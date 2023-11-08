Your account
21 Memorable Holiday Gifts for Grandparents

Looking for holiday gifts for a grandparent? It may feel like more of a challenge than shopping for your BFF or significant other. Grandparents have already received all of the classic, traditional holiday gifts before — but they might not want anything terribly modern either.

We’re here to help! Whether you need a gift for a grandpa, grandma or both, we have 21 thoughtful, memorable ideas for you below. Help their golden years shine brighter than ever with our gift picks!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. 

21 Best Holiday Gifts for Grandparents

Tiny Gifts Clean Touch Ink Pad for Baby Handprints and Footprints

grandparents-gift-guide-handprint-ink-pad
Amazon

For New Grandparents: This ink pad is an excellent idea if you have a baby of your own. Use it to create a smudge-free handprint or footprint, then frame it and gift it. You could also have the grandparents participate in the process!

Pros:

  • Non-toxic
  • Clean-touch ink pad leaves no residue on baby’s skin

Cons:

  • Must provide your own paper/cards and frame

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $8.00
Get it!

Storyworth

grandparents-gift-guide-storyworth-book
Storyworth

For the Grandparent With Countless Stories: Storyworth provides such a unique gift experience. Every week for one year, your grandparent will receive (customizable) prompts to answer about their life. Once they’ve finished, their answers will be compiled into a specially designed hardcover book!

Pros:

  • Can order extra books at end of the year to hand out to family members
  • Can include photos

Cons:

  • Grandparent must be able to use e-mail

Available at: Storyworth

Buy at Storyworth | $99.00
Get it!

CrystalPlus Majestic Keepsake Box

grandparents-gift-guide-crystalplus-keepsake-box
CrystalPlus

For the Nostalgic Grandparent: How stunning is this? This hand-cut, sparkling crystal box is a beautiful show of appreciation for a grandparent — and the best part is that it’s personalizable! The company uses a sandblast etching method to create a frosted effect for your chosen image and/or text!

Pros:

  • Custom artwork options available
  • Will be sent a proof before product is made

Cons:

  • Breakable!

Available at: CrystalPlus

Buy at CrystalPlus | $109.00
Get it!

Qunol Ultra CoQ10

grandparents-gift-guide-qunol
Qunol

For the Health-Focused Grandparent: This one goes out to the grandparent who likes practical gifts that keep them feeling youthful. This supplement is designed to support heart and vascular health, promote healthy brood pressure levels, support energy production and more!

Pros:

  • Three times better absorption than regular CoQ10
  • Cardiologist-recommended

Cons:

  • Not necessarily a “fun” gift

Available at: Qunol

Buy at Qunol | $30.00
Get it!

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle DNA Kit

grandparents-gift-guide-amazon-23andme-bundle
Amazon

For the Grandparent Who’s Proud of Their Culture: You’ve likely heard of 23andMe before, but just think of how much fun — and how helpful — it could be for a grandparent! With this bundle, they’ll receive ancestry insights, plus personalized health recommendations with access to exclusive reports for a full year!

Pros:

  • 190+ personalized genetic reports
  • Ancestry service includes 2,750+ geographic regions

Cons:

  • Requires using a computer or phone app

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $169.00
Get it!

DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

grandparents-gift-guide-davidstea-advent-calendar
DAVIDsTEA

For the Grandparent Who’s Never Without a Cup of Tea: Receiving an advent calendar as a child was so fun — but that fun doesn’t fade with age! You simply have to swap toys for tea. This gorgeous box contains 24 different holiday-themed, loose-leaf tea blends!

Pros:

  • Lovely packaging
  • Can easily be shared between two grandparents

Cons:

  • Doesn’t come with tea filters or infuser

Available at: DAVIDsTEA

Buy at DAVIDsTEA | $55.00
Get it!

UnHide Squish Fleece Lumbar Pillow

grandparents-gift-guide-unhide-pillow-nordstrom
Nordstrom

For the Cozy Grandparent: This one goes out to the grandparent who appreciates some cozy time on the couch with an old movie and a glass of wine or sparkling water. This pillow is plush, chic and perfect for supporting the lower back. The cover can be washed in the machine too!

Pros:

  • Seven colors on Nordstrom’s site
  • Not real fur

Cons:

  • On the other hand, some grandparents may prefer real fur!

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $45.00
Get it!

Sugarwish Gift Box

grandparents-gift-guide-sugarwish-gift-box
Sugarwish

For the Long-Distance Grandparent: Just because you’re far away doesn’t mean you can’t send a fantastic gift. You know this gift box will suit their tastes too, because they can choose what they want in it! Sugarwish will send an eCard and a link for them to customize their box, then send over the real thing, including a custom printed card from you!

Pros:

  • Seven sizes, starting at $25 (free shipping!)
  • Can choose from candy, snacks, wine, candles and more

Cons:

  • Will require your giftee to use a computer or smartphone

Available at: Sugarwish

Buy at Sugarwish | $25.00
Get it!

Aesop Mimamori 3-Piece Hand Care Set

grandparents-gift-guide-aesop-set-saks
Saks Fifth Avenue

For the Grandparent Who Loves a Self-Care Moment: Forget the hand lotions and body washes at the grocery store. Give a grandparent an extra taste of daily luxury with this elevated set from one of shoppers’ most-wanted brands. It features a body wash, body balm and hand balm!

Pros:

  • Pretty, giftable box
  • Skin-nourishing ingredients

Cons:

  • Pricier than other brands

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue | $109.00
Get it!

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set of 2

grandparents-gift-guide-amazon-bedsure-satin-pillowcases
Amazon

For the Grandparent Concerned About Aging Skin: These satin pillowcases are great for numerous reasons. They’re gentle on skin, losing the friction of a traditional pillowcase, they’re great for your hair, they look beautiful and their silky-smooth finish feels like heaven!

Pros:

  • Number one bestseller with 37 color options
  • Set of two means they can be shared between two grandparents

Cons:

  • Not real silk (which is why the price is affordable!)

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $10.00
Get it!

Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Gift Set

grandparents-gift-guide-whiskey-set-amazon
Amazon

For the Grandparent Who Loves a Stiff Drink: This is a stellar gift set for a grandparent who always has a bottle of whiskey open. It comes with eight granite stones in a wooden tray, two glasses, tongs, coasters, cocktail cards and a wooden storage crate!

Pros:

  • Can easily be shared between two grandparents
  • Granite rocks cool drink without watering it down

Cons:

  • Someone will need to provide the whiskey!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $32.00
Get it!

lululemon All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

grandparents-gift-guide-lululemon-belt-bag
lululemon

For the Hip Grandparent: All grandparents know about fanny packs, so making the transition to a lululemon belt bag should be a cinch — especially for the hip, stylish grandparent. This unisex design can be worn across the body or on the waist — or carried by its top handle!

Pros:

  • Water-repellent fabric
  • Four colorways

Cons:

  • May not be a brand they know

Available at: lululemon

Buy at lululemon | $48.00
Get it!

Rifle Paper Co. Christmas Cookies Oblong Tray

grandparents-gift-guide-rifle-paper-co-cookie-tray-nordstrom
Nordstrom

For the Holiday Cookie Master: Everyone knows that grandparents make the best holiday cookies! Help them display their sugary-sweet creations in a pretty way by grabbing them this Christmas-themed tray. Remember, Nordstrom offers multiple gift box, bag and wrap options!

Pros:

  • Made of lightweight yet durable laminated beechwood
  • Easy to spot clean

Cons:

  • Comes with the expectation of cookies!

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $48.00
Get it!

Uncommon Originals Book Nook Reading Valet

grandparents-gift-guide-uncommon-goods-book-valet
Uncommon Goods

For the Voracious Reader: This will be every book lover’s best friend! It’s hard buying a picky reader a book they’ll like, but any reader could use this reading “shrine.” It has a book rest that saves your page, plus spots for reading glasses, a beverage and a phone!

Pros:

  • Soft, scratchless feet on bottom
  • 100% of respondents would recommend this to a friend

Cons:

  • One reviewer mentioned wishing the glasses spot were a bit longer

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $50.00
Get it!

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin

grandparents-gift-guide-sephora-tatcha-set
Sephora

For the Skincare and Beauty Fan: When it comes to skincare, many grandparents are ready to take things up a notch. Set them up with a simple yet effective routine from luxury brand Tatcha — a favorite of numerous A-listers. This set comes with a cleanser, serum and cream!

Pros:

  • Wrapped in a beautiful furoshiki — an extra gift to keep!
  • Value set saves you $48

Cons:

  • Only the moisturizer is full-size

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $113.00
Get it!

Lavely I’d Rather Be Golfing Socks

grandparents-gift-guide-amazon-golfing-socks
Amazon

For the Dedicated Golfer: Golfers might have specific preferences when it comes to golf balls and golf gear, so we say to grab them this fun pair of socks as a small yet memorable gift. They can wear them on and off the course!

Pros:

  • One size — fits most men size 6-13 and women size 7 and up
  • Also come in variations for fishing, hunting, reading, grilling, etc.

Cons:

  • Popular gift — a little less unique than others!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $10.00
Get it!

Bedsure Electric Blanket Heated Throw

grandparents-gift-guide-amazon-heated-blanket
Amazon

For the Grandparent Who Hates the Cold: The holidays are great, but for some of us, cold winter weather is the worst. If your grandparent is always layered up and wishing for the sun, grab them this number one bestselling heated blanket!

Pros:

  • Six heating levels, four time settings
  • Available in multiple colors and sizes

Cons:

  • Polyester

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $34.00
Get it!

Glad & Young Studio The Traveler’s Journal

grandparents-gift-guide-anthropologie-travel-journal
Anthropologie

For the Jet-Setting Grandparent: If you’re shopping for a grandparent who’s always booking their next trip, this travel journal is a unique gift. They likely already have luggage, but this colorful journal will help them document their travels!

Pros:

  • Leather cover
  • Three colorways

Cons:

  • No reviews yet

Available at: Anthropologie

Buy at Anthropologie | $55.00
Get it!

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

grandparents-gift-guide-sephora-voluspa-advent-calendar
Sephora

For the Grandparent Who’s Always Burning a Candle: Here’s another advent calendar we’re obsessed with for the holidays. It’s colorful, it has an elegant design and it features 12 bestselling candles hiding behind the peek-a-boo packaging!

Pros:

  • Takes away the stress of choosing a scent
  • Shoppers are calling it “literally the most perfect gift for the holidays”

Cons:

  • Candles are small!

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $105.00
Get it!

Le Creuset Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers Set

grandparents-gift-guide-amazon-le-creuset-salt-pepper-shakers
Amazon

For the Grandparent Who Says They Don’t Want Anything: No matter how much a grandparent tells you not to get them anything, you know you want to get them a little something. Try upgrading a pair of essentials everyone has in their home: salt and pepper shakers!

Pros:

  • Available in multiple colors
  • Non-porous enamel finish

Cons:

  • Breakable

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $34.00
Get it!

Merchant Ambassador 100 Games Collection

grandparents-gift-guide-amazon-100-games
Amazon

For the Gamer Grandparent: Playing board games with grandparents always leads to fond memories. This set comes with double-sided boards and all of the pieces (and instructions) you need to play 100 different games, from checkers to Parcheesi!

Pros:

  • Will lead to fun at future family gatherings as well
  • Saves space on a game shelf

Cons:

  • A lot to keep organized

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12.00
Get it!

friends-gifts

Taylor Swift gift guide

white-elephant-gift-guide-under-50

