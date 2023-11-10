Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you!

See below for our favorite holiday gifts for men, and remember, the earlier you claim a gift, the better! These picks could sell out!

21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men

For the Fixer: He probably can’t carry around his entire toolbox everywhere he goes, but he won’t need to with this multitool! Need a bottle opened? A wire cut? Something filed down or sliced in half? No problem!

Pros:

Lockable design

Comes with nylon pouch

Cons:

Can’t change out screwdriver heads

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15.00 Get it!

For the Man Who’s Always on His Feet: With these insoles, you can “transform any shoe into your most comfortable shoe” — from size 4-17! The patented shape delivers a customized fit and feel — and the odor control element is a big plus for everybody!

Pros:

Plush foam absorbs impact, assists in recovery and recharge

Reviewers say these insoles have “eliminated [their] daily foot pain almost overnight”

Cons:

Only one pair per order

Available at: Move

Buy at Move | $40.00 Get it!

For the Traveler: Whether it’s his sole luggage for a weekend trip or his carry-on for a bigger vacation, this heavy-duty bag has a reinforced frame, plenty of storage space and four fantastic color options for men!

Pros:

Inspired by old-school stonemasonry gear

Can fit up to a 15-inch laptop

Cons:

One shopper noted they’d prefer a zipper closure

Available at: Bespoke Post

Buy at Bespoke Post | $75.00 Get it!

For the Practical Guy: This portable generator is small but unbelievably powerful. Whether he likes camping or simply staying prepared for power outages, he’ll appreciate the amazing 1800W power output and 3600W surge capacity!

Pros:

1,440 watt-hour battery capacity

Has USB-A, USB-C, AC and 12V DC ports

Cons:

No other color options

Available at: Nature’s Generator

Buy at Nature's Generator | $999.99 Get it!

For the Man Who Needs More Sleep: There are so many reasons someone might have trouble sleeping — but these strawberry gummies could potentially help with all of them! They combine CBD and melatonin for a dual-action formula that helps people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling refreshed!

Pros:

The more you buy, the more you save

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Only one flavor

Available at: NextEvo Naturals

Buy at NextEvo Naturals | $38.00 Get it!

For the Man Who Shines: Jewelry is an excellent holiday gift for all genders, but most men are going to lean toward something like this classic chain necklace. This gold-bonded bestseller is made in Northern Italy!

Pros:

Fair pricing — traditional jewelers could charge $400

Shoppers say it still “looks new” after swimming in both salt and fresh water

Cons:

Might not know which length option he prefers — 22″ in the most popular!

Available at: JAXXON

Buy at JAXXON | $169.00 Get it!

For the Man Facing a Cold Winter: This winter puffer coat has it all: water-repellent fabric, 600-fill-power goose down, interior and exterior pockets, heat-locking features and more. It also comes in three colors!

Pros:

Machine wash, tumble dry

Reviewers say “every man should own one”

Cons:

Not hypoallergenic

Available at: lululemon

Buy at lululemon | $298.00 Get it!

For the Guy Whose Shoes Never Quite Fit: The possibilities are endless with Adelante. You can customize the color of each part of this leather boot, you can get different sizes for the left and right shoe and you can choose from seven widths. Shoppers are pointing out the “extreme quality and comfort” too!

Pros:

Currently on sale!

High-density memory foam insoles

Cons:

A pricier pick

Available at: Adelante

Buy at Adelante | $308.00 Get it!

For the Man Who’s Particular About His Steak: For the man who looks forward to few things more than a juicy steak dinner, this gift box will be one of the best presents ever. It comes with four 12oz New York Strip steaks, two 8oz tenderloin steaks and two 16oz ribeyes!

Pros:

Each steak lists which farm it’s from

Over 1,800 reviews

Cons:

Timing is important with delivery

Available at: Crowd Cow

Buy at Crowd Cow | $199.00 Get it!

For the Man Who Appreciates Real Quality: If he wants nicer clothes but doesn’t want to spend the money on himself, this is your chance to treat him. This classic, timeless tee is made with 100% USA-grown Pima cotton which is resistant to fraying, tearing, pilling, wrinkling and fading!

Pros:

Use our exclusive code WEEKLY15 for 15% off through 12/31/23

for 15% off through 12/31/23 50+ colors — bundle and save on any three tees

Cons:

A pricier pick

Available at: Robert Barakett

Buy at Robert Barakett | $80.00 Get it!

For the Man Who Wants His Own Batmobile: You might not be able to buy him an actual Batmobile, but this steering wheel cover pays homage to the iconic superhero vehicle. Any Batman fan will love this gift!

Pros:

Non-slip grip

Also available in Superman variation

Cons:

May want to measure his steering wheel before purchase

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $22.00 Get it!

For the Man Who Loves the Holidays: A big part of holiday fun for many people is picking out new pajamas to wear while opening gifts and hanging out with the family. This thermal set has over 46,000 fans on Amazon and comes in a great Christmas print!

Pros:

Fleece lining

Moisture-wicking material

Cons:

A few sizes are sold out

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $28.00 Get it!

For the Fashion-Forward Man: If he wants his style to stand out, he’ll love this fresh take on a tie. This piece is made from 100% woven silk and can be tied in numerous different ways. This is a limited-edition style designed by Warren Alfie Baker — don’t miss out!

Pros:

A “celebration of individuality and timeless style”

Inexpensive

Cons:

Dry clean only

Available at: Tie Bar

Buy at Tie Bar | $24.00 Get it!

For the Gamer Guy: While games and consoles are more obvious gifts for big gamers, Playstation fans will be happily surprised to unwrap this light. They’ll instantly recognize the button icons. There are three light modes — including a sound reactive mode!

Pros:

Can run on batteries or be plugged in

Sound reactive mode will be fun while actually playing games

Cons:

Will have to find a space for it!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $27.00 Get it!

For the Man With Boujee Taste: So giftable, this 100% silk mask is perfect for sleeping in style and luxury. If he has expensive taste, this is an excellent stocking stuffer. He’ll dream of only the finest things!

Pros:

Made with 22mm pure silk

Lovely gift box

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: Petite Plume

Buy at Petite Plum | $46.00 Get it!

For the Manscaper: Every well-groomed man has one thing in common: good grooming tools! This viral trimmer can be used on chests, arms, heads, legs and, of course, below the belt. It comes with numerous guards too for the perfect length every time!

Pros:

Waterproof — can use in the shower

Charges in minutes, lasts for days

Cons:

Trims but does not shave completely

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $50.00 Get it!

For the Outdoorsy Type: For any guy who loves to hike, camp, birdwatch or simply observe nature, this is a unique, ultra-cool gift. It’s more compact than binoculars and has rugged, water-resistant, scratch-resistant features — plus so much more!

Pros:

Can use to take zoomed photos with smartphone

Compatible with eyeglasses

Cons:

Have to pay for shipping

Available at: Huckberry

Buy at Huckberry $75.00 Get it!

For the Star Wars Fan: An incredible holiday gift, this is. These number one bestselling chopsticks are the ultimate stocking stuffer or perhaps day one Hanukkah gift for a Star Wars mega-fan. Yes, they really light up!

Pros:

Nearly 20,000 reviews

Available in numerous different colorways

Cons:

Hand wash only

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12.00 Get it!

For the Car Guy: Shopping for a dude who’s all about his car? He’ll appreciate his compact, cordless vacuum cleaner. It comes with a crevice tool and brush tool so he can target all of the nooks, crannies and surfaces of his vehicle!

Pros:

Offers 20 minutes of continuous cleaning

Small enough to store in the glove compartment

Cons:

Not too yet many reviews yet

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $35.00 Get it!

For the Man Who’s a Little Lazy: None of us necessarily enjoy tying our shoes, but these elastic shoelaces are great for those who especially hate it. They’re secure, they durable and they’re a number one bestseller with tons of fans!

Pros:

Comes with numerous sizes to fit different shoes

14 colors

Cons:

Still have to lace them up once!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $9.00 Get it!

For the King of Cozy: A high-quality sweater is always a great holiday gift, and this cable-knit design is likely to appeal to any and all men. It’s spun from soft mohair and merino yarns — an essential winter layer!

Pros:

Three colors

Always in style for cold weather

Cons:

No sizes over XXL

Available at: Alex Mill

Buy at Alex Mill | $195.00 Get it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite holiday gifts below:

