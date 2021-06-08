Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s finally beach season — and more importantly, it’s finally beach waves season! Even if your next vacation is still months away, you can still rock those fabulous beachy waves in your hair every day…as long as you have the right products.

Many people rely on hot curlers and waving tools while others can get by with just a spray-on product or mousse. Some prefer both too. If you’re still looking for the right product for your own hair, then check out our picks below!

1. Best Triple Barrel Curler

Triple barrel curlers and wavers are huge right now — they’re almost like if crimpers were updated for the modern day to create precise waves instead in a short amount of time. This wildly popular one is so cute — and so affordable!

Get the Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron (originally $50) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. Best Adjustable Waves Curler

If some days you want super loose waves and others you want tight waves — or maybe somewhere in between — a curling iron set like this one is a great choice. It comes with six ceramic barrels in different sizes and shapes!

Get the MELOPHY 6 in 1 Curling Wand Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. Best Curler for Larger Waves

This Hot Tools curling has a larger 2-inch barrel to create larger waves. The larger the barrel, the larger the waves. Simple! You can always brush your hair out for looser waves too!

Get the Hot Tools Professional Ceramic + Tourmaline Curling Iron for just $106 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. Best Curler for Medium Waves

For medium waves, we would go with a 1.5-inch barrel, and this curling iron has five heat settings so you can get the look you want. The brand recommends leaving an inch of hair out at the bottom for a beachier look!

Get the INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Tourmaline 1 1/2-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. Best Curler for Loose Waves

This Bed Head curler is specifically for looser waves with its “S”-shaped barrel. We love something like this for an effortless everyday look!

Get the Bed Head Makin’ Waves “S” Waver (originally $35) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. Best Product to Apply to Dry Hair

This spray is also known as “volume in a can.” It works like a dry shampoo, so you can spray it right onto dry hair, but it claims to provide a flexible hold as well so you can get some beachy texture that lasts. This is a great pick if you have oily hair!

Get the BOLDIFY Dry Texture Spray for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. Best Product to Apply After Showering

This waving foam from Jen Atkin‘s celeb-favorite brand, OUAI, makes getting gorgeous, tousled hair so simple. Massage it into damp hair after a shower and let hair air dry for soft, frizz-free waves!

Get the OUAI Air Dry Foam for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

8. Best Product to Apply at the Beach

If you’ve just stepped out of the salty ocean water, you’re going to get some natural waves, but you might need something to help keep them soft and under control. This Sea Mist spray is made with the same salinity as the Pacific Ocean but may keep your hair looking perfectly styled and healthy!

Get the Herbivore Sea Mist for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. Best Product for Naturally Straight Hair

Anyone with naturally straight hair might want to look for something with a little hold to it so your waves don’t fall out immediately. This spray offers “light hold without the crunch”!

Get the L’ange Salt and Séa Hair Texturizing Spray for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

10. Best Product for Naturally Curly Hair

If you have curly hair in the first place, you’ll need a product like this leave-in moisturizer that can add gloss and definition. This product was created to work for up to 4C hair!

Get the Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

11. Best Hydrating Product for Dry Hair

This texture spray is super nourishing and protective thanks to ingredients like coconut water and neem extract. It’s also free of damaging ingredients like sulfates, parabens and phthalates!

Get the Alaffia Purely Coconut Texturizing Spray for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

