Many of us want a Zara wardrobe — but the overall cost adds up quickly when you’re shopping from the actual store. We want the Zara-style look… but we would prefer Amazon-style prices.

And so, we did some major searching! We took note of four of the top fall dress trends on Zara’s site right now and found options on Amazon that suit the brief but keep the cost low. Shop below!

Leather Looks

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Leather and faux-leather moto jackets will always be in style, but don’t forget about the rest of your wardrobe. This MakeMeChic cami dress goes beautifully with a turtleneck sweater and tights!

2. We Also Love: Simple, versatile and yet statement-making, this KUFV bodycon dress is the next level up from a T-shirt dress!

3. We Can’t Forget: Say hello to the party dress of your dreams! This bustier-style Eilova mini dress is everything!

4. Bonus: Love a little pattern? This croc-print vegan leather Romwe dress will capture your heart!

Silky Satin

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Satin dresses are always excellent for dressing up — but we love them for elevating casual looks too. Wear this Xxxiticat slip dress with heels and a clutch or sneakers and a denim jacket!

6. We Also Love: Attending a fall wedding or fancy event? Check out one of the many colors of this Cosonsen long-sleeve wrap dress!

7. We Can’t Forget: The cowl neck and collar work brilliantly with the drapey fit of this Laner satin mini dress. A truly eye-catching piece!

8. Barbie Girl: The hot pink variation of this BTFBM mock-neck dress caught our attention — but the other colors are just as good!

9. Bonus: We’re cheating a little here, as this other BTFBM dress is actually a two-piece set, but can you blame Us? So gorg!

Chic Shirt Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We love shirt dresses year round, but now that the weather is cooling down, this velvet Ivay tunic dress is our fave pick!

11. We Also Love: The maxi length of this Dokotoo shirt dress is exactly what we need for this time of year!

12. We Can’t Forget: Color-block fans, this one is for you! And you have eight different colorway options with this Soly Hux dress!

13. Bonus: Fall means corduroy — and we need more of it! Luckily, this Dokotoo dress delivers!

Meshing Around

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Mesh and tulle pieces are big right now, whether you wear them alone or as a sheer layer. The swirly marble print on this Moeencn midi dress is so good!

15. We Also Love: If you want something loose and flowy to wear over a unitard or perhaps jeans and a bralette, check out this fabulous Floerns dress!

16. We Can’t Forget: This Ellazhu dress is the type of piece which will have fashion photographers stopping you in the street!

17. Bonus: Zara has many trendy ruched mesh dresses right now, so don’t skip over this Xllais pick on Amazon!

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

