Stars — they’re just like Us. They drop their kids off in the carpool lane at school, go grocery shopping in sweatpants and cover up their roots with touch-up spray. At least if you’re Christie Brinkley! That’s the thing about aging: it impacts everyone. Even iconic supermodels aren’t spared! The Timeless Beauty author took to Instagram last month to document her hair dye journey with celebrity colorist Rita Hazan. “Mine isn’t that kind of cool gray hair yet,” Brinkley joked. “Maybe some day.”

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl revealed that in between appointments, she uses Hazan’s Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray to keep grays at bay. “I was literally living on your color sprays with my grey roots,” Brinkley told Hazan in the video. “I use Dark Blonde and Blonde. I love them for the top of my extensions. If I’m going to put in an extension, I spray the Dark Blonde along the top of the extension, and then it blends in with my root color. That’s a tip for you folks at home!”

If you’re looking to cover your own roots, then try this star-approved spray from Amazon!

Get the Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The root of the problem! As soon as our roots start to grow out, we just feel off. Bad hair days always bring Us down! But we can’t afford to go to the salon for new color every time unwanted strands emerge. Rather than splurge on monthly hair appointments, save money by trying the Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray!

Available in five different shades (Light Brown, Dark Brown/Black, Blonde, Dark Blonde and Red), this spray covers roots in seconds and lasts until your next shampoo. Plus, this buildable product is waterproof and transfer-proof!

When you need a fast fix in a pinch, this spray is bound to come in handy! Peace out, pesky roots! This temporary touch-up spray is our new secret weapon.

