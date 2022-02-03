Zoë Kravitz Applies This Soft Kopari Coconut Melt ‘All Over’ Her Hair and Body

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zoë Kravitz: singer, style icon, superhero. That’s right — the 33-year-old is set to play Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman. But this superstar has superpowers on and off screen. In addition to her endless talents — the Big Little Lies actress is making her directorial debut on a film she co-wrote — she also has flawless taste in fashion. Street style goals! As for the natural beauty’s perfect genes? Well, we can thank her famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, for those.

While we sadly can’t replicate Kravitz’s DNA, we can absolutely replicate her skincare routine! She recently revealed one of her beauty secrets to Vogue: Kopari Coconut Melt. “We’re going to use a little coconut oil, and I like to put it in my hair,” she said. “And I also just use this literally all over my body.” Magical! Score this must-have product yourself from Kopari.

The Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt is superfood for your skin. Move over, berries and leafy greens! Moisturize your body and soothe your skin with this vegan coconut oil, packed with fatty acids, vitamin E and proteins. It’s basically a deep conditioner for your entire body that will give you a lit-from-within glow. In fact, 97% of consumers reported that their skin felt dramatically more hydrated in a clinical study.

And just like Kravitz, this Kopari Coconut Melt is multi-talented. Not only does this product behave like a body moisturizer, it also acts as a hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost and belly balm for pregnant mamas. Multiple shoppers say they even use this melt as makeup remover. Get you a coconut oil that does it all!

Reviewers are singing the praises of this popular product! One customer called it “heaven in a jar,” adding, “This stuff is amazing!! My skin has never been so soft! I use it on my hair too as a mask and it works wonders! My hair is soft and shiny!” Another shopper said, “Kopari coconut melt is a miracle to my skin which is generally dry.”

The general consensus is that this coconut oil makes skin feel super soft and shiny. Plus, this Kopari Coconut Melt smells absolutely delicious! Some shoppers compared the sweet aroma to Almond Joy or warm cinnamon. Take a page out of Zoë’s book and try this bestseller today!

