Sarah Hyland Keeps Her Hair Hydrated With This Tangle-Taming Mist

Bad hair days bringing you down? We’ve got you covered. This time of year, our hair becomes a hot mess in the humidity. No matter how much hairspray we used in the past, we could never seem to tame our mane — that is, until we discovered a magical hair product that finally eliminates frizz.

Actress Sarah Hyland is known for her natural bouncy curls. Earlier this year, the Modern Family alum shared one of her haircare secrets with New York Magazine’s The Strategist: In Common Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir. “Nikki [Lee] and Riawna [Capri], who are the founders, do my hair at their salon in LA,” the bride-to-be said. “I’ve been using their line for literal years now. It’s a UV-protecting leave-in conditioner that helps bring out the natural texture of your hair. A lot of the time I just put this in my hair and leave it be. My hair is naturally very, very curly. I don’t really have an oily scalp, and I’d say it’s more on the dry side. But with curls, I have to keep my hair as moisturized as possible. I also barely wash my hair once a week, to be honest. My hair is mostly dirty at all times, but at least it’s hydrated.”

To learn more about Hyland’s must-have hair product, keep scrolling!

Get the In Common Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

The In Common Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir protects, strengthens and hydrates hair. This virtually weightless spray gets rid of frizz and tames flyaways for silky smooth strands. Suitable for all hair types and textures, this leave-in detangler reinforces cuticles to repair existing damage and prevent future split ends. This multi-purpose product also adds moisture and shine. Simply mist on damp hair as prep or spray on dry hair to refresh and soften.

Celebrity hairstylists and In Common founders Lee and Capri boast an impressive list of clients, including Selena Gomez, so you can trust that this hair elixir is top-notch. Premium haircare at an affordable price!

Hyland is not the only fan of this Magic Myst! “Love this product,” one shopper gushed. “It really is like magic. Tames my hair, gives it shine, makes it smell amazing and does not make it look oily or flat but stops it from being frizzy. It really is amazing.” Another customer said, “I love this product so much! It left my hair feeling so soft and shiny, and it smells AMAZING!” Beauty bonus! And one reviewer even declared, “This is the BEST hair serum I have ever used. It smells incredible!! Leaves hair super smooth with no flyaways! I have fine hair and it does not weigh my hair down even after using it a couple days in a row! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this stuff!”

Good hair days ahead with the In Common Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir!

