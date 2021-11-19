Lauren Conrad Uses These $10 Hair Pins ‘Every Single Day’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, we’ve been looking at old pictures of ourselves wondering what happened to our thick, voluminous hair. Our strands have fallen flat, tarnished by color treatment and split ends. Gone are the days when we realistically reenacted shampoo commercials. Now we feel like the “before” picture in a haircare ad. And we’re desperate to become the “after”!

Heat styling tools and hair ties can cause damage, so we need a safer solution to keep our locks out of our face. Lauren Conrad to the rescue! The LC Lauren Conrad designer has been our beauty and style inspiration since she first appeared on Laguna Beach and The Hills. Last year, she shared some of her must-have products with New York Magazine’s The Strategist — including French pins by celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess.

“I’ve worked with Kristin since I was 20,” Conrad said. “Kristin explained to me that the texture of your hair changes every seven years and it changes during pregnancy. So mine has become a bit thicker — I have a lot more hair than I did before — with more of a natural wave to it. I recently grew it long enough to really do a top knot again, and this French pin makes that so easy. It doesn’t cause breakage like an elastic can. I use it every single day.”

Genius! Now you can snag these exact French pins from Amazon for only $10!

The Kristin Ess French Pin Set contains two hair pins in either gold, matte black or rose gold. This lightweight and comfortable hair accessory is perfect for buns, top knots and updos. Ess says, “This is a classic hairdressing tool and a game changer for throwing your hair in a quick, chic bun.” Created to prevent creases and breakage, these French pins are both functional and fashionable. Simply wrap your hair in a bun and secure it with the French pin. You can even sleep with it overnight for a styled look.

Conrad is not alone in loving these Kristin Ess French Pins. One shopper said that this accessory is a “life saver!” Another noted, “These pieces are sturdy, easy to use and help twist up your hair in a few seconds vs. the traditional top knot style. Sleek but not overly formal, easy to adjust and stays tight. So worth it!” And if you’re on the fence, just read this review: “Buy these now omg. Perfect for messy buns and so beautiful. Once you get the ‘hook’ technique down you will LOVE THEM!!! Watch Kristin Ess tutorials on Instagram. I cannot recommend them enough!!! They are soo easy to use and do not damage hair.”

Have good hair days only with these lovely French pins from Amazon.

