Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Birthday, Kelsea Ballerini! The country superstar celebrated her 30th birthday at the VMAs earlier this week, rocking red on the red carpet. Thirty, flirty and thriving! Fresh off her Heartfirst tour, the “Miss Me More” singer was a Virgo vision at the iconic MTV awards show with boyfriend Chase Stokes by her side. So, how did she prepare her pout for her performance — and some PDA? We have the answer straight from Ballerini’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan!

In a statement, she said, “Not only is it Kelsea’s 30th birthday today but it’s also her first time performing at the VMAs so to say the glamming process was a party is an understatement. We wanted Kelsea to feel light fresh and sexy in her skin.” And to achieve that elevated glam, Deenihan used CoverGirl cosmetics for Ballerini’s entire makeup look (the “Penthhouse” musician is a CoverGirl ambassador). “To finish, I applied a coat of CoverGirl Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick in 150 Elegant Nude to Kelsea’s lips,” Deenihan added, “and topped with CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss in 650 Coconuts About You for a beautiful shine.”

Keep scrolling to shop this $8 lip gloss from Amazon!

Get the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

CoverGirl’s Yummy Gloss is a clean, vegan beauty buy that gives you juicy-looking lips! Infused with hyaluronic acid and antioxidant berries, this lip gloss delivers a burst of hydration for fuller-looking, ultra-nourished lips. You can choose from 12 delicious flavored shades, but Ballerini opted for Coconuts About You, the perfect pinky nude.

Unlike some lip glosses out there, this Yummy Gloss won’t leave you with a sticky feeling! Instead, this formula is lightweight and luscious. Suitable for smooching!

Get the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

“I LOVE THIS GLOSS!” one shopper gushed. “It’s pretty shiny but it is quite moisturizing. It’s definitely worth the hype.” Another customer claimed this lip gloss is “not sticky, just juicy. My lips fill so lush and glossy. Get so many compliments.”

Channel Ballerini’s easy, breezy, beautiful makeup with this CoverGirl lip gloss!

See it! Get the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from CoverGirl here and explore more lip glosses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Celebrities Love These Camera-Ready Eye Drops That Brighten and Whiten Red Eyes Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Red eyes are our nightmare — both the late-night flight and the eye irritation. We prefer to appear bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, like a Disney princess (preferably Sleeping Beauty, who got enough beauty sleep to last a lifetime). Even […]

Related: Riley Keough Uses This Anti-Aging Eye Cream to Combat Dark Circles Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Riley Keough plays a rockstar in Daisy Jones and the Six, and she’s also the granddaughter of a real-life rockstar, Elvis Presley. But it turns out that stars are just like Us — they also deal with dark […]

Related: Sofia Richie Uses This $8 Mascara With Over 100K Reviews ‘Every Single Day’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Seriously, they buy budget-friendly beauty too! But we didn’t expect Sofia Richie to swear by a drugstore brand. The burgeoning TikTok star is known for her quiet luxury looks, especially during her […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!