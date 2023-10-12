Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Gone are the days of celebrities wearing the most outlandish designer outfits to run everyday errands. (Well, except for maybe Julia Fox — who has been snapped wearing underwear to the grocery store.) Stars have really been embracing the comfy-cozy aesthetic, especially Katie Holmes, who has been seen wearing the Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant in multiple colors while out and about.
I know what you may be thinking: Aren’t sweatpants meant for lounging around the house and nothing else? Maybe the pairs you used to wear in high school. Alo has essentially reinvented sweatpants, making a refined pair which manages to look relaxed and fashionable at the same time.
Of course, Alo makes a matching Accolade hoodie and crewneck, but there are ways to style the sweats so you look less like a track star and more lazy-chic. For example, during Holmes’ last foray in the sweatpants earlier this week, she teamed the bright green hue with a slouchy brown cardigan, large leather tote and functional trendy sneakers. You can even take another note out of Holmes’ book by wearing an oversized button down and layered necklaces with the comfy bottoms for a look that’s a tad more polished.
Versatility aside, the plush pant is seriously comfortable. While the exterior is made with Alo’s signature smooth terry, the inside is lined with ultra-soft fleece that keeps you snug and never feels scratchy. The small details also set it apart from other run-of-the-mill sweatpants: An elastic waistband with adjustable drawstrings and ankle cuffs guarantee a near perfect fit. Plus, the slightly oversized fit isn’t just for added comfort — it also adds a cool, street style-approved edge.
Additionally, Alo made sure to provide tons of color options. On top of the five core shades — which include black, heather grey, white, ivory and gravel — the brand regularly introduces limited edition hues. Currently, some of my faves are the more vibrant teal agate, navy and dark cactus. Beyond the shade range, though, Alo also offers extensive sizing (from XXS all the way to 2XL), which isn’t always the norm for some athleisure brands.
Truly, these pants have so much going for them (and are sure to become an everyday staple in your wardrobe). But if you need any more convincing on just how fashionable they are, dozens of reviewers mention they get showered with compliments whenever they wear them. That’s pretty much unheard of for sweatpants!
Ready to up your groutfit game? Time to add the Alo Yoga Acolade Sweatpant to your cart ASAP!
