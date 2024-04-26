Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All it takes is the addition of a few stylish pieces to participate in an emerging fashion trend. Earlier this month, we talked about how leopard print jeans were picking up steam as a go-to style to watch this year. Trendy brands like Zara joined in on the trend, just like luxury designer Ganni. We’re happy to report that shoppers are enjoying wild animal prints!

As leopard print jeans continue to gain notoriety, another animal print style is gaining just as much popularity. Enter leopard print midi skirts! We found a trendy option that more than 50 shoppers have purchased in the past month. Best of all? You can rock the trendy style for under $30! This elegant, flowy midi skirt is an absolute stunner. Contrasting shades of black and gold make for a neutral dream, perfect for pairing with just about any outfit you can put together.

Get the Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The skirt’s neutral color contributes to its versatile design, but the silky fabric delivers a sophisticated touch that makes it appropriate for so many springtime activities. Pair it with a graphic tee shirt and canvas sneakers for a comfortable outfit. Team this flowy number with an oversized blouse and espadrilles for a cute ensemble that works for fun nights out on the town.

If you’ve already stocked up on a leopard print skirt, no worries. This flowy number comes in three chic floral designs and a solid brown color in women’s sizes XS through XL. Some shoppers recommend sizing up because the satiny fabric doesn’t have much stretch. While others say the waist was too big.

This skirt has inspired some Amazon shoppers to step out of their comfort zone. “I’m not a skirt person really but I needed something nice for a work thing,” one five-star reviewer shared. “This is a great skirt. It’s so flattering and looks good dressed up or down. I’ll be buying it again in more colors.”

Other shoppers said they were inspired to buy it because of social media. “I ordered this skirt as I’ve been seeing it for a long time on Instagram influencers’ pages,” another reviewer shared. “The material was so cute and the fit was so flattering,” they added before mentioning, “I ordered my true size medium and it was just a bit big at the waist.”

Tap into one of this season’s biggest trends, courtesy of this flow leopard print midi skirt. Be sure to act fast because it’s just that chic.

