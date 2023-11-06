13 Perfect Presents for Taylor Swift Fans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Merry Swiftmas, y’all! If you’re making a list and checking it twice, then we’ve got the perfect presents for fellow Swifties. After all, ‘tis the damn season!

Taylor Swift may have captured the chaos of picking out presents in her song “Christmas Tree Farm,” but we’re here to make your shopping experience a walk in Centennial Park (“Invisible String,” anyone?).

In honor of Taylor Swift’s lucky number, here are 13 great gifts for Swifties of all ages! Unleash your inner mastermind with these thoughtful finds for lovers, friends and family that will make all their wildest dreams come true.

Taylor Swift Charm Bracelet

Featuring symbols and souvenirs from Taylor’s Eras, this gold charm bracelet is a timeless treasure.

$10.00 See It!

1989 Sweatsuit

Rock Taylor’s birth year and most recent rereleased record with comfy sweatsuit, complete with a hoodie and sweatpants! Available in baby blue, light pink, lavender, black, navy, grey and white.

$19.00 See It!

Eras Throw Blanket

Curl up under this cozy throw blanket displaying each of Taylor’s iconic albums.

$33.00 See It!

Taylor Swift’s Red Lipstick

Taylor once said this red lipstick by Nars is her signature shade, so it’s the perfect present for a Swiftie superfan!

$34.00 See It!

16 Eras Friendship Bracelets

“Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” Swift famously crooned. This set of 16 Taylor Swift-themed bracelets is an awesome starter pack for Swifties! Feel free to add to your collection or trade these bracelets with other fans.

$18.00 See It!

Eras Tour-Inspired Shiny Tights

When we went to Taylor’s Eras tour, we couldn’t get over how flawless the superstar’s legs looked with all of her bejeweled bodysuits. Thanks to an exclusive recommendation from Girls Gotta Eat co-host Rayna Greenberg, we tracked down a similar pair of shiny tights that will make your limbs glisten.

$16.00 See It!

Lyric Affirmations Poster

If we’re being honest, Taylor Swift is basically our therapist. These inspirational lyrics are the ultimate affirmations!

$13.00 See It!

Kansas City Chiefs x Mickey Mouse Crewneck

Supports Taylor’s new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in this adorable crewneck. Love the Disney design!

$65.00 See It!

Taylor’s Version Welcome Mat

Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you. Let your guests know that you’re a proud Swiftie with this fun welcome mat.

$27.00 See It!

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography

A cute book for kids and big kids at heart, this Taylor Swift Little Golden Book is an instant classic.

$5.00 See It!

Fujifilm Polaroid Camera

Tay has always loved documenting photos through Polaroids, so follow in her footsteps with this Fujifilm camera.

$140.00 See It!

13 Chiefs Crewneck

Team Taylor and Team Taylor’s Boyfriend!

$39.00 See It!

Eras Mug

Maybe don’t sip coffee like you’re on a late-night show (we remember that lyric all too well), but definitely get your caffeine fix with this Eras mug!

$20.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

