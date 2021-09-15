New York Fashion Week may be over, but it’s all we’ll be thinking about until further notice. Why? Well, there were hundreds of fashion and beauty takeaways from the Spring-Summer 2022 shows (The return of low-rise pants! The continued reign of colorful eye makeup!), all of which are lingering on the minds of Us Weekly editors.

But all things considered, one of our favorite looks from the catwalk is the sleek and shiny hair from the Staud SS22 runway show, held on Sunday, September 12, on the terrace of Spring Studios. The effortlessly chic look was conceptualized by celebrity hairstylist and Unilever global hair ambassador Lacy Redway using TRESemmé products exclusively.

“The inspiration behind this look is think, vacationing off the coast of Italy — easy breezy hair swept behind the ear,” says Redway in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “I wanted to celebrate the uniqueness of each girl, so we have three looks: long hair blowing in the wind, a short blunt bob and gorgeous natural textures.”

She continued, “In each look, we didn’t want the hair to feel like something you would spend a ton of time prepping. It’s a blow-dry and an easy tuck behind the ear.”

To recreate the look at home, start by working TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse ($6) into damp hair. After that, apply TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ($6) from roots to ends. Then, use a flat four-bristle brush to blow-dry the hair from your roots to ends. As Redway puts it, “ensure there is no elevation at the crown or in the front.” Think: as flat as possible.

Next, create a deep center part and brush hair away from the face so that your hair stays behind your ears. Finish by locking your hair into place with TRESemmé TRES TWO Extra Hold Hair Spray ($6), applied via a flat brush.

“This season, we are returning to New York Fashion week for the first time in two years and wanted our runway show to feel joyous and festive,” says Staud designers Sara Staudinger and George Augusto. “We were inspired by beach days and disco nights set to the Italian coast. With that in mind, the hair inspiration embraces natural beauty with moments of Mediterranean seaside texture.”

Keep scrolling for behind-the-scenes images from backstage at the Staud SS22 show, where the aforementioned hairstyle was brought to life!