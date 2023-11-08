Looking for holiday gifts for a grandparent? It may feel like more of a challenge than shopping for your BFF or significant other. Grandparents have already received all of the classic, traditional holiday gifts before — but they might not want anything terribly modern either.
We’re here to help! Whether you need a gift for a grandpa, grandma or both, we have 21 thoughtful, memorable ideas for you below. Help their golden years shine brighter than ever with our gift picks!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
21 Best Holiday Gifts for Grandparents
Tiny Gifts Clean Touch Ink Pad for Baby Handprints and Footprints
For New Grandparents: This ink pad is an excellent idea if you have a baby of your own. Use it to create a smudge-free handprint or footprint, then frame it and gift it. You could also have the grandparents participate in the process!
Pros:
- Non-toxic
- Clean-touch ink pad leaves no residue on baby’s skin
Cons:
- Must provide your own paper/cards and frame
Available at: Amazon
Storyworth
For the Grandparent With Countless Stories: Storyworth provides such a unique gift experience. Every week for one year, your grandparent will receive (customizable) prompts to answer about their life. Once they’ve finished, their answers will be compiled into a specially designed hardcover book!
Pros:
- Can order extra books at end of the year to hand out to family members
- Can include photos
Cons:
- Grandparent must be able to use e-mail
Available at: Storyworth
CrystalPlus Majestic Keepsake Box
For the Nostalgic Grandparent: How stunning is this? This hand-cut, sparkling crystal box is a beautiful show of appreciation for a grandparent — and the best part is that it’s personalizable! The company uses a sandblast etching method to create a frosted effect for your chosen image and/or text!
Pros:
- Custom artwork options available
- Will be sent a proof before product is made
Cons:
- Breakable!
Available at: CrystalPlus
Qunol Ultra CoQ10
For the Health-Focused Grandparent: This one goes out to the grandparent who likes practical gifts that keep them feeling youthful. This supplement is designed to support heart and vascular health, promote healthy brood pressure levels, support energy production and more!
Pros:
- Three times better absorption than regular CoQ10
- Cardiologist-recommended
Cons:
- Not necessarily a “fun” gift
Available at: Qunol
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle DNA Kit
For the Grandparent Who’s Proud of Their Culture: You’ve likely heard of 23andMe before, but just think of how much fun — and how helpful — it could be for a grandparent! With this bundle, they’ll receive ancestry insights, plus personalized health recommendations with access to exclusive reports for a full year!
Pros:
- 190+ personalized genetic reports
- Ancestry service includes 2,750+ geographic regions
Cons:
- Requires using a computer or phone app
Available at: Amazon
DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
For the Grandparent Who’s Never Without a Cup of Tea: Receiving an advent calendar as a child was so fun — but that fun doesn’t fade with age! You simply have to swap toys for tea. This gorgeous box contains 24 different holiday-themed, loose-leaf tea blends!
Pros:
- Lovely packaging
- Can easily be shared between two grandparents
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with tea filters or infuser
Available at: DAVIDsTEA
UnHide Squish Fleece Lumbar Pillow
For the Cozy Grandparent: This one goes out to the grandparent who appreciates some cozy time on the couch with an old movie and a glass of wine or sparkling water. This pillow is plush, chic and perfect for supporting the lower back. The cover can be washed in the machine too!
Pros:
- Seven colors on Nordstrom’s site
- Not real fur
Cons:
- On the other hand, some grandparents may prefer real fur!
Available at: Nordstrom
Sugarwish Gift Box
For the Long-Distance Grandparent: Just because you’re far away doesn’t mean you can’t send a fantastic gift. You know this gift box will suit their tastes too, because they can choose what they want in it! Sugarwish will send an eCard and a link for them to customize their box, then send over the real thing, including a custom printed card from you!
Pros:
- Seven sizes, starting at $25 (free shipping!)
- Can choose from candy, snacks, wine, candles and more
Cons:
- Will require your giftee to use a computer or smartphone
Available at: Sugarwish
Aesop Mimamori 3-Piece Hand Care Set
For the Grandparent Who Loves a Self-Care Moment: Forget the hand lotions and body washes at the grocery store. Give a grandparent an extra taste of daily luxury with this elevated set from one of shoppers’ most-wanted brands. It features a body wash, body balm and hand balm!
Pros:
- Pretty, giftable box
- Skin-nourishing ingredients
Cons:
- Pricier than other brands
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set of 2
For the Grandparent Concerned About Aging Skin: These satin pillowcases are great for numerous reasons. They’re gentle on skin, losing the friction of a traditional pillowcase, they’re great for your hair, they look beautiful and their silky-smooth finish feels like heaven!
Pros:
- Number one bestseller with 37 color options
- Set of two means they can be shared between two grandparents
Cons:
- Not real silk (which is why the price is affordable!)
Available at: Amazon
Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Gift Set
For the Grandparent Who Loves a Stiff Drink: This is a stellar gift set for a grandparent who always has a bottle of whiskey open. It comes with eight granite stones in a wooden tray, two glasses, tongs, coasters, cocktail cards and a wooden storage crate!
Pros:
- Can easily be shared between two grandparents
- Granite rocks cool drink without watering it down
Cons:
- Someone will need to provide the whiskey!
Available at: Amazon
lululemon All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L
For the Hip Grandparent: All grandparents know about fanny packs, so making the transition to a lululemon belt bag should be a cinch — especially for the hip, stylish grandparent. This unisex design can be worn across the body or on the waist — or carried by its top handle!
Pros:
- Water-repellent fabric
- Four colorways
Cons:
- May not be a brand they know
Available at: lululemon
Rifle Paper Co. Christmas Cookies Oblong Tray
For the Holiday Cookie Master: Everyone knows that grandparents make the best holiday cookies! Help them display their sugary-sweet creations in a pretty way by grabbing them this Christmas-themed tray. Remember, Nordstrom offers multiple gift box, bag and wrap options!
Pros:
- Made of lightweight yet durable laminated beechwood
- Easy to spot clean
Cons:
- Comes with the expectation of cookies!
Available at: Nordstrom
Uncommon Originals Book Nook Reading Valet
For the Voracious Reader: This will be every book lover’s best friend! It’s hard buying a picky reader a book they’ll like, but any reader could use this reading “shrine.” It has a book rest that saves your page, plus spots for reading glasses, a beverage and a phone!
Pros:
- Soft, scratchless feet on bottom
- 100% of respondents would recommend this to a friend
Cons:
- One reviewer mentioned wishing the glasses spot were a bit longer
Available at: Uncommon Goods
Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
For the Skincare and Beauty Fan: When it comes to skincare, many grandparents are ready to take things up a notch. Set them up with a simple yet effective routine from luxury brand Tatcha — a favorite of numerous A-listers. This set comes with a cleanser, serum and cream!
Pros:
- Wrapped in a beautiful furoshiki — an extra gift to keep!
- Value set saves you $48
Cons:
- Only the moisturizer is full-size
Available at: Sephora
Lavely I’d Rather Be Golfing Socks
For the Dedicated Golfer: Golfers might have specific preferences when it comes to golf balls and golf gear, so we say to grab them this fun pair of socks as a small yet memorable gift. They can wear them on and off the course!
Pros:
- One size — fits most men size 6-13 and women size 7 and up
- Also come in variations for fishing, hunting, reading, grilling, etc.
Cons:
- Popular gift — a little less unique than others!
Available at: Amazon
Bedsure Electric Blanket Heated Throw
For the Grandparent Who Hates the Cold: The holidays are great, but for some of us, cold winter weather is the worst. If your grandparent is always layered up and wishing for the sun, grab them this number one bestselling heated blanket!
Pros:
- Six heating levels, four time settings
- Available in multiple colors and sizes
Cons:
- Polyester
Available at: Amazon
Glad & Young Studio The Traveler’s Journal
For the Jet-Setting Grandparent: If you’re shopping for a grandparent who’s always booking their next trip, this travel journal is a unique gift. They likely already have luggage, but this colorful journal will help them document their travels!
Pros:
- Leather cover
- Three colorways
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: Anthropologie
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
For the Grandparent Who’s Always Burning a Candle: Here’s another advent calendar we’re obsessed with for the holidays. It’s colorful, it has an elegant design and it features 12 bestselling candles hiding behind the peek-a-boo packaging!
Pros:
- Takes away the stress of choosing a scent
- Shoppers are calling it “literally the most perfect gift for the holidays”
Cons:
- Candles are small!
Available at: Sephora
Le Creuset Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers Set
For the Grandparent Who Says They Don’t Want Anything: No matter how much a grandparent tells you not to get them anything, you know you want to get them a little something. Try upgrading a pair of essentials everyone has in their home: salt and pepper shakers!
Pros:
- Available in multiple colors
- Non-porous enamel finish
Cons:
- Breakable
Available at: Amazon
Merchant Ambassador 100 Games Collection
For the Gamer Grandparent: Playing board games with grandparents always leads to fond memories. This set comes with double-sided boards and all of the pieces (and instructions) you need to play 100 different games, from checkers to Parcheesi!
Pros:
- Will lead to fun at future family gatherings as well
- Saves space on a game shelf
Cons:
- A lot to keep organized
Available at: Amazon
Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!