Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you!
See below for our favorite holiday gifts for men, and remember, the earlier you claim a gift, the better! These picks could sell out!
21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men
Fangfo 14-in-1 Multitool
For the Fixer: He probably can’t carry around his entire toolbox everywhere he goes, but he won’t need to with this multitool! Need a bottle opened? A wire cut? Something filed down or sliced in half? No problem!
Pros:
- Lockable design
- Comes with nylon pouch
Cons:
- Can’t change out screwdriver heads
Available at: Amazon
Move All Day Insoles
For the Man Who’s Always on His Feet: With these insoles, you can “transform any shoe into your most comfortable shoe” — from size 4-17! The patented shape delivers a customized fit and feel — and the odor control element is a big plus for everybody!
Pros:
- Plush foam absorbs impact, assists in recovery and recharge
- Reviewers say these insoles have “eliminated [their] daily foot pain almost overnight”
Cons:
- Only one pair per order
Available at: Move
Bespoke Post Canvas Weekender Bag
For the Traveler: Whether it’s his sole luggage for a weekend trip or his carry-on for a bigger vacation, this heavy-duty bag has a reinforced frame, plenty of storage space and four fantastic color options for men!
Pros:
- Inspired by old-school stonemasonry gear
- Can fit up to a 15-inch laptop
Cons:
- One shopper noted they’d prefer a zipper closure
Available at: Bespoke Post
Nature’s Generator Lithium 1800
For the Practical Guy: This portable generator is small but unbelievably powerful. Whether he likes camping or simply staying prepared for power outages, he’ll appreciate the amazing 1800W power output and 3600W surge capacity!
Pros:
- 1,440 watt-hour battery capacity
- Has USB-A, USB-C, AC and 12V DC ports
Cons:
- No other color options
Available at: Nature’s Generator
NextEvo Naturals Sleep Support CBD Complex Gummies
For the Man Who Needs More Sleep: There are so many reasons someone might have trouble sleeping — but these strawberry gummies could potentially help with all of them! They combine CBD and melatonin for a dual-action formula that helps people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling refreshed!
Pros:
- The more you buy, the more you save
- Vegan and gluten-free
Cons:
- Only one flavor
Available at: NextEvo Naturals
JAXXON Cuban Link Chain
For the Man Who Shines: Jewelry is an excellent holiday gift for all genders, but most men are going to lean toward something like this classic chain necklace. This gold-bonded bestseller is made in Northern Italy!
Pros:
- Fair pricing — traditional jewelers could charge $400
- Shoppers say it still “looks new” after swimming in both salt and fresh water
Cons:
- Might not know which length option he prefers — 22″ in the most popular!
Available at: JAXXON
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
For the Man Facing a Cold Winter: This winter puffer coat has it all: water-repellent fabric, 600-fill-power goose down, interior and exterior pockets, heat-locking features and more. It also comes in three colors!
Pros:
- Machine wash, tumble dry
- Reviewers say “every man should own one”
Cons:
- Not hypoallergenic
Available at: lululemon
Adelante Made-to-Order Havana Boot
For the Guy Whose Shoes Never Quite Fit: The possibilities are endless with Adelante. You can customize the color of each part of this leather boot, you can get different sizes for the left and right shoe and you can choose from seven widths. Shoppers are pointing out the “extreme quality and comfort” too!
Pros:
- Currently on sale!
- High-density memory foam insoles
Cons:
- A pricier pick
Available at: Adelante
Crowd Cow Steak Lover’s Dream Gift Box
For the Man Who’s Particular About His Steak: For the man who looks forward to few things more than a juicy steak dinner, this gift box will be one of the best presents ever. It comes with four 12oz New York Strip steaks, two 8oz tenderloin steaks and two 16oz ribeyes!
Pros:
- Each steak lists which farm it’s from
- Over 1,800 reviews
Cons:
- Timing is important with delivery
Available at: Crowd Cow
Robert Barakett The Barakett Tee
For the Man Who Appreciates Real Quality: If he wants nicer clothes but doesn’t want to spend the money on himself, this is your chance to treat him. This classic, timeless tee is made with 100% USA-grown Pima cotton which is resistant to fraying, tearing, pilling, wrinkling and fading!
Pros:
- Use our exclusive code WEEKLY15 for 15% off through 12/31/23
- 50+ colors — bundle and save on any three tees
Cons:
- A pricier pick
Available at: Robert Barakett
BDK Batman Steering Wheel Cover
For the Man Who Wants His Own Batmobile: You might not be able to buy him an actual Batmobile, but this steering wheel cover pays homage to the iconic superhero vehicle. Any Batman fan will love this gift!
Pros:
- Non-slip grip
- Also available in Superman variation
Cons:
- May want to measure his steering wheel before purchase
Available at: Amazon
Thermajohn Long Johns
For the Man Who Loves the Holidays: A big part of holiday fun for many people is picking out new pajamas to wear while opening gifts and hanging out with the family. This thermal set has over 46,000 fans on Amazon and comes in a great Christmas print!
Pros:
- Fleece lining
- Moisture-wicking material
Cons:
- A few sizes are sold out
Available at: Amazon
Tie Bar Slim Scarf Black Tie
For the Fashion-Forward Man: If he wants his style to stand out, he’ll love this fresh take on a tie. This piece is made from 100% woven silk and can be tied in numerous different ways. This is a limited-edition style designed by Warren Alfie Baker — don’t miss out!
Pros:
- A “celebration of individuality and timeless style”
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- Dry clean only
Available at: Tie Bar
Paladone Playstation Icons Light
For the Gamer Guy: While games and consoles are more obvious gifts for big gamers, Playstation fans will be happily surprised to unwrap this light. They’ll instantly recognize the button icons. There are three light modes — including a sound reactive mode!
Pros:
- Can run on batteries or be plugged in
- Sound reactive mode will be fun while actually playing games
Cons:
- Will have to find a space for it!
Available at: Amazon
Petite Plume 100% Mulberry Silk Art Nouveau Black Sleep Mask
For the Man With Boujee Taste: So giftable, this 100% silk mask is perfect for sleeping in style and luxury. If he has expensive taste, this is an excellent stocking stuffer. He’ll dream of only the finest things!
Pros:
- Made with 22mm pure silk
- Lovely gift box
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: Petite Plume
Meridian Trimmer
For the Manscaper: Every well-groomed man has one thing in common: good grooming tools! This viral trimmer can be used on chests, arms, heads, legs and, of course, below the belt. It comes with numerous guards too for the perfect length every time!
Pros:
- Waterproof — can use in the shower
- Charges in minutes, lasts for days
Cons:
- Trims but does not shave completely
Available at: Amazon
Nocs Provisions Zoom Tube
For the Outdoorsy Type: For any guy who loves to hike, camp, birdwatch or simply observe nature, this is a unique, ultra-cool gift. It’s more compact than binoculars and has rugged, water-resistant, scratch-resistant features — plus so much more!
Pros:
- Can use to take zoomed photos with smartphone
- Compatible with eyeglasses
Cons:
- Have to pay for shipping
Available at: Huckberry
ChopSabers LightSaber Chopsticks
For the Star Wars Fan: An incredible holiday gift, this is. These number one bestselling chopsticks are the ultimate stocking stuffer or perhaps day one Hanukkah gift for a Star Wars mega-fan. Yes, they really light up!
Pros:
- Nearly 20,000 reviews
- Available in numerous different colorways
Cons:
- Hand wash only
Available at: Amazon
Steelite Cordless Handheld Vacuum
For the Car Guy: Shopping for a dude who’s all about his car? He’ll appreciate his compact, cordless vacuum cleaner. It comes with a crevice tool and brush tool so he can target all of the nooks, crannies and surfaces of his vehicle!
Pros:
- Offers 20 minutes of continuous cleaning
- Small enough to store in the glove compartment
Cons:
- Not too yet many reviews yet
Available at: Amazon
Diagonal One No-Tie Elastic Shoelaces
For the Man Who’s a Little Lazy: None of us necessarily enjoy tying our shoes, but these elastic shoelaces are great for those who especially hate it. They’re secure, they durable and they’re a number one bestseller with tons of fans!
Pros:
- Comes with numerous sizes to fit different shoes
- 14 colors
Cons:
- Still have to lace them up once!
Available at: Amazon
Alex Mill Fisherman Cable Crewneck in Donegal Wool
For the King of Cozy: A high-quality sweater is always a great holiday gift, and this cable-knit design is likely to appeal to any and all men. It’s spun from soft mohair and merino yarns — an essential winter layer!
Pros:
- Three colors
- Always in style for cold weather
Cons:
- No sizes over XXL
Available at: Alex Mill
