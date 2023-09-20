Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Sweater weather is always great, but one of the main reasons we’re pumped for fall is the return of jogger season! Joggers offer the comfy vibes of sweatpants with a more pulled-together look. Some are a little heavy for early fall, but we’ve found the perfect pair for this time of year.
The Gym People makes number one bestselling joggers, which are creeping closer and closer toward 20,000 reviews on Amazon. Shoppers are obsessed. Want to experience them firsthand? Now’s the time, as they’re actually on sale!
Get The Gym People Lightweight Athletic Joggers (originally $35) starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
These aren’t fleece joggers that feel like sweatpants. They’re definitely just as comfortable, but they’re made with a lighter, stretchier fabric to keep you feeling good during this transitional weather period. The low-friction material has a buttery-soft feel, is super lightweight and dries quickly, which is great for workouts or sudden downpours. Shoppers say it’s resistant to pet hair too!
These joggers have a wide, flattering waistband that lies flat against your stomach for comfortable tummy control, along with deep side pockets that can likely fit your phone, wallet, etc. They have an overall relaxed, non-clingy fit, but as you can expect from a pair of joggers, they taper at the ankles into cuffs!
These joggers come in 16 colorways, with options consisting of mostly solids plus a few prints. Go for something dark and versatile, bright and fun or covered in camo. It all depends how you plan to wear them. Shoppers say they’re great for workouts, plane trips and even professional settings. Seriously, try the black pair with a button-up shirt and ballet flats!
Whether you’re wearing them to the gym or for a cozy nap on the couch, these joggers are bound to become your new favorites. You may even want to grab a few pairs while they’re marked down. Happy shopping!
Not your style? Shop more from The Gym People here and explore other activewear finds here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
