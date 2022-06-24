Kelly Ripa Claims This Root Cover-Up Hairspray Is the ‘Best’ on the Market

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One sign of aging that many of Us have mixed feelings about is gray hair. We happen to think that white strands are chic — women can be silver foxes too! But if you’re not ready to embrace your natural grays, then salt-and-pepper roots can be a nuisance. Unfortunately, going to the salon every time a new gray hair pops up is just not an option. Color treatments are so expensive! Looking for an affordable and quick fix? Kelly Ripa to the rescue!

Even though the television host is known for her bright blonde bob, she admitted that her natural color is like “an Anderson Cooper gray.” The Live with Kelly and Ryan star told New York Magazine, “If my roots were a pretty gray, I would embrace them and feel great about it. But when my roots come in, they look translucent.” Ripa revealed that her haircare hack is L’Oreal’s Magic Root Cover-Up.

“When I don’t want my white popping through, I use this. I have tried a lot of similar products before — like, every other one on the market — and take it from me, this one is the best. The spray requires little effort, looks good, and is so fast. Spray it on the parts you need, and you’re done. I use it all the time, for a lot of different events, and the light-to-medium blonde color matches my hair so well. I never have to worry about people being like, ‘Is her hair falling out?’”

Ripa’s go-to hairspray is available on Amazon in various colors and combinations. Shop now!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover-Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

The L’Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover-Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray is a bestselling product with over 55,000 reviews on Amazon. Ideal for in-between color treatments, this cover-up conceals grays in just seconds. Achieve flawless roots without ever stepping into the salon! The lightweight formula provides seamless coverage without any smudging or sticky residue when dry. The temporary color lasts until your next shampoo! Choose from 10 different shades: black, dark blonde, dark brown, light blonde, light brown, light golden brown, light to medium blonde, medium blonde, medium brown and red. Blends right in!

Shoppers rave that this temporary touch-up spray is a “life-saver.” Just “like magic!” one customer gushed. And since Ripa gave this popular product her seal of approval, you know it’s top-notch. Say goodbye to grays and hello to radiant hair with the L’Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover-Up!

