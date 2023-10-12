Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For most of us, neck, shoulder and back pain are recurring issues. As we lean over our computers, our phones, our coffee machines, our registers, etc., we create more aches, pains and tension. But that’s life these days! It’s practically impossible to avoid.

That’s why it’s so important to give yourself some relief at the end of the day. While we all wish we had a personal massage therapist waiting for us as home, this massager from Amazon just might do the trick. It’s Olivia Culpo’s favorite!

Get the MagicMakers Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Katie Holmes Can't Get Enough of These Chic Sweatpants (And We Can't Either) Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Gone are the days of celebrities wearing the most outlandish designer outfits to run everyday errands. (Well, except for maybe Julia Fox — who has been snapped wearing underwear to the grocery store.) Stars have really been embracing the […]

“This is one of my favorite tools,” Culpo said in a recent Amazon Livestream video, featuring her health and wellness go-tos. “This was like, a 2:00 AM Amazon purchase that I made a couple years ago, and it’s so amazing.”

She then plugged it in to show viewers how it works. “As you can probably tell,” she continued, “this is for your neck and shoulders, your upper traps — which, for me, I hold all of my tension in my upper traps, especially when I’m traveling. Especially when I’m looking down at my phone all the time. It’s called, like, the C spine, that we’re all starting to create just by looking down. So, this is an amazing thing. I actually used it as soon as I got back last night. It heats up — there’s a few features. You can do heat, no heat, and it switches directions as well.”

Get the MagicMakers Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 44 Self-Care Gifts That Will Impress Everyone on Your Shopping List Give the gift of some self-care to everyone on your holiday shopping list with one (or more!) of these amazing products — details

“And you just lay on it,” Culpo explained. “And you can just do your work from there. Whatever you have to do. I love it.” She wasn’t done raving about this massager just yet though. “I use this and the next day, I’m completely, I’m sore in my upper traps, because it’s really working the muscle and breaking down all of that tension in a very effective way,” she said. “So I highly, highly recommend this.”

Another really cool thing about this massager is that it can totally be used on other parts of the body as well. It’s recommended that you try it on your feet, your calves, your arms, your waist and your lower back as well! Grab it while it’s on sale — available in three colors!

Get the MagicMakers Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from MagicMakers here and see more electric massagers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? Discover more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: On Sale! This Sheet Mask Combines Retinol and Vitamin C for Renewed Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For most skin concerns, there are two ingredients we often end up recommending: retinol and vitamin C. For those worried about wrinkles, acne and texture, we point them to retinol. For those facing hyperpigmentation, an uneven complexion and […]

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds That Will Earn You Compliment After Compliment Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on Thursday, October 12, 8:54 a.m. “OMG, I love your outfit.” Few sentences have the power to make our entire day, but that one definitely takes the cake. Receiving a compliment on our meticulously […]

Related: People Won't Believe You Scored This 'Elegant' Wool Coat at Walmart Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: You can never have enough coats, especially during the transitional fall months. From leather jackets that instantly add a grungey flair, to tweed coats which look like you’re fresh from a Chanel runway, there are so many […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!