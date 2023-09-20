Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This fall, we’re channeling rich girl vibes. Even if we’re attending free events, we want to feel like everything is an exclusive, luxury occasion. That means dressing the part!

While a full designer wardrobe would be nice, more realistically, we have a budget to work with. And that’s fine! Amazon Prime has plenty of affordable finds with rich girl vibes if you know where to look. Shop our 17 faves for fall below:

Tops and Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of the collared sweater look lately. This Zesica knit is the perfect mix of sophisticated and comfy!

2. We Also Love: The plaid on this ZC&GF button-up is reminiscent of designer prints. It comes in other colors too!

3. We Can’t Forget: This soft, drapey SweatyRocks top is so easy to slip on but will elevate your look so much more than a T-shirt!

4. Bonus: Layers are essential around this time of year, and we love the preppy look of this Grace Karin cardigan!

Outerwear

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Your outerwear should be more than just a warm layer. It should be part of your overall look. This Amazon Essentials padded jacket is up for the job!

6. We Also Love: Blazers are always great, but if you really want your style to stand out, check out this Flybony cape-style blazer!

7. We Can’t Forget: We’re getting Gossip Girl vibes from this cropped BTFBM fleece coat. Goals!

8. Crushing Corduroy: Instead of a denim trucker jacket, try switching to something like this Minibee corduroy jacket to leave a lasting impression!

9. Bonus: Rain falling non-stop? No problem. Skip the rubber raincoat and check out this water-resistant SaphiRose jacket!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Irresistibly slouchy and effortlessly chic, this Lillusory turtleneck dress is an essential pick. Try it with or without a belt!

11. We Also Love: Worn with a pair of heeled booties and a name-brand bag, this puff-sleeve R.Vivimos dress will have everyone complimenting your style!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Sopliagon maxi shirt dress is a foolproof pick. The best part? You can also wear it open as a duster!

13. Bonus: Need something a little dressy for a nice dinner? Make sure to add this BTFBM satin dress to your cart!

Pants

14. Our Absolute Favorite: You can totally still wear your jeans, but consider trying a pair of these Prettygarden flowy trousers instead to see how they can upgrade your looks!

15. We Also Love: Silky satin always makes an outfit feel that much more elegant. These Allegra K joggers come in so many colors too!

16. We Can’t Forget: It can be tricky picking sweats when you’re trying to look expensive, but with proper styling, these Soly Hux sweats will be amazing!

17. Bonus: Whether you’re wearing them to work or to a chic lunch, these Tronjori trousers will capture everyone’s attention!

Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

