Shop These Luxury Skincare Products From Celeb-Favorite Brand Dr. Barbara Sturm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How do the Hollywood stars shine so bright? This is the age-old question we always come back to, especially after awards season and the recent Mat Gala red carpet. We’d like a detailed spreadsheet with each celebrity’s skincare routine, thank you very much!

When it comes to A-list aesthetics, there’s one name in the beauty business on the tip of everyone’s tongue: Dr. Barbara Sturm. The skincare expert is behind so many celebs’ radiant complexions, including Katie Holmes. “I just love the products,” the Dawson’s Creek alum told Vogue. “Using the products, you get to be a woman that’s proud and unapologetic and valued for who you are at every age. And I think that that’s a message that we need to continue to tell each other.” And Bella Hadid even credits Sturm with “changing my skin forever.”

If you want to replicate these elite skincare regimens, then keep scrolling to discover the specific Dr. Barbara Sturm products that the stars swear by!

Jennifer Garner: Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm

“My favorite luxury skin-care splurge is the Dr. Barbara Sturm lip balm,” the 13 Going on 30 actress shared with Glamour. “It is so stupid to spend that much money on lip stuff, and I understand that, but it’s a splurge. I’ve only owned one thing of it, and it’s lasted me forever.”

$55.00 See It!

Kourtney Kardashian: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light

In a video for Harper’s Bazaar, the Poosh founder revealed her nighttime routine: “If I feel like my skin is dry, then I love this Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light. Like I said, my skin can tend to break out, so this one really does not make me break out. And a fun fact about me is I do not use an eye cream. I just use moisturizer.”

$215.00 See It!

Olivia Culpo: Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

The former Miss Universe attended Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Skin School, opening up about her skincare journey and daily routine: “I use Hyaluronic Serum, and I usually actually use that at night as opposed to in the morning because I like that it can kind of sit on the skin all night and really do its job.”

In an interview with Goop, Sturm said that her Hyaluronic Serum is “the gold standard for hydration.”

$320.00 See It!

Hailey Bieber: Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

“I like the Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products,” the Rhode Beauty founder previously told The New York Times in 2018. “I came across her stuff through a makeup artist during Paris Fashion Week. Dr. Sturm came to my hotel and took blood out of my arm and made these creams she’s known for. I use the custom blood moisturizer and some of her serums, like her Glow Drops. Essentially they make you glowy, but they also give you this really nice natural lift.”

$150.00 See It!

Gwyneth Paltrow: Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream

The Goop founder spelled out her nighttime skincare routine on her website: “After the Vintner’s, I go for my Dr. Barbara Sturm eye cream. She taught me to dab it on—the dabbing alone is an important part of the process.” This eye cream is also Olivia Culpo’s “absolute favorite.”

$145.00 See It!

Victoria Beckham: Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Posh Spice once walked Glamour through her skincare routine: “Next I wash my face with a super delicate exfoliator. I’m a longtime fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Enzyme Cleanser. It’s delicate enough to use daily. With the powder formula, a little goes a long way.”

$75.00 See It!

