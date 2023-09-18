Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is our Super Bowl. We’ve been counting down the days until it was finally crisp enough to break out the cozy knits. And now that temperatures have dropped below 80 degrees, we’re ready to rock all the cardigans, crewnecks and cowl neck sweaters. So long, summer! Fall fashion is our favorite.

But just like with the rest of our wardrobe, we prefer to shop deals whenever we can (and according to the logic of girl math, a sale is basically making money). So, we were thrilled to find out that the no. 1 bestselling pullover on Amazon is currently 51% off! How could we possibly resist that discount?

Read on to get all the scoop on this stylish sweater!

Get the Lillusory Ribbed Knit Side Slit Pullover Sweater for just $30 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Lillusory Ribbed Knit Side Slit Pullover Sweater is an everyday essential which instantly elevates your entire outfit. The medium-weight knit feels high-quality, like a Free People sweater (in fact, some shoppers compared this pullover to the Free People Easy Street Tunic!). Luxuriously soft and cozy, this crewneck will keep you warm without overheating like some itchy knits.

Long enough to team with leggings or jeans, this ribbed knit sweater has an easy elegance. Slouchy but not sloppy, this relaxed-fit pullover drapes like a dream. And there are so many different shades to choose from! Go for a fall neutral or a rich jewel tone — the options are endless!

Not only is this the no. 1 bestseller in women’s pullover sweaters, it’s also the no. 22 bestseller in women’s fashion overall! With the thousands and thousands of styles online, that’s quite a feat. So, why are reviewers raving about this sweater? Here’s what they had to say:

“This sweater is everything and more. It is made out of great material. It can be dressed up for work or casually to run errands. The perfect transition to add to your fall wardrobe.”

“Super soft and comfortable, thick but not too warm, love the slightly ribbed texture, flattering for a loose sweater.”

“When you want a top that can be casual or dressed up, this top does the trick! Compliments were immediate. Comfortable and versatile!”

Snag this bestselling sweater while it’s still on sale!

