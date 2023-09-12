Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Red eyes are our nightmare — both the late-night flight and the eye irritation. We prefer to appear bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, like a Disney princess (preferably Sleeping Beauty, who got enough beauty sleep to last a lifetime). Even if we get a good night’s sleep, we often wake up looking like we slept on the wrong side of the bed. Bloodshot eyes and dark circles for days!

If you’ve ever caught awards show or red carpet coverage, you may have wondered how celebs always always glowing with glimmering white eyes to match their pearly white teeth. Well, now we have the answer! The stars’ beauty secret is Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops.

These magical eye drops instantly whiten your eyes while delivering a soothing sensation to combat dryness. It’s a glam game-changer! Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite stars swear by these Lumify eye drops.

Brooke Shields

“This is Lumify eye drops,” the actress told Vogue, holding up the bottle with its signature purple cap. “My eyes get really red and they get really puffy.”

Jennifer Lopez

“Next thing I do is put in my eye drops,” J.Lo said, applying the Lumify drops in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “And I do that before my serum because I don’t like it to drip down, but I like to have bright eyes. I feel like it’s the first thing everybody sees.”

Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset alum named these Lumify eye drops as one of her must-have products. “A makeup artist pulled out these eye drops on a shoot, and I was like, ‘Wait, what are these?’” she told New York Magazine. “He was like, ‘Every actress and movie star uses these. They give you really beautiful, white, white, white eyes that are camera-ready.’ That night, I went on Amazon and bought 30 of them,” Quinn said.

Naomi Campbell

The OG supermodel revealed one of the go-to beauty products in her handbag to Vogue India: “Lumify, the best eye drops in the world. Because at work, you never know if you get powder or something in your eye, you need your eyes to white and sparkly for the camera. “So, I always have eye drops.”

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder shared her daytime smoky eye routine with Vogue. “Why not use some eye drops? I like to use these Lumify ones,” she said.

Winnie Harlow

“My makeup artist Vincent put me on to these,” the model told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets video. “They make your eyes really white, but they don’t burn like a lot of eye drops tend to do.”

Hannah Godwin

According to Glossy, the Bachelor in Paradise alum planned to use “Lumify’s Redness Reliever Eye Drops to look awake and bright” on her wedding day. Fun fact: the Setty founder introduced me to Lumify eye drops after an interview years ago, and I’ve been hooked ever since!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

