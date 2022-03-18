TikTok Star Tinx Recommends This Wax Stick for Taming Flyaway Hairs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Out of all the new additions we’ve acquired in the past two years, our obsession with mega-influencer Tinx is at the top of the list. We first discovered the TikTok star on our FYP with her iconic “Rich Mom Starter Pack” series, and we’ve been hooked ever since. From her restaurant recommendations to her spot-on dating advice (her Box Theory is the new He’s Just Not That Into You), Tinx is our go-to source for any trend worth following. When she’s not sharing relatable musings, she’s showcasing her impeccable taste.

So, when the It’s Me, Tinx podcast host gave a haircare product her seal of approval, we wasted no time adding to cart. If Tinx tells Us she likes something, we know we’re going to like it too. “That Tancho stick that everyone was talking about is sold out, so I got the dupe, which I saw on TikTok,” the 31-year-old content creator said in a TikTok video. “This is the Tigi Bed Head. I’m going to do a slicked-back bun and see if it’s as good. I guess it’s kind of cheating a little bit because my hair is greasy. Also, it’s, like, $10 and the other is, like, $30. So, I like it. No, yeah, it’s really good.”

If you want to achieve the ultra-sleek hair look made famous by models like Hailey Bieber, then this Tigi Bed Head wax stick is a game-changer. As the label says, it’s “a hair stick for cool people.”

Both men and women swear by the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick — it’s the perfect product for taming flyaways or grooming beards! If you’re trying to replicate a slicked-back bun, take after Tinx and apply the wax stick to face-framing pieces to keep your updo in place. Then just brush through your hair with a boar bristle brush for the final touch.

This soft hair balm creates texture and hold with a semi-matte finish. Unlike many gels and pomades, this wax stick conveniently comes in a tube, preventing any sticky solution from getting all over your hands. Bye-bye, baby hairs! Hello, supermodel hair style!

While we just recently learned about this wax stick, many customers claim that they’ve been using this popular product for decades! One shopper even called this hair stick “my absolute favorite hair product EVER.” Another reviewer said, “My hairdresser told me to buy this instead of using gel. It worked great without cracking and the greasy build up. Holds down my edges well. It is healthier for my hair too.” And according to one customer, “It’s small, easy to use, and it lasts FOREVER.”

When I applied this wax stick to my hair, I was amazed to find that it did control my unruly strands, giving me the smooth style I was going for. However, I may have used too much product because it was hard for me to rinse out the wax afterwards. Pro tip: less is more.

Thanks to Tinx, we finally figured out how to tame our mane. Shop the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick today!

