One of the newest beauty trends capturing shoppers’ attention everywhere is faux freckles. Whether you get them in the summer and they fade in the fall or you simply wish for any at all, using a freckle pen could help you achieve that cute, natural look you’ve always wanted.

Even celebrities are getting in on the trend. Hailey Bieber’s strawberry-inspired makeup made waves, and now Emma Waston is about to send fans hurrying over to Amazon to grab the exact affordable freckle pen she keeps in her bag!

Get the Lime Crime Freckle Pen for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Watson just revealed to Vogue what she keeps in her Prada backpack. Of course, she packed multiple books and a Kindle for traveling, but we were particularly invested in the contents of her makeup bag. Inside her main bag was what we recognized as Merit’s Signature Bag, inside of which was a freckle pen!

“I found this freckle pen recently,” the Harry Potter star explained, “which I absolutely love and use in the winter when my freckles kind of go away and I want to bring out the ones on my nose.” So cute! We knew that dual-tone pink pen instantly: the Lime Crime Freckle Pen. Amazon currently has the Mocha and Magenta shades in stock. One for natural vibes, one for something a little more fun!

This vegan, cruelty-free freckle pen has a felt tip applicator and a waterproof formula for precise faux freckles that will stay put. Go light or build up your dots. Up to you! You can also choose to apply onto bare skin or over foundation, based on the look you want. Want a super sheer look? Blend your freckles in with a beauty sponge right after application!

You’re encouraged to try this freckle pen anywhere “from your cheeks to your nose to your chest” or even on your lips. Just a few dots could have you looking freshly sun-kissed and feeling impossibly adorable. Anything Watson uses we know we need to have in our own bag!

