21 Best Gifts for Dads That Aren’t Just Ties and Power Tools

Holiday shopping for fathers is quite the challenge. I always have an idea of what to get my mom, my bestie, even my next-door neighbor. But what to buy my dad, on the other hand? Now that’s the age-old question. Part of the problem is that most men don’t even know what they want! Meanwhile, my wish list is miles long.

That’s why I had to call in the troops. As a Boomer with a passion for plants, sports and entertainment (a true Renaissance man), my dad was the perfect person to help me curate a gift guide for other fathers out there.

Below are the 21 best gifts for any type of father figure, hand-picked by my dad and me! There’s something for everyone, whether your pops loves to grill or garden. (Dad jokes not included.)

For the Coffee Connoisseur: Skip the Starbucks run and get your caffeine fix from home with this cold brew coffee maker! You can even use this device to make iced tea or fruit-infused wine. Compact enough to fit in the fridge and convenient for easy everyday use, this cold brew coffee maker will start your day off on the right note.

Pros:

Easy to use and clean

Affordable and on sale!

Cons:

Not everyone likes the taste of cold brew

Available at: Amazon

For the Storyteller: Preserve your family’s oral history when you sign up for a StoryWorth subscription! Such a special gift for a dad who cherishes stories seeped in nostalgia. Each membership comes with weekly story prompts and a black-and-white interior hardcover book.

Pros:

Sentimental and meaningful

Get $10 off Storyworth through 12/31/23

Cons:

Requires work on recipient’s end

Available at: Storyworth

For the Father Who Loves The Godfather: Does your pop always hog the popcorn during family movie night? Then he’ll start salivating over this Popsmith Movie Night Bundle! Complete with the brand’s stainless steel stovetop Popper (available in five bright colors) and 10 ready-to-make Oh Sooo Buttery popcorn kits, this gift set is ideal for foodies and film fans alike. Yum!

Pros:

Fun for the whole family

Retro-inspired for dads

On sale!

Cons:

Popcorn isn’t everyone’s fave!

Available at: Popsmith

For the Papa With Tummy Trouble: Stomach relief is as easy as 1-2-3 with this 3-in-1 dietary supplement that solves 99% of digestive issues. First, the enzyme formula MassZymes repairs damaged intestinal wall and increases your energy. Then, the HCL Breakthrough helps with indigestion, heartburn and detoxification. And finally, P3-OM eliminates bloating and gas.

Pros:

Supports healthy digestion

Can reduce stomach discomfort

Cons:

Results may vary — consult your doctor before use

Available at: BiOptimizers

For the Health Nut: Does your dad struggle with joint discomfort from physical overexertion? The no. 1 doctor-recommended form of turmeric curcumin, these Qunol supplements support health inflammation response. Unlike regular turmeric, these turmeric curcumin capsules deliver high absorption,

Pros:

Ultra-high absorption

Reduces joint pain

Cons:

Results may vary — consult your doctor before use

Available at: Qunol

For the Serious Sleeper: For all the fathers struggling to get a good night’s sleep, we have a supportive solution. Introducing the Pacific Coast Feather Hotel Featherbed, a luxurious baffle box with feather fill. You’ll feel like you’re falling asleep at a five-star hotel! Made with 100% cotton covers, this cozy featherbed will deliver the sweetest dreams.

Pros:

Comfortable and cozy

Hotel-quality

On sale!

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: Pacific Coast Feather

For the Neat Freak: Keep your dining chairs fresh and clean with these SureFit Hampstread Stretch Velvet Slipcovers! Offering both style and protection, these slipcovers will safeguard your chairs from spills and daily wear and tear. Simply attach these plush velvet covers to your chairs with the convenient elastic tabs that fasten under the seat. Before you know it, you’ll have brand-new dining room furniture!

Pros:

On sale and affordable!

Offers protection and style

Easy to use

Cons:

Limited color options

Available at: SureFit

For the Journal Junkie: To quote Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, “I’m very important. I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany.” Make your dad feel important with this moleskin notebook, featuring a handmade Italian leather cover. Store pens, notes, dollar bills and cards in the inside slots.

Pros:

Gorgeous — handmade with real leather!

Extra slots for storage

Inexpensive

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

For the Ailing Athlete: Muscles sore after a tough workout? My dad recommends this massage gun for powerful pain relief. “After playing sports, you use the massager to help unwind and loosen the muscles that were used the most,” he told me.

Pros:

Reduces muscle strain and pain

Affordable and on sale!

Cons:

Could hurt if not used properly

Available at: Amazon

For the Happy Camper: Fire up the grill with this portable gas grill by Cuisinart! Turn your dad’s next camping trip into a fancy culinary experience with this top-of-the-line tabletop grill. Featuring aluminum foldaway legs, this grill can cook eight burgers, eight steaks, six to 10 chicken breasts or four pounds of fish.

Pros:

Portable and convenient

On sale!

Great reviews

Cons:

Some say the grill doesn’t get hot enough

Available at: Amazon

For the Stylish Stud: Ray-Ban sunglasses never go out of style, especially this classic pair of Wayfarers! Take your dad’s fashion up a notch with these tortoiseshell shades, on sale now at Amazon. Give your pops the gift of stylish sun protection!

Pros:

On sale!

Classic and cool

Cons:

Popular product so it’s not the most original

Available at: Amazon

For the Poker Player: If your dad plays his cards right, this poker set could be his new holiday present! Packaged in a luxe leather box, this kit includes two decks of playing cards, two dice and a full set of poker chips. It’s the royal flush of gifts! “Everybody needs that,” my dad said.

Pros:

On sale!

High-quality and elegant

Cons:

Hard to carry

Available at: Frontgate

For the Pickleball Pro: In a pickle about what to get your pops for the holidays? Problem solved! This Paddletek Pickleball Paddle is a great gift for any athlete looking to step up their sports gear. A perfect balance of power and control, this lightweight paddle is your new secret weapon.

Pros:

Blend of power and control

Lightweight

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

For the Audio Enthusiast: Enjoy advanced audio with these Apple AirPods Pro! These wireless earbuds allow you to listen to music and podcasts or talk on the phone when you’re on the go without getting caught in cords. Crystal clear communication and full sound at your fingertips.

Pros:

On sale!

High-quality and high-tech

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Amazon

For the Cozy Kings: Keep your dad’s toes toasty with these cult-favorite Ugg Tasman slippers! Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this fuzzy footwear feels like walking on clouds. Crafted from Ugg’s signature sheepskin, these shoes are a winter wardrobe staple (but you can wear them all year round!).

Pros:

Warm and cozy

Indoor and outdoor use

Cons:

Some sizes are sold out

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Gardening Guy: In my family, my dad is affectionately known as Farmer Dave — he’s the plant whisperer. Whether your dad is a gardening beginning or expert, he’ll appreciate this three-piece set featuring a hand trowel, a transplant shovel and a hand rake. Covered in rubber for added comfort, each of these non-slip tools are durable and heavy-duty for all planting purposes.

Pros:

High-quality tools

Super affordable and on sale for 64% off!

Cons:

Your dad may already own similar supplies

Available at: Amazon

For the DIY Dude: “This is cool!” my dad declared. “You don’t need another car to jump start your car. You’re on your merry way without having to call Triple A.” If your dad is your in-house handyman, then he’ll dig this portable jump starter.

Pros:

On sale! Lowest price in 30 days

Safe and long-lasting

Convenient

Cons:

Better for smaller cars

Available at: Amazon

For the Sharp Dresser: Okay, I know we said no ties — but they do make a solid option for dads who are particularly tough to shop for. If he’s always headed to meetings or more formal events, elevate his accessory game courtesy of this elegant silk tie, available in two seasonal hues. We’re partial to the green shade for any holiday soiree!

Pros

Luxe material

Sleek design

Cons

Few ratings/reviews — but they’re high!

Available at: Tie Bar

For the New Yorker: Regardless of where he lives now, if he’s from New York, chances are he’s all about the Big Apple! Channel his hometown pride into a memorable sleepwear gift courtesy of celeb-loved brand Petite Plume.

Pros

Adorable design

Made from premium cotton

Cons

Premium price point

Available at: Petite Plume

For the Dad Who Forgets to Drink His Water: Sometimes, dads need a reminder to complete daily tasks. Drinking water may be one of them, and if that’s the case, this viral Stanley Cup is the best way to stay hydrated. Comprised of stainless steel, this 40-ounce Quencher Travel Tumbler keeps drinks hot and cold for hours at a time — seriously!

Pros:

Easiest way to stay hydrated throughout the day

Actually fits into cup holders

Variety of colors

Cons:

May be large for some shoppers

Available at: Nordstrom

