Lucy Hale Swears by This ‘Amazing’ Hair Gloss by Kristin Ess

Got a secret, can you keep it? Ever since Lucy Hale first appeared on Pretty Little Liars, we’ve been eager to learn her beauty secrets. The actress has such a radiant complexion and the most swoon-worthy hair. Whether she’s rocking a trendy bob or longer waves, the natural beauty always shines. And she’s stunning as a brunette or a blonde! So, how does Hale achieve her luscious locks?

The Katy Keene star recently revealed one of her must-have haircare products to New York Magazine’s The Strategist — celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess’ Signature Hair Gloss. “Kristin is actually one of my best friends, but even if she weren’t, I would still talk about her products and continue to buy them because they’re really that good,” Hale said. “These glosses are amazing. They’re so easy to find, and they’re very easy to use. I use it in between hair appointments once a month. You get two bottles, mix the formulas together, then put it all over your head. I let it sit for 30 minutes, but you can do anywhere from five to 30 minutes.” Now you can get Hale’s go-to hair treatment for yourself! Read on to shop this fabulous find.

Get the Kristin Ess The One Signature Hair Gloss starting at just $21 at Walmart! Also available at Amazon.

It’s all good hair days from here on out with the Kristin Ess The One Signature Hair Gloss. Rather than wait around for your next salon appointment, keep your color looking fresh and healthy with this at-home treatment. Formulated to boost vibrancy and shine, this gloss will extend the life of your color. Depending on your hair’s tone, this cruelty-free product will neutralize brass or add warmth to get you the color you desire. A single application lasts three to four weeks! In order to use this gloss, wet your hair in the shower and then apply this product all over your hair. Wait 10 to 20 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly. You’ll see instant results!

Hair color can be a sensitive subject, but shoppers are simply smitten with this Kristin Ess gloss. “I love the way it made my hair shine and enhances my already color-treated hair!” gushed one shopper. “I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add shine and boost their color when it’s starting to look dull.” Another customer commented, “This product really blew me away in so many ways. I was impressed at how natural it looked and that it wasn’t so overly dramatic that it looked like I had dyed my hair. I loved the benefits of this product in that it left my hair feeling so soft and healthy.”

“Love how easy this is to use and how soft and vibrant my hair is afterwards,” said one shopper. “Looks very natural after a few days and I’ve gotten several compliments.” We’re noticing a theme here. “My hair is noticeably softer and shinier after using this hair gloss,” reported another review. “This is really great for someone wanting healthier looking hair with only a subtle color change.”

Channel Hale’s shiny hair with this Kristin Ess The One Signature Hair Gloss.

