he told me.
Pros:
- Reduces muscle strain and pain
- Affordable and on sale!
Cons:
- Could hurt if not used properly
Available at: Amazon
Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Gas Grill
For the Happy Camper: Fire up the grill with this portable gas grill by Cuisinart! Turn your dad’s next camping trip into a fancy culinary experience with this top-of-the-line tabletop grill. Featuring aluminum foldaway legs, this grill can cook eight burgers, eight steaks, six to 10 chicken breasts or four pounds of fish.
Pros:
- Portable and convenient
- On sale!
- Great reviews
Cons:
- Some say the grill doesn’t get hot enough
Available at: Amazon
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
For the Stylish Stud: Ray-Ban sunglasses never go out of style, especially this classic pair of Wayfarers! Take your dad’s fashion up a notch with these tortoiseshell shades, on sale now at Amazon. Give your pops the gift of stylish sun protection!
Pros:
- On sale!
- Classic and cool
Cons:
- Popular product so it’s not the most original
Available at: Amazon
Frontgate Leather Box Poker Set
For the Poker Player: If your dad plays his cards right, this poker set could be his new holiday present! Packaged in a luxe leather box, this kit includes two decks of playing cards, two dice and a full set of poker chips. It’s the royal flush of gifts! “Everybody needs that,” my dad said.
Pros:
- On sale!
- High-quality and elegant
Cons:
- Hard to carry
Available at: Frontgate
Paddletek Bantam EX-L Pickleball Paddle
For the Pickleball Pro: In a pickle about what to get your pops for the holidays? Problem solved! This Paddletek Pickleball Paddle is a great gift for any athlete looking to step up their sports gear. A perfect balance of power and control, this lightweight paddle is your new secret weapon.
Pros:
- Blend of power and control
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Pricey
Available at: Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
For the Audio Enthusiast: Enjoy advanced audio with these Apple AirPods Pro! These wireless earbuds allow you to listen to music and podcasts or talk on the phone when you’re on the go without getting caught in cords. Crystal clear communication and full sound at your fingertips.
Pros:
- On sale!
- High-quality and high-tech
Cons:
- Expensive
Available at: Amazon
Ugg Tasman Slippers
For the Cozy Kings: Keep your dad’s toes toasty with these cult-favorite Ugg Tasman slippers! Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this fuzzy footwear feels like walking on clouds. Crafted from Ugg’s signature sheepskin, these shoes are a winter wardrobe staple (but you can wear them all year round!).
Pros:
- Warm and cozy
- Indoor and outdoor use
Cons:
- Some sizes are sold out
Available at: Nordstrom
Garden Tools 3-Piece Set
For the Gardening Guy: In my family, my dad is affectionately known as Farmer Dave — he’s the plant whisperer. Whether your dad is a gardening beginning or expert, he’ll appreciate this three-piece set featuring a hand trowel, a transplant shovel and a hand rake. Covered in rubber for added comfort, each of these non-slip tools are durable and heavy-duty for all planting purposes.
Pros:
- High-quality tools
- Super affordable and on sale for 64% off!
Cons:
- Your dad may already own similar supplies
Available at: Amazon
Weego 44s 12-Volt Portable Lithium Jump Starter
For the DIY Dude: “This is cool!” my dad declared. “You don’t need another car to jump start your car. You’re on your merry way without having to call Triple A.” If your dad is your in-house handyman, then he’ll dig this portable jump starter.
Pros:
- On sale! Lowest price in 30 days
- Safe and long-lasting
- Convenient
Cons:
- Better for smaller cars
Available at: Amazon
Tie Bar Check Mates Hunter Tie
For the Sharp Dresser: Okay, I know we said no ties — but they do make a solid option for dads who are particularly tough to shop for. If he’s always headed to meetings or more formal events, elevate his accessory game courtesy of this elegant silk tie, available in two seasonal hues. We’re partial to the green shade for any holiday soiree!
Pros
- Luxe material
- Sleek design
Cons
- Few ratings/reviews — but they’re high!
Available at: Tie Bar
Petite Plume New York, New York Pajama Set
For the New Yorker: Regardless of where he lives now, if he’s from New York, chances are he’s all about the Big Apple! Channel his hometown pride into a memorable sleepwear gift courtesy of celeb-loved brand Petite Plume.
Pros
- Adorable design
- Made from premium cotton
Cons
- Premium price point
Available at: Petite Plume
Stanley Cup
For the Dad Who Forgets to Drink His Water: Sometimes, dads need a reminder to complete daily tasks. Drinking water may be one of them, and if that’s the case, this viral Stanley Cup is the best way to stay hydrated. Comprised of stainless steel, this 40-ounce Quencher Travel Tumbler keeps drinks hot and cold for hours at a time — seriously!
Pros:
- Easiest way to stay hydrated throughout the day
- Actually fits into cup holders
- Variety of colors
Cons:
- May be large for some shoppers
Available at: Nordstrom
