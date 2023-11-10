Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men

By
gift-guide-men
Amazon/Huckberry

Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you!

See below for our favorite holiday gifts for men, and remember, the earlier you claim a gift, the better! These picks could sell out!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men

Fangfo 14-in-1 Multitool

gift-guide-men-amazon-multitool
Amazon

For the Fixer: He probably can’t carry around his entire toolbox everywhere he goes, but he won’t need to with this multitool! Need a bottle opened? A wire cut? Something filed down or sliced in half? No problem!

Pros:

  • Lockable design
  • Comes with nylon pouch

Cons:

  • Can’t change out screwdriver heads

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15.00
Get it!

Move All Day Insoles

gift-guide-men-move-insoles
Move

For the Man Who’s Always on His Feet: With these insoles, you can “transform any shoe into your most comfortable shoe” — from size 4-17! The patented shape delivers a customized fit and feel — and the odor control element is a big plus for everybody!

Pros:

  • Plush foam absorbs impact, assists in recovery and recharge
  • Reviewers say these insoles have “eliminated [their] daily foot pain almost overnight”

Cons:

  • Only one pair per order

Available at: Move

Buy at Move | $40.00
Get it!

Bespoke Post Canvas Weekender Bag

gift-guide-men-bespoke-post-weekender-bag
Bespoke Post

For the Traveler: Whether it’s his sole luggage for a weekend trip or his carry-on for a bigger vacation, this heavy-duty bag has a reinforced frame, plenty of storage space and four fantastic color options for men!

Pros:

  • Inspired by old-school stonemasonry gear
  • Can fit up to a 15-inch laptop

Cons:

  • One shopper noted they’d prefer a zipper closure

Available at: Bespoke Post

Buy at Bespoke Post | $75.00
Get it!

Nature’s Generator Lithium 1800

gift-guide-men-natures-generator
Nature’s Generator

For the Practical Guy: This portable generator is small but unbelievably powerful. Whether he likes camping or simply staying prepared for power outages, he’ll appreciate the amazing 1800W power output and 3600W surge capacity!

Pros:

  • 1,440 watt-hour battery capacity
  • Has USB-A, USB-C, AC and 12V DC ports

Cons:

  • No other color options

Available at: Nature’s Generator

Buy at Nature's Generator | $999.99
Get it!

NextEvo Naturals Sleep Support CBD Complex Gummies

gift-guide-men-nextevo-naturals-cbd-gummies
NextEvo Naturals

For the Man Who Needs More Sleep: There are so many reasons someone might have trouble sleeping — but these strawberry gummies could potentially help with all of them! They combine CBD and melatonin for a dual-action formula that helps people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling refreshed!

Pros:

  • The more you buy, the more you save
  • Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

  • Only one flavor

Available at: NextEvo Naturals

Buy at NextEvo Naturals | $38.00
Get it!

JAXXON Cuban Link Chain

gift-guide-men-jaxxon-chain-necklace
Jaxxon

For the Man Who Shines: Jewelry is an excellent holiday gift for all genders, but most men are going to lean toward something like this classic chain necklace. This gold-bonded bestseller is made in Northern Italy!

Pros:

  • Fair pricing — traditional jewelers could charge $400
  • Shoppers say it still “looks new” after swimming in both salt and fresh water

Cons:

  • Might not know which length option he prefers — 22″ in the most popular!

Available at: JAXXON

Buy at JAXXON | $169.00
Get it!

lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket

gift-guide-men-lululemon-coat
lululemon

For the Man Facing a Cold Winter: This winter puffer coat has it all: water-repellent fabric, 600-fill-power goose down, interior and exterior pockets, heat-locking features and more. It also comes in three colors!

Pros:

  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Reviewers say “every man should own one”

Cons:

  • Not hypoallergenic

Available at: lululemon

Buy at lululemon | $298.00
Get it!

Adelante Made-to-Order Havana Boot

gift-guide-men-adelante-boots
Adelante

For the Guy Whose Shoes Never Quite Fit: The possibilities are endless with Adelante. You can customize the color of each part of this leather boot, you can get different sizes for the left and right shoe and you can choose from seven widths. Shoppers are pointing out the “extreme quality and comfort” too!

Pros:

  • Currently on sale!
  • High-density memory foam insoles

Cons:

  • A pricier pick

Available at: Adelante

Buy at Adelante | $308.00
Get it!

Crowd Cow Steak Lover’s Dream Gift Box

gift-guide-men-crowd-cow-steak
Crowd Cow

For the Man Who’s Particular About His Steak: For the man who looks forward to few things more than a juicy steak dinner, this gift box will be one of the best presents ever. It comes with four 12oz New York Strip steaks, two 8oz tenderloin steaks and two 16oz ribeyes!

Pros:

  • Each steak lists which farm it’s from
  • Over 1,800 reviews

Cons:

  • Timing is important with delivery

Available at: Crowd Cow

Buy at Crowd Cow | $199.00
Get it!

Robert Barakett The Barakett Tee

gift-guide-men-robert-barakett-t-shirt
Robert Barakett

For the Man Who Appreciates Real Quality: If he wants nicer clothes but doesn’t want to spend the money on himself, this is your chance to treat him. This classic, timeless tee is made with 100% USA-grown Pima cotton which is resistant to fraying, tearing, pilling, wrinkling and fading!

Pros:

  • Use our exclusive code WEEKLY15 for 15% off through 12/31/23
  • 50+ colors — bundle and save on any three tees

Cons:

  • A pricier pick

Available at: Robert Barakett

Buy at Robert Barakett | $80.00
Get it!

BDK Batman Steering Wheel Cover

gift-guide-men-amazon-batman-steering-wheel-cover
Amazon

For the Man Who Wants His Own Batmobile: You might not be able to buy him an actual Batmobile, but this steering wheel cover pays homage to the iconic superhero vehicle. Any Batman fan will love this gift!

Pros:

  • Non-slip grip
  • Also available in Superman variation

Cons:

  • May want to measure his steering wheel before purchase

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $22.00
Get it!

Thermajohn Long Johns

gift-guide-men-amazon-long-johns
Amazon

For the Man Who Loves the Holidays: A big part of holiday fun for many people is picking out new pajamas to wear while opening gifts and hanging out with the family. This thermal set has over 46,000 fans on Amazon and comes in a great Christmas print!

Pros:

  • Fleece lining
  • Moisture-wicking material

Cons:

  • A few sizes are sold out

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $28.00
Get it!

Tie Bar Slim Scarf Black Tie

gift-guide-men-tie-bar-silk-tie
Tie Bar

For the Fashion-Forward Man: If he wants his style to stand out, he’ll love this fresh take on a tie. This piece is made from 100% woven silk and can be tied in numerous different ways. This is a limited-edition style designed by Warren Alfie Baker — don’t miss out!

Pros:

  • A “celebration of individuality and timeless style”
  • Inexpensive

Cons:

  • Dry clean only

Available at: Tie Bar

Buy at Tie Bar | $24.00
Get it!

Paladone Playstation Icons Light

gift-guide-men-amazon-playstation-light
Amazon

For the Gamer Guy: While games and consoles are more obvious gifts for big gamers, Playstation fans will be happily surprised to unwrap this light. They’ll instantly recognize the button icons. There are three light modes — including a sound reactive mode!

Pros:

  • Can run on batteries or be plugged in
  • Sound reactive mode will be fun while actually playing games

Cons:

  • Will have to find a space for it!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $27.00
Get it!

Petite Plume 100% Mulberry Silk Art Nouveau Black Sleep Mask

gift-guide-men-petite-plum-sleep-mask
Petite Plum

For the Man With Boujee Taste: So giftable, this 100% silk mask is perfect for sleeping in style and luxury. If he has expensive taste, this is an excellent stocking stuffer. He’ll dream of only the finest things!

Pros:

  • Made with 22mm pure silk
  • Lovely gift box

Cons:

  • No reviews yet

Available at: Petite Plume

Buy at Petite Plum | $46.00
Get it!

Meridian Trimmer

gift-guide-men-amazon-meridian-trimmer
Amazon

For the Manscaper: Every well-groomed man has one thing in common: good grooming tools! This viral trimmer can be used on chests, arms, heads, legs and, of course, below the belt. It comes with numerous guards too for the perfect length every time!

Pros:

  • Waterproof — can use in the shower
  • Charges in minutes, lasts for days

Cons:

  • Trims but does not shave completely

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $50.00
Get it!

Nocs Provisions Zoom Tube

gift-guide-men-huckberry-zoom-tube
Huckberry

For the Outdoorsy Type: For any guy who loves to hike, camp, birdwatch or simply observe nature, this is a unique, ultra-cool gift. It’s more compact than binoculars and has rugged, water-resistant, scratch-resistant features — plus so much more!

Pros:

  • Can use to take zoomed photos with smartphone
  • Compatible with eyeglasses

Cons:

  • Have to pay for shipping

Available at: Huckberry

Buy at Huckberry $75.00
Get it!

ChopSabers LightSaber Chopsticks

gift-guide-men-amazon-lightsaber-chopsticks
Amazon

For the Star Wars Fan: An incredible holiday gift, this is. These number one bestselling chopsticks are the ultimate stocking stuffer or perhaps day one Hanukkah gift for a Star Wars mega-fan. Yes, they really light up!

Pros:

  • Nearly 20,000 reviews
  • Available in numerous different colorways

Cons:

  • Hand wash only

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12.00
Get it!

Steelite Cordless Handheld Vacuum

gift-guide-men-amazon-car-vacuum
Amazon

For the Car Guy: Shopping for a dude who’s all about his car? He’ll appreciate his compact, cordless vacuum cleaner. It comes with a crevice tool and brush tool so he can target all of the nooks, crannies and surfaces of his vehicle!

Pros:

  • Offers 20 minutes of continuous cleaning
  • Small enough to store in the glove compartment

Cons:

  • Not too yet many reviews yet

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $35.00
Get it!

Diagonal One No-Tie Elastic Shoelaces

gift-guide-men-amazon-elastic-shoelaces
Amazon

For the Man Who’s a Little Lazy: None of us necessarily enjoy tying our shoes, but these elastic shoelaces are great for those who especially hate it. They’re secure, they durable and they’re a number one bestseller with tons of fans!

Pros:

  • Comes with numerous sizes to fit different shoes
  • 14 colors

Cons:

  • Still have to lace them up once!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $9.00
Get it!

Alex Mill Fisherman Cable Crewneck in Donegal Wool

gift-guide-men-alex-mill-sweater
Alex Mill

For the King of Cozy: A high-quality sweater is always a great holiday gift, and this cable-knit design is likely to appeal to any and all men. It’s spun from soft mohair and merino yarns — an essential winter layer!

Pros:

  • Three colors
  • Always in style for cold weather

Cons:

  • No sizes over XXL

Available at: Alex Mill

Buy at Alex Mill | $195.00
Get it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite holiday gifts below:

gift-guide-women

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women

Gift guide

Related: 19 Best Wellness Gifts for Your Health-Conscious Friends

grandparents-gift-guide

Related: 21 Memorable Holiday Gifts for Grandparents

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories