Channel Taylor Swift’s Trademark Red Lip With This Popular Product

Many celebrities have personal trademarks which are just as iconic as they are. For decades, fashionistas have been turning heads in Farrah Fawcett curls. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber is now considered the queen of glazed donut nails. But for Grammy Award-winning sensation Taylor Swift, it’s all about bold red lipstick. Whether she’s gracing an A-list red carpet or hanging out at a Kansas City Chiefs game, you can bet that if the Midnights singer is wearing lipstick, it will be red.

Makeup artists new and old have reported on the red lip products the 33-year-old uses to achieve her trademark shade. According to PopSugar, cult classics like Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, MAC Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick in Ruby Woo and NARS Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl all allegedly top the list of red lippies worn by Swift.

Most recently, legendary makeup entrepreneur Pat McGrath revealed to Vogue that Swift sometimes wears Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick. Maybe it’s the Taylor Swift effect, but most of the shades she loves are often sold out. Thankfully, you can paint on a deep red pout similar to the mega-star’s with a wildly popular lipstick available on Amazon.

Get the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink lipstick for prices starting at $9 at Amazon now!

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink is Amazon’s bestselling lipstick. This long-wear, no-budge liquid lip color delivers highly pigmented coverage and instant shine. Super Stay Vinyl Ink also features an extensive list of red lip shades, including Red-Hot, Wicked and Capricious. Some red lip products snag a bad reputation for drying out the lips. However, this matte hue keeps the product locked in place without resulting in dryness, cracking or peeling.

Reviewers are just as obsessed with red lips as Swift is, and one customer explained why exactly they enjoyed the lipstick so much: “This stuff lasts for HOURS without getting pilly or patchy.” Another reviewer was impressed by the product’s durability. “I’ve had a week full of events, and usually, I have to reapply my lipstick 2-3x throughout the night. NOPE…. Not with this!”

Even better? You can snag this red-hot shade on sale. Originally priced at $13, Amazon recently dropped the price to an impressive $9. What’s better than scoring a quality product for an affordable price?

Ready to rock a red-hot pout like Taylor Swift and can’t snag a shade she’s actually worn? Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink is just a few clicks away — it’s even Swiftie-approved, and been dubbed a suitable lookalike on numerous Reddit threads! If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Swifties simply don’t play when it comes to their queen, so we’re taking notes accordingly.

